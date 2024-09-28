Key Takeaways Chelsea have been blessed with a fleet of legendary number 10s over the years.

Eden Hazard shone throughout a seven-year spell in west London, some of which came alongside Willian.

Peter Osgood and Ian Hutchinson also had stints in their number 10 shirt during the 1960s and '70s.

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs of all time. The Blues have won every major trophy possible since being formed, with success varying throughout different spells. Under Jose Mourinho, they were world-class, but the same could not be said during the 1970s or 1980s.

However, in every era, the Blues have had some of their greatest players of all time wear the number 10 shirt. Typically worn by strikers or playmakers, it's prestigious. The best footballers in the world want to wear it, knowing it carries a weight of expectation and excitement.

Stars love thriving under pressure, so we have decided to outline the nine greatest players to wear the number 10 shirt in Chelsea history. It's important to remember that footballers did not have set squad numbers until the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same digit during a season.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 10 at Chelsea Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 10 1. Eden Hazard 2012–2019 2013–2019 2. Joe Cole 2003–2010 2003–2010 3. Peter Osgood 1964–1974 1965–1966, 1968–1969, 1971–1972 4. Juan Mata 2011–2014 2011–2014 5. Mark Hughes 1995–1998 1996–1998 6. David Speedie 1982–1987 1982–1987 7. Ian Hutchinson 1968–1976 1969–1975 8. Ray Wilkins 1973–1979 1977–1978 9. Willian 2013–2020 2019–2020

9 Willian

Years in number 10 shirt: 2019–2020

Willian was a key cog in the system for Chelsea during the 2010s. Perhaps he was underrated as a footballer due to the instant impact Eden Hazard had, but there was no doubt he was a cult hero. He was already beloved before he even kicked a ball after turning down a move to rivals Tottenham in the final minute to settle in west London instead.

Acting as one of the greatest Brazilians to play in the Premier League, Willian only had a one-year stint in the number 10 shirt – which is why he ranks low – but he won five major honours throughout an incredible career in the capital. Boasting 120 goal contributions in 339 matches, his composure and trickery proved crucial.

Willian's Chelsea Stats Matches 339 Goals 63 Assists 57 Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League

8 Ray Wilkins

Years in number 10 shirt: 1977–1978

Ray Wilkins is one of Chelsea's greatest players of all time. You might be wondering why he only sits eighth on this list, but he only had one brief spell in the number 10 shirt, with most of his time in the famous blue coming as their number eight. He was legendary nonetheless.

Having joined the club as an apprentice, Wilkins was quick to break into the first team, making his debut in 1973 at the age of 17. Despite his age, he showed maturity beyond his years, quickly becoming club captain and helping them secure promotion to the First Division. Despite never winning anything during his time with the Blues, he is still remembered fondly.

Wilkins' Chelsea Stats Matches 179 Goals 30 Honours Chelsea Player of the Year (1976, 1977)

7 Ian Hutchinson

Years in number 10 shirt: 1969–1975

As one of the lesser-known players on this list, Ian Hutchinson had an impressive six-year stint in the number 10 shirt. Always noted for his remarkable heading ability, the striker formed a strong partnership with Peter Osgood. During the 1969/70 season, they scored 53 goals between them.

Hutchinson helped Chelsea taste FA Cup glory that campaign, scoring the equaliser in the initial final against Leeds United. In the replay two weeks later at Old Trafford, with the score at 1-1, Hutchinson launched one of his trademark long throw-ins into the Leeds penalty area, and it was headed in by David Webb to win the tournament for Chelsea.

Hutchinson's Chelsea Stats Matches 116 Goals 49 Honours FA Cup

6 David Speedie

Years in number 10 shirt: 1982–1987

From 1982 to 1987, David Speedie was Chelsea's number 10 – and, throughout all of it, he formed a prolific strike partnership with Kerry Dixon. Known as a hard worker, the striker was always in the centre of the action, whilst he managed to become an impressive attacker in the air despite being just five feet, seven inches tall.

