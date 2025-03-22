Summary Many legendary footballers never played in a World Cup due to various circumstances.

Players like Cantona, Giggs, and Weah missed out on the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Tragedies, injuries, and politics prevented icons like Di Stefano and Mazzola from World Cup participation.

While the Champions League sees every year the best players on the planet compete for the cup with the big ears, the vast majority would certainly be prepared to give it up to win a World Cup.

Make no mistake: we are talking about the most prestigious football competition in the world.

The World Cup is a very important way to measure the good players, and the great ones. It is a test of a great player. Pele

A global tournament of such high standards that even some of the game's greatest legends have never won it, leaving the opportunity to lay their hands on the mythical golden trophy to slip away before their very eyes. But there is nothing trivial about simply taking part in this extraordinary event.

In fact, many players would trade part of their record of achievements for the chance to take part. That's why GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the 10 greatest players who have never had the honour of playing in a World Cup finals.

10 Best Players to Never Play at a World Cup Rank Player Nationality Caps International Span Position 1. Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina, Spain 6, 31 1947-1961 Forward 2. George Best Northern Ireland 37 1964-1977 Winger 3. Laszlo Kubala Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Spain 6, 3, 19 1946-1961 Striker 4. Valentino Mazzola Italy 12 1942-1949 Forward 5. George Weah Liberia 75 1986-2018 Striker 6. Ryan Giggs Wales 64 1991-2007 Winger 7. Gunnar Nordhal Sweden 33 1942-1948 Striker 8. Eric Cantona France 45 1987-1995 Forward 9. Ian Rush Wales 73 1980-1996 Forward 10. Duncan Edwards England 18 1955-1957 Midfielder

10 Duncan Edwards

England

Among the top players who have never played a single World Cup match, there are many whose presence in this ranking would be legitimate. Perhaps even more so than Duncan Edwards. After all, the former Manchester United player has never really been able to show the world the full extent of his talent. Or at least, he never really had the opportunity.

The victim of the infamous Munich Air Disaster, the young midfielder disappeared before he even had the chance to shine on the biggest stage on the planet. Make no mistake about it, the five years he had just spent with the Red Devils would certainly have ensured him a place in Walter Winterbottom's squad.

9 Ian Rush

Wales