Highlights Frenkie de Jong's absence from Euro 2024 is a significant blow to the Netherlands due to an ankle injury.

Gavi, one of Spain's best players, won't feature due to a critical cruciate ligament injury.

Thibaut Courtois' omission from Belgium's squad may be due to a strained relationship with the manager, despite proving his fitness with a clean sheet in the Champions League final.

All eyes will be on the European Championships this summer as we look to crown new kings of the continent. All 24 teams will take their best available crop of talent with them in the hopes of achieving history in Germany.

That doesn't necessarily mean, though, that the best players will be representing their nation this summer. Whilst the future of the likes of Luke Shaw among others will go down to the wire, some of Europe's biggest names are guaranteed to miss out on proceedings which will no doubt come as a blow to themselves and their countries.

From Champions League winners to some of the brightest young stars, these ten names are going to be conspicuous by their absence this summer.

15 best players missing Euro 2024 through injury Player Country Position Frenkie De Jong Netherlands CM Gavi Spain CM Thibaut Courtois Belgium GK Serge Gnabry Germany RW David Alaba Switzerland CB Harry Maguire England CB Lucas Hernandez France LB Sven Botman Netherlands CB Jurrien Timber Netherlands RB Destiny Udogie Italy LB Boubacar Kamara France CM Wesley Fofana France CB Yeremy Pino Spain RW Aleksandar Pavlovic Germany CM Lewis Ferguson Scotland CM

1 Frenkie de Jong

Netherlands

La Liga's highest-paid player will not be taking part in the continent's biggest international tournament this summer. Frenkie de Jong has been a mainstay in the Netherlands team ever since he broke into it in 2018. With his newfound versatility at centre-back in recent years, the 27-year-old was almost guaranteed a place in Ronaldo Koeman's squad if not for an ankle injury.

Despite the fact the midfielder was part of his national team's provisional squad, he was unable to prove his fitness and make the final cut, joining fellow Dutch midfielder Marten De Roon on the sidelines.

2 Gavi

Spain

If Gavi hadn't suffered a cruciate ligament injury back in November, he would undoubtedly be part of this tournament, as he is one of Spain's best players. Since debuting internationally at 17, the teenage sensation has earned 27 caps for his country.

There was always a race against time for Gavi to recover for the Euros. While he might have healed in time to participate, risking him after such a long lay-off would be too dangerous. Considering his bright future, prioritising his long-term health is more sensible than throwing him back into the set-up so soon after a major setback.

3 Thibaut Courtois

Belgium

Thibaout Courtois' situation is a puzzling one. Undoubtedly one of Europe's finest goalkeepers when fit, the 32-year-old missed most of Real Madrid's season due to injury. He was ruled out of the Euros because of this, but interestingly this was announced before the season came to a close.

The Belgian then returned from injury, kept a clean sheet in the Champions League final and then still didn't find himself in his country's final squad. Rumour has it that the relationship between Courtois and manager Domenico Tedesco is fractured and that this is the real reason behind the shot-stopper's omission. Even so, he technically makes this list due to his fitness issues of the past season.

4 Serge Gnabry

Germany

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is undoubtedly one of the more dangerous names to miss out on Euro 2024 next month. The winger won't be able to add to his 45 caps and instead will have to join the rest of Germany in watching their team attempt to win on home soil.

The tournament represented a dream opportunity for the former Arsenal youngster to compete in front of his own supporters, but life dealt Gnabry a cruel hand. A hamstring injury means the pacey wide man has had to drop out of Julian Nagglesmann's plans when he was a no-brainer for selection.

5 David Alaba

Austria

It is an exciting time for Austria who, under Ralf Rangnick, have shown themselves to be a dark horse in the build up to this tournament. Although their captain will be part of the travelling contingent, David Alaba will not be part of the final playing squad.

One of the best defenders on the planet when fit, the 31-year-old was one of many unfortunate casualties who suffered from an ACL injury last season, including teammate Courtois. Given the nature of it, Alaba will not be fit in time for the competition. Instead, he is set to join Rangnick's backroom staff and provide more leadership off the pitch.

6 Harry Maguire

England

If there was one area on the pitch Gareth Southgate would've been desperate to avoid injuries in, it would be defence. The Three Lions have a star-studded attack, but their Achilles heel has been their backline. So, when Harry Maguire was ruled out through injury, the disappointment his manager must have felt unimaginable.

Maguire and partner John Stones have been crucial elements of England's last three major tournaments. Without the former Manchester United captain, England lose a lot of experience at the heart of their back four, with Marc Guehi expected to be the man to take Maguire's place.

7 Lucas Hernandez

France

This one is an especially difficult one to take. Lucas Hernandez is Didier Deschamps' preferred choice at left-back, but during the 2022 World Cup he suffered a nasty ACL injury which led to him reportedly considering retirement at just 26 years old. He opted not to, instead fighting his way back on the pitch and beginning to look like the player of old.