Speedie was Chelsea's 1985 Player of the Year. A year later, he became the first senior player since Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick at Wembley, as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 5-4 in the Full Members Cup final. Speedie ended up scoring over 40 goals for the Blues.

Speedie's Chelsea Stats Matches 162 Goals 47 Honours Second Division

5 Mark Hughes

Years in number 10 shirt: 1996–1998

Although Mark Hughes is more famous for being one of the best Manchester United players of all time across two stints in the north of England, he also had a three-year spell at Chelsea. He joined in June 1995 for £1m and impressed in west London.

The Welshman was one of the key players in Chelsea's resurgence as a top club in the late 1990s, forming a potent strike partnership with Gianfranco Zola and helping to freeze out Gianluca Vialli, who became the club's player-manager in February 1998. As part of this, he produced two match-winning performances against Liverpool and Wimbledon in the FA Cup in 1997 to help them win the competition.

Hughes' Chelsea Stats Matches 122 Goals 38 Assists 9 Honours FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

4 Juan Mata

Years in number 10 shirt: 2011–2014

Juan Mata may have spent less than three full years at Chelsea, but no one can doubt his impact. The silky and elegant Spaniard was the club's Player of the Year in both of his two full seasons in 2012 and 2013, demonstrating how important he was to the side.

In 2012, he helped Chelsea win the Champions League in the most dramatic circumstances possible. The Blues were ageing and struggling to instil their talent. With Roberto di Matteo as interim manager, Mata acted as a beacon of light, floating through the final third as if it was a kickabout in the park. He finished that campaign with 32 goal contributions and a Champions League to take home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Juan Mata and Christian Pulisic have won the Champions League whilst wearing the number 10 shirt at Chelsea.

Mata's Chelsea Stats Matches 135 Goals 33 Assists 53 Honours FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League

3 Peter Osgood

Years in number 10 shirt: 1965–1966, 1968–1969, 1971–1972

Peter Osgood did not have a singular number throughout his legendary career in west London. Famous for being 'number four', he also had stints in the number nine, six and 10 shirts, so we had to include him even if there were some minor technicalities.

As a star in Chelsea's glamourous side of the 1960s and 1970s, Osgood had remarkable control with both feet, whilst his strength, positional sense and his finishing were second to none. Nicknamed 'The King', he scored 139 goals in 354 matches, helping the Blues win the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup. Due to his glittering career with the west London outfit, a statue of him stands outside the West Stand at Stamford Bridge.

Osgood's Chelsea Stats Matches 356 Goals 139 Honours FA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

2 Joe Cole

Years in number 10 shirt: 2003–2010

Chelsea's revival under Mourinho, one of the greatest managers of all time, at the start of the 21st century sent shockwaves through the footballing world. The Blues were back where they belonged – at the top of the sport and fighting in the hardest competitions in the world.

Throughout the spell under the Portuguese manager and beyond, Joe Cole was at the heart of the action. Acting as one of the greatest English players of all time, Cole 'completed English football', winning all three major trophies. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2006, whilst – two years later – he was voted the Blues' Player of the Season.

Cole's Chelsea Stats Matches 282 Goals 39 Assists 46 Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x2), League Cup

1 Eden Hazard

Years in number 10 shirt: 2013–2019

Close

Finally, Eden Hazard has been ranked as the greatest player to wear the number 10 shirt at Chelsea. Throughout his legendary career at the Blues, he was a level above everyone else on the pitch, effortlessly gliding around with the ball like an ice skater.

For six of the seven years he plied his trade in west London, Hazard was the club's number 10, acting as his backdrop whilst dominating football. The Belgian helped the club win the Premier League on two occasions, the Europa League twice, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup. Untouchable at worst, and unplayable at best; Hazard is one of the greatest Belgian footballers of all time.

Hazard's Chelsea Stats Matches 352 Goals 110 Assists 85 Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League (x2)

Stats via Transfermarkt.