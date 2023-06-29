Highlights We've listed 22 players who you may have forgotten played for Manchester City.

Surprise names include Loris Karius, Adrien Rabiot, and Owen Hargreaves.

Premier League legends who also had spells with Man City include Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira.

Throughout their storied history, particularly in recent years, Manchester City have been graced with some of the finest talents in the world of football. While many players have become synonymous with the club, including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, there are several forgotten names that fans might not readily recall wearing the Sky Blue.

Players who didn't have the chance to really establish themselves as icons at the Etihad Stadium, but are names almost all football fans will be familiar with. Whether they were young talents not quite ready to break out yet, transfers that didn't work out or aged veterans who were firmly in their twilight years, there have been some very noticeable names whose time at City has largely been forgotten in the subsequent years.

22 Loris Karius

Time at Man City: 2009-2011

You'd be forgiven for being completely unaware that Loris Karius actually spent time at Manchester City, but he did - very early in his career. The German goalkeeper is often associated with his tumultuous time at Liverpool, making it easy to forget that he had a brief stint in the Citizens' youth setup from 2009 to 2011.

However, despite spending two years in City's academy, Karius didn't make a single senior appearance for the club and eventually moved to Mainz in Germany. He spent five years with the Bundesliga side before his time at Liverpool made him famous for all the wrong reasons.

Loris Karius' Manchester City statistics Games played 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats per Transfermarkt.

21 Jo

Time at Man City: 2008-2011

When Jo joined City in 2008, he was the club's record signing at £19m. How times have changed. The Brazilian striker arrived with a reputation as a goalscorer, but he failed to live up to the hype. He wound up scoring just once in the league for the club, far from the return they expected.

Jo struggled to adapt to the Premier League, and his City career never really took off. He was shipped out on several loans before leaving permanently in 2011. His move was a huge disappointment, but the deal marked a shift in City's transfer policy, as they began to spend big on players, a trend that would continue in the following years.

Jo's Manchester City statistics Games played 42 Goals 6 Assists 5 Stats per Transfermarkt.

20 Scott Sinclair

Time at Man City: 2012-2015

After impressive displays at Swansea City, winger Scott Sinclair was signed by Manchester City in 2012. He looked like a real promising young forward and a move to a top side felt like the natural next step in his career. However, with stiff competition for places, Sinclair struggled to get regular game time.

His pace and dribbling ability, so evident at Swansea, were seldom seen in a City shirt. He made only 19 appearances in three years before rejuvenating his career in Scotland with Celtic. Sinclair's City spell is a reminder of the harsh competitive nature at top clubs, where even talented players can struggle to breakthrough.

Scott Sinclair's Manchester City statistics Games played 19 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats per Transfermarkt.

19 Wilfried Bony

Time at Man City: 2015-2017

When City signed Wilfried Bony from Swansea City in 2015, he was one of the Premier League's top scorers. He'd been fantastic for Swansea City in the top flight, scoring for fun and was regarded as a major piece of business when the Citizens brought him into the fold. His career at the Etihad didn't go as planned, though.

Bony struggled with form and fitness, and he couldn't replicate his Swansea performances. He scored just 10 goals in two years at the club and within two years, he was sold back to the Swans. Despite his difficulties, Bony's signing was a statement of intent from City, showing they were willing to spend big to bring top talent to the club.

Wilfried Bony's Manchester City statistics Games played 46 Goals 11 Assists 7 Stats per Transfermarkt.

18 Tal Ben Haim

Time at Man City: 2008-2009

Israeli defender Tal Ben Haim joined City from Chelsea in 2008. Known for his versatility, Ben Haim was comfortable at center-back or right-back, but had a tough time establishing himself at City, struggling for form and consistency.

After just one season and 15 appearances in all competitions, Ben Haim moved on to Portsmouth. While he didn't have the best spell at City, his time at the club reflects the transitional phase City went through during this period following their major UAE takeover. They weren't afraid to sign Premier League established talent while they slowly transformed into the juggernaut we see today. It just so happened this wasn't one of the smarter bits of business they conducted.

Tal Ben Haim's Manchester City statistics Games played 15 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats per Transfermarkt.

17 Adrien Rabiot

Time at Man City: 2008

The French central midfielder, known for his consistency and tenacity, also spent a year in Manchester City's academy as a teenager in 2008. Similarly to Karius, though, Adrien Rabiot didn't play a single game for the club before moving back to his homeland, where he made a name for himself at Paris Saint-Germain, with seven years and 150 league appearances for the Ligue 1 side under his belt.

He's plying his trade at Juventus these days, but the Frenchman was linked with a move back to Manchester last summer as it was revealed that United were interested in bringing him to Old Trafford with his contract at the Serie A side set to expire. However, he remains in Turin for the time being.

Adrien Rabiot's Manchester City statistics Games played 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats per Transfermarkt.

