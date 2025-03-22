Summary

  • Many legendary footballers never played in a World Cup due to various circumstances.
  • Players like Cantona, Giggs, and Weah missed out on the opportunity to showcase their skills.
  • Tragedies, injuries, and politics prevented icons like Di Stefano and Mazzola from World Cup participation.

While the Champions League sees every year the best players on the planet compete for the cup with the big ears, the vast majority would certainly be prepared to give it up to win a World Cup.

Make no mistake: we are talking about the most prestigious football competition in the world.

The World Cup is a very important way to measure the good players, and the great ones. It is a test of a great player.

Pele

A global tournament of such high standards that even some of the game's greatest legends have never won it, leaving the opportunity to lay their hands on the mythical golden trophy to slip away before their very eyes. But there is nothing trivial about simply taking part in this extraordinary event.

In fact, many players would trade part of their record of achievements for the chance to take part. That's why GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the 10 greatest players who have never had the honour of playing in a World Cup finals.

10 Best Players to Never Play at a World Cup

Rank

Player

Nationality

Caps

International Span

Position

1.

Alfredo Di Stefano

Argentina, Spain

6, 31

1947-1961

Forward

2.

George Best

Northern Ireland

37

1964-1977

Winger

3.

Laszlo Kubala

Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Spain

6, 3, 19

1946-1961

Striker

4.

Valentino Mazzola

Italy

12

1942-1949

Forward

5.

George Weah

Liberia

75

1986-2018

Striker

6.

Ryan Giggs

Wales

64

1991-2007

Winger

7.

Gunnar Nordhal

Sweden

33

1942-1948

Striker

8.

Eric Cantona

France

45

1987-1995

Forward

9.

Ian Rush

Wales

73

1980-1996

Forward

10.

Duncan Edwards

England

18

1955-1957

Midfielder

10 Duncan Edwards

England

Among the top players who have never played a single World Cup match, there are many whose presence in this ranking would be legitimate. Perhaps even more so than Duncan Edwards. After all, the former Manchester United player has never really been able to show the world the full extent of his talent. Or at least, he never really had the opportunity.

The victim of the infamous Munich Air Disaster, the young midfielder disappeared before he even had the chance to shine on the biggest stage on the planet. Make no mistake about it, the five years he had just spent with the Red Devils would certainly have ensured him a place in Walter Winterbottom's squad.

9 Ian Rush

Wales