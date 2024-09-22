Key Takeaways The number 10 shirt is one of the most famous jerseys in football.

Arsenal have boasted a string of legendary playmakers dating back to the 1950s.

Mesut Ozil had a mixed Arsenal career but showcased exceptional playmaking abilities with over 110 goal contributions.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004, but they once used to dominate English football. By repeatedly winning the league title, FA Cup and League Cup, they have had some of the greatest footballers ever walk into their Hall of Fame.

Although they have never tasted major European success, Arsenal's rollercoaster journey since formation has been full of excitement, with their attackers doing the most talking. As is tradition, they have typically worn the most prestigious shirt numbers, seven, nine and - in this case - 10.

We have decided to rank the nine greatest players to wear the number 10 shirt in the club's history, with the list stretching from the 1950s to the modern day. Some have had more success than others, but all of them did the club proud with their elegance in the final third.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 10 at Arsenal Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 10 1. Dennis Bergkamp 1995–2006 1995–2006 2. Charlie George 1969–1975 1969–1975 3. Alan Smith 1987–1995 1990–1991 4. Robin van Persie 2004–2012 2010–2012 5. Paul Merson 1985–1997 1988–1995 6. John Radford 1964–1976 1968–1972 7. Mesut Ozil 2013–2021 2018–2020 8. Jimmy Bloomfield 1954–1960 1955–1960 9. Kevin Campbell 1988–1995 1991–1994

9 Kevin Campbell

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1991–1994

When Kevin Campbell sadly passed away in June 2024, everyone – even if they did not watch him as a player – understood how loved he was. With an outpour of emotion, Arsenal paid tribute to their former striker and highlighted how he was a fearful and, on his day, world-class attacker.

Most famously, Campbell formed a stunning partnership with Ian Wright, which helped Arsenal win the League Cup and FA Cup in 1993. In the season after, he continued to excel, scoring 19 goals – the most prolific campaign of his career – before leaving in 1995. Maybe he would be higher up if he stayed longer, but when he was at his best, there were not many better.

Campbell's Arsenal Career Matches 213 Goals 55 Assists 20 Honours FA Cup, League Cup

8 Jimmy Bloomfield

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1955–1960

Perhaps an unknown name on this list compared to other superstars, but Jimmy Bloomfield had an impressive career at Arsenal. The inside forward spent six years at the club, scoring 54 goals in 210 matches. It was not until the 1955/56 campaign that he became a first-team regular, but he excelled eventually.

Known for his impressive work rate and pinpoint passing, Bloomfield was at the heart of Arsenal's attack, even if the era is known to be one of the most underwhelming in the club's history. The only downside links to that, with the Gunners failing to win a trophy whilst Bloomfield was at the club.

Bloomfield's Arsenal Career Matches 210 Goals 54 Honours N/A

7 Mesut Ozil

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2018–2020

World-class at his best, frustrating at his worst. Mesut Ozil was one of the best midfielders on the planet when he was injury-free and given the freedom to roam in the final third; the issue is that it became a rarity for the German. The end of his Arsenal career came in the number 10 shirt with little success, but his natural talent places him on this list.

Capable of dictating matches with 'his eyes closed', Ozil was the playmaker every team wanted when he was in his comfort zone. As one of the best left-footed players of all time, he picked up over 110 goal contributions in just 254 matches, winning the World Cup four times. His Arsenal career could have been so much more, though.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2015/16 Premier League campaign, Ozil registered 19 assists. Only Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne have recorded more in a single season.

Ozil's Arsenal Career Matches 254 Goals 44 Assists 75 Honours FA Cup (x4)

6 John Radford

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1968–1972

Taking a trip down memory lane, John Radford is another player – just like Bloomfield – who is not as well-known. However, in truth, Radford is one of the most underrated players in the club's history, excelling over a 12-year period. He scored 149 goals in 481 matches, placing him fourth on Arsenal's all-time top goalscorers list.

As a versatile star who could play up front or on the flanks, Radford helped the Gunners win the First Division and FA Cup in 1971. He was also named their Player of the Season in 1968 and 1973, truly highlighting how he was at the heart of their well-oiled system.

Radford's Arsenal Career Matches 481 Goals 149 Honours First Division, FA Cup

5 Paul Merson

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1988–1995

Now a TV pundit, Paul Merson had a footballing career which most could only dream of. It may have ended with off-field struggles and a subsequent departure from the Gunners, but - before then - Merson was one of the best midfielders in the division.

A product of the club's youth academy, Merson burst onto the scene in the late 1980s and quickly became a fan favourite with his skilful displays. As a winger, playmaker or striker, his natural talent always allowed him to be a threat in the final third. It saw him score 99 goals in 425 appearances, falling one short of the famous centurions club.

Merson's Arsenal Career Games 425 Goals 99 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

4 Robin van Persie

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2010–2012

Close

Robin van Persie's departure from Arsenal left a sour taste for Gunners fans. They saw him as one of the biggest traitors in football history, as he switched north London for Manchester United. However, before the dramatic end, he was one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Lethal finishing. Exquisite technique. Intelligent movement. Van Persie had it all, as his 2011/12 campaign showed. Wearing the famous number 10 shirt, he racked up 37 goals in all competitions, winning both the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year awards. His consistent world-class form should have led to more silverware, but he won just one FA Cup in Arsenal colours.

Van Persie's Arsenal Career Games 278 Goals 132 Assists 56 Honours FA Cup

3 Alan Smith

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1990–1991

Now in the sports media spotlight, Alan Smith has all the experience to know what he is talking about. As a key figure in Arsenal's attack from the late 1980s to the early 1990s, Smith was well-loved by fans. He could not stop scoring as the Gunners fired their way to two league titles.

In the 1988/89 campaign, Smith won the Golden Boot with 23 goals in 36 league matches, helping Arsenal win the First Division. Just two years later, he excelled again, winning another Golden Boot as the Gunners tasted more top-tier glory, outlining just how important Smith was to a legendary team.

Smith's Arsenal Career Games 347 Goals 115 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

2 Charlie George

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1969–1975

Charlie George spent seven years at Arsenal – and, for six of those incredible years, he wore the famous number 10 shirt. The forward, who could essentially play anywhere in the final third, always looked comfortable, controlling the tempo of matches during a successful era for the Gunners.

His moment of glory came in the 1971 FA Cup final against Liverpool when he scored the winning goal in extra time, etching his name in Arsenal folklore with his strike and celebration. Lying flat on the Wembley turf with arms outstretched, it has become an enduring image in English football history. It helped make up his impressive record of 49 goals in 179 matches; not bad for someone who was not an out-and-out striker.

George's Arsenal Career Games 179 Goals 49 Honours First Division, FA Cup

1 Dennis Bergkamp

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1995–2006

Close

Dennis Bergkamp has been ranked as Arsenal's greatest number 10 of all time. "Football is an art, like dancing is an art – but only when it's well done does it become an art," Arsene Wenger once famously said. Never has a quote summed up a player more perfectly than Bergkamp.

The attacker, who is one of the greatest Dutch players of all time, was known for his sublime skill, exquisite technique, and ability to produce moments of pure magic. He's one of the most gifted players to ever step foot onto a pitch, with the superstar helping the Gunners win three Premier League and four FA Cups.

Bergkamp's Arsenal Career Games 423 Goals 120 Assists 112 Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x4)

Stats via Transfermarkt.