16 David Pizarro

Time at Man City: 2012

Chilean midfield maestro David Pizarro is most widely known for his successful spell in Serie A with clubs like AS Roma and Inter Milan. Yet, he spent a brief loan period at Manchester City in 2012 from Roma. Brought in as midfield reinforcement by then-manager Roberto Mancini, Pizarro's technical acuity and passing ability were well-received.

His stint was, however, short, and he soon returned to Serie A. His contribution to City may not have been long-lasting, but his delicate performances left a mark on the faithful. He had a solid, albeit short, time in Manchester but certainly impressed during that limited period.

David Pizarro's Manchester City statistics Games played 7 Goals 1 Assists 2 Stats per Transfermarkt.

15 Owen Hargreaves

Time at Man City: 2011-2012

Known for his time at Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Owen Hargreaves had a brief stint at City in the 2011/12 season that's often forgotten by fans. After a successful yet injury-plagued time at the Red Devils, Hargreaves was released and then picked up by City on a free transfer, with many United fans disappointed to see him cross the city line.

However, his fitness issues persisted and he played only four times for City. His time at the club is often forgotten due to his lack of appearances and the success he achieved at other clubs. It's a crying shame the impact that injuries had on the midfielder's career during those final years.

Owen Hargreaves' Manchester City statistics Games played 4 Goals 1 Assists 0 Stats per Transfermarkt.

14 Matija Nastasic

Time at Man City: 2012-2015

Serbian defender Matija Nastasic arrived at City in 2012 with high expectations, with many tipping him to be the club's starting centre-back for several years to come. Initially, he impressed with his composure and maturity, displaying an understanding of the game well beyond his years.

However, after a promising first season, injuries and a loss of form saw him fall out of favour and he struggled to ever regain his place in the team. After three years and 51 appearances, Nastasic moved to Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, and while his City career might not have reached its full potential, his early performances showed the promise that led the Premier League club to sign him in the first place.

Matija Nastasic's Manchester City statistics Games played 51 Goals 0 Assists 1 Stats per Transfermarkt.

13 Martin Demichelis

Time at Man City: 2013-2016

Argentine defender Martin Demichelis joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2013, and while his time at City was marked by some high-profile errors, he was a reliable servant for the club. His experience, leadership, and solid defensive skills proved useful during his three-year stint in Manchester, with the club relying on him in several high-profile games.

Playing alongside club legend Vincent Kompany, Demichelis helped City to a Premier League title and two League Cups and, despite the criticism, he was an important squad player during a successful period for the outfit. He eventually left for Espanyol in 2016 but retired just one year later.

Martin Demichelis' Manchester City statistics Games played 106 Goals 4 Assists 2 Stats per Transfermarkt.

12 Stuart Pearce

Time at Man City: 2000-2001

Known as "Psycho" for his aggressive playing style, Stuart Pearce enjoyed a stellar career, primarily at Nottingham Forest. In the twilight of his career, he joined City and spent the final season of his playing days at the club. Despite it being the final season of his career, Pearce still played 43 times for the Citizens.

Following his retirement, Pearce transitioned into a coaching role at the club, showing just how highly management viewed his leadership skills. His time as a player at City is often overlooked, but his influence extended off the pitch, impacting City's players from the training ground to the touchline. He eventually even spent time as the first-team manager.

Stuart Pearce's Manchester City statistics Games played 43 Goals 3 Assists 0 Stats per Transfermarkt.

11 Dietmar Hamann

Time at Man City: 2006-2009

Known for his solidity in Liverpool's midfield, Dietmar Hamann also enjoyed a good stint at Manchester City. Moving to the club in 2006, having won the Champions League with Liverpool the year prior, Hamann's role was to bring experience and tactical nous to the team.

Despite not being as mobile as his earlier years, Hamann used his understanding of the game to position himself effectively, providing City with a dependable midfield shield. The German spent three seasons at the club, playing 71 times in total for them before he left in 2009. He eventually joined MK Dons in 2010 and spent a year with the League One side before retiring in 2011.

Dietmar Hamann's Manchester City statistics Games played 71 Goals 1 Assists 2 Stats per Transfermarkt.

10 Kasper Schmeichel

Time at Man City: 2006-2009

Although largely associated with Leicester City due to his instrumental role in their historic 2015-16 Premier League-winning campaign, Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel actually started his professional career at Manchester City. Kasper joined City's academy in 2002 and eventually progressed to the first team, with his debut coming during the 2007-08 season, where he initially impressed with a series of good performances.

However, with stiff competition from experienced goalkeepers like Joe Hart and Shay Given, Schmeichel found his first-team opportunities limited. The young goalkeeper had loan spells at several clubs during his time at City, before eventually leaving for Notts County in 2009 and then moving to Leeds United and finally Leicester City. At Leicester, Schmeichel truly blossomed into one of the Premier League's top goalkeepers, demonstrating excellent shot-stopping abilities and command of his penalty area. Despite his achievements elsewhere, his journey started at Man City, and his time at the club played a vital role in his development as a player.