At the beginning of May though, lightning struck twice as the now 28-year-old was sidelined with yet another ACL injury. With the tournament just weeks away, Hernandez's full-circle recovery was fingertips away. Fingers crossed he is able to return once again and represent France once more.

8 Sven Botman

Netherlands

Newcastle's injury record this season was one of the worst in the Premier League. It ultimately prevented the Magpies from building on their Champions League qualification a season prior. One of their key absentees was in the heart of their defence.

Sven Botman was a vital part of Eddie Howe's backline and his presence was clearly missed after he too suffered an ACL tear. His omission from the Netherlands squad was a bitter yet inevitable blow for Botman, who suffered two knee injuries throughout the 2023/24 campaign. He is not expected to return until at least October.

9 Jurrien Timber

Netherlands

An ACL injury ruling out a Dutch defender? No, it's not deja vu. It's simply the reality of an injury-stricken Dutch side. This heartbreak is one that was apparent all the way back in September though.

Mikel Arteta was looking to revolutionise his defence by bringing in Jurrien Timber from Ajax. Having won the Community Shield on his debut, disaster struck the full-back as he picked up an injury on his Premier League bow which ruled him out for most of the season.

Despite managing a couple of fleeting appearances at the backend of the campaign, it was not enough to wriggle his way back into contention this summer.

10 Destiny Udogie

Italy

While, thankfully, this is not another case of an ACL rupture ruining someone's tournament, that won't make Destiny Udogie feel any better about missing out. The Italian left-back has been a mainstay for Tottenham under Ange Postecoglu and was likely going to be on the plane to Germany, adding to his three caps so far.

However, in April it was revealed that the 21-year-old had picked up an injury in training and had to have surgery on his quadriceps, ruling him out of contention. It is a shame for Udgoie, who could've been one of the brightest starlets of the tournament if he had been able to carry his club form over.

11 Boubacar Kamara

France

Knee and ankle injuries have plagued Boubacar Kamara at different stages of his career. On this occasion, it's the former of the two issues that have ruled him out of contention for this summer's Euros.

Having sustained the injury in February, the 24-year-old missed the crucial run-in which saw Unai Emery's men secure qualification to the Champions League for the first time since the 1980s. His exclusion from the French squad has likely also paved the way for fan favourite N'golo Kante to make a shock return, with Deschamps needing someone with experience in anchoring the French midfield.

12 Wesley Fofana

France

After Wesley Fofana joined Chelsea, it was apparent that the Blues perhaps didn't do their due diligence when it came to the defender's injury history. In terms of his quality, there is no doubt that the 23-year-old possesses plenty. However, the frequency he is out of action has meant that the former Leicester City man has only ever been handed one international cap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the time of writing, Wesley Fofana has been injured for 475 days since joining Chelsea in 2022.

Fofana's latest setback will see him miss this summer's tournament and instead, his focus will be on returning to fitness in time for the new season to impress Chelsea's manager. Whoever that may be.

13 Yeremy Pino

Spain

Spain's Euro 2024 squad is full of exciting young talent, but one name who is unfortunate to miss out on the fun is Villarreal's main man, Yeremy Pino. The 21-year-old has already shown glimpses of his talent on the international stage, but much like his Spanish counterpart Gavi, he has been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

What sort of injury? An ACL injury, of course. It couldn't be anything else. In fact, Pino even picked up his knock at a similar time to the Barcelona midfielder. It's a strange set of circumstances and one that debilitates Spain's creative forces this summer.

14 Aleksandar Pavlovic

Germany

Pavlovic was another one of Germany's exciting young talents expected to get a first taste of tournament football this summer. Having broken through at the country's biggest club, Bayern Munich, the 20-year-old was looking to build on his one and only senior cap.

Unfortunately, a bad case of tonsilitis means that the midfielder will play no part in the competition. The fact that it is being held in his homeland is sure to make missing out all the more bitter, but there will be other opportunities for the youngster to appear in major tournaments in the future.

15 Lewis Ferguson

Scotland

As if Scotland's job wasn't going to be hard enough this summer, injuries have meant that their task has gotten all the more challenging. Lyndon Dykes was expected to lead the line for the Scots, but suffered a freak injury in training which ruled him out of proceedings. But an even bigger miss is that of Lewis Ferguson.

Avid watchers of Serie A will recognise the 24-year-old as the division's winner of the 'Bulgarelli No 8 Award' (midfielder of the year). Having starred under Juventus' new manager Thiago Motta, Ferguson would have expected to be crucial to Steve Clarke's plans but has been sidelined by an ACL injury and is not expected back until 2025.