Kasper Schmeichel's Manchester City statistics Games played 10 Goals conceded 11 Clean sheets 4 Stats per Transfermarkt.

9 Steve McManaman

Time at Man City: 2003-2005

After a successful spell at Real Madrid, Steve McManaman returned to England with Man City, another player who moved to the club having previously played for Liverpool. Though at the end of his career, McManaman's technical abilities were still clear for all to see, and he brought experience and a winning mentality to the team.

His performances were hampered by age and injuries though, so he was unable to bring the same level of impact on the pitch that he'd had at Liverpool and Madrid and after two seasons, he retired, ending a successful career that had seen him win two Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Steve McManaman's Manchester City statistics Games played 44 Goals 0 Assists 1 Stats per Transfermarkt.

8 Maicon

Time at Man City: 2012-2013

Brazilian full-back Maicon, who was known for his attacking play at right-back for both Brazil and Inter Milan, had a one-year stint at City in the 2012/13 season. Brought in to provide competition and some experience in defence, Maicon struggled with injuries and couldn't replicate his form from the Inter days.

He made only 13 appearances for City before moving back to Italy with Roma. Despite his forgettable spell, Maicon's time at City underlines that the club, following the huge UAE takeover, was able to attract some of the biggest names in the game. A sign of things to come down the line.

Maicon's Manchester City statistics Games played 13 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats per Transfermarkt.

7 Emanuel Adebayor

Time at Man City: 2009-2012

Togolese forward Emmanuel Adebayor had an impactful, albeit short, stint at Manchester City from 2009 to 2012. Signed from Arsenal, Adebayor made an immediate impact, scoring in each of his first four games in Manchester. His pace, power, and finishing ability added a new dimension to City's attack, but his time at the club was also marked by controversies, which eventually led to his exit.

Despite this, Adebayor made 45 appearances and scored 19 goals for the club, a not-so-bad goal-scoring return for someone whose time at Man City is often forgotten. Maybe it's time he's given more respect, despite how his time at the Etihad came to an end.

Emmanuel Adebayor's Manchester City statistics Games played 45 Goals 19 Assists 6 Stats per Transfermarkt.

6 Jerome Boateng

Time at Man City: 2010-2011

Jerome Boateng, a pivotal part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team, also had a brief stint at Manchester City in the 2010/11 season, something that's often forgotten. At City, Boateng was often deployed as a right-back, a position he wasn't entirely comfortable in, and as a result, his performances were inconsistent, and he struggled to settle in.

As such, Boateng moved to Bayern Munich the following season, and it was at the German giants that he transformed into one of the world's leading center-backs. Despite his underwhelming time at City, Boateng remains part of the club's historic journey towards becoming a football powerhouse.

Jerome Boateng's Manchester City statistics Games played 24 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats per Transfermarkt.

5 Daniel Sturridge

Time at Man City: 2002-2009

Before becoming a key player at Chelsea and then at Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge was nurtured in Manchester City's youth system. It was here that Sturridge made his professional debut, showcasing his speed, agility, and keen eye for goal.

His potential was clear, but with fierce competition for places and Sturridge seeking more playing time, he made a move to Chelsea in 2009. It was more of the same at Stamford Bridge, with the forward struggling for regular game time, but his move to Liverpool saw him emerge as one of the best forwards in England. Despite his departure, Sturridge remains a testament to City's youth development program, even if he's more readily associated with other clubs.

Daniel Sturridge's Manchester City statistics Games played 32 Goals 6 Assists 4 Stats per Transfermarkt.

4 Peter Schmeichel

Time at Man City: 2002-2003

The imposing Danish goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, is mostly associated with Manchester United, where he helped them achieve tremendous success during the 1990s. However, while his professional career ended in Manchester, it wasn't in red but instead in blue. That's right, the shot-stopper did the unthinkable and joined the Red Devils' local rivals.

During the 2002/03 season, Schmeichel made 29 appearances for Manchester City, proving a sturdy last line of defence. His leadership, shot-stopping ability, experience and passion for the game were invaluable for City. While his time at United remains in the spotlight, Schmeichel's spell at City remains a less-remembered footnote in his illustrious career.

Peter Schmeichel's Manchester City statistics Games played 31 Goals conceded 41 Clean sheets 9 Stats per Transfermarkt.

3 Robbie Fowler

Time at Man City: 2003-2006

Robbie Fowler, fondly remembered as a Liverpool legend, also graced the field for Manchester City, joining the club in 2003 off the back of a stint at Leeds United, and he remained in Manchester until 2006. Though he was past his peak, Fowler's football intelligence and lethal finishing were still intact. His technical proficiency and clever movement off the ball made him an important asset to the team.

He scored 27 goals in 92 appearances for City, providing leadership and experience to a youthful side. Nevertheless, his glorious stint at Liverpool often overshadows his impactful contribution to the Sky Blues, especially because he also returned to Liverpool after leaving Manchester in 2006.