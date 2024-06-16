Highlights Two-time MVP Steve Nash headlines the top five players to never make an NBA Finals appearance.

George Gervin, known for his cool style and scoring acumen, struggled to reach the NBA Finals without a dominant center.

Damian Lillard's remarkable career is missing an NBA Finals appearance due to team-building issues and untimely injuries.

The NBA has featured roughly 5,000 players across its history, and named 75 to their Diamond Anniversary Team. It includes ultimate winners such as Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan, to name a few. Go down the ballot, and the names will continue to stack up enough rings to make Sonic the Hedgehog go dizzy.

Among those 75, however, hides a devastating secret: not all of them have played for the league’s ultimate prize. Among that list are great players that never made the NBA Finals. Some never even had a shot. Whether it was the ineptitude of the front office, a peak that came too soon, or an era that featured Goliath contenders, a player can have any number of valid reasons why they never made it to the court for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The following is a list of five of the best NBA players to make the NBA Finals.

5 Bob Lanier

Just could not get the powerhouses in the East

Just who is Bob Lanier? That’s a fair question for fans born after 1984. To put it simply, Bob Lanier was arguably the third-best center of his era. He was so good, fans called him Moses. Over his first ten seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Lanier averaged 22.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. And he did this with chronically injured knees stemming from a collision in the 1970 NCAA tournament.

Lanier was also the original “enforcer,” the type of power forward or center who other players would not and should not cross. He was notorious for knocking out Atlanta’s Bob Christian midgame and breaking Bill Laimbeer’s nose.

Even fans received a piece in 1977 when a playoff brouhaha against the Golden State Warriors spilled into the stands for a 10-minute melee. Lanier decked the offending spectator who attacked teammate M.L. Carr. True to the era, only two players were assessed for personal fouls and everyone was sent back to the floor to resume play. What an era.

Bob Lanier — Best Shots at Winning a Championship Season Team Record Conf. Position Finish 1973-74 Detroit Pistons 50-32 3rd Lost WC Semifinals (3-4) 1982-83 Milwaukee Bucks 51-31 2nd Lost EC Finals (1-4) 1983-84 Milwaukee Bucks 50-32 2nd Lost EC Finals (1-4)

Well, unfortunately for Moses, he played for the Pistons before the current era. That is, before Isiah Thomas. Lanier’s tenure in Detroit tallied only three winning seasons and four playoff appearances. He might have had the least help possible to win a game, much less a playoff series. His only co-star was Dave Bing. Their most successful season together came in 1973-74, winning 52 games and falling to the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs. Detroit would come close, storming back in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, but ultimately fell just two points short of forcing overtime.

The front office would trade six players from that roster in the offseason, then ship off Bing a year later. Despite another pair of postseason appearances in 1976 and 77, the team continued to recede. In 1980, the Pistons traded Lanier to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he anchored an excellent defense. However, the 1980s Eastern Conference was dominated by Julius Erving’s Philadelphia 76ers and the early Larry Bird-era Celtics.

The Bucks lost to the 76ers in 1983 and then a year later to the Boston Celtics, both in the Eastern Conference Finals, both in five games. By then, Lanier just could not handle rough-and-tumble centers like Moses Malone and Robert Parrish. After 1984, Lanier hung it up for good.

4 George Gervin

Iceman needed a great big man to get over the hill

George Gervin is, without a doubt, the coolest player to ever suit up in the National Basketball Association. There are plenty of contenders for the title, like Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Walt “Clyde” Frazier or Clyde “The Glide” Drexler (the name Clyde might just be a fast track to being considered cool), but only Gervin had the nickname “Iceman.” Often it was just shortened to “Ice.”

Gervin also had the coolest shot in the game, the finger roll. When Bruce Lee said “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times,” he might as well have been talking about Ice.

Spending the bulk of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, The Iceman rolled to 25.1 PPG career average across 14 years in both the ABA and the NBA, and always seemed to have the scoring title at his fingertips. He captured three straight upon entering the NBA and four in his first five seasons.

George Gervin — Best Shots at Winning a Championship Season Team Record Conf. Position Finish 1978-79 San Antonio Spurs 48-34 2nd Lost EC Finals (3-4) 1981-82 San Antonio Spurs 48-34 2nd Lost WC Finals (0-4) 1982-83 San Antonio Spurs 53-29 2nd Lost WC Finals (2-4)

Unfortunately for George Gervin, he might have been too cool, if such a thing is possible. Between all of those pretty highlights were two ugly truths: one, the name of the game in his era was having the better center, not the better wing; and two, the Iceman never had the best center with him. He came close, though, closer than people remember.

The closest Gervin came happened in 1979, when Ice and the freewheeling Spurs took the Washington Bullets to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Spurs then moved to the Western Conference, where they went up against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1982.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson swept the series but not without running a track meet first. In 1983, the Spurs added Artis Gilmore and rematched for a six-game series. The Spurs won twice at the Forum and came within one, excruciating point of forcing Game 7.

Alas, it was not to be. Gervin would close out his career with the Spurs before spending one last season in Chicago, teaching the art of the finger roll to none other than Michael Jordan.

3 Damian Lillard

Dame Time is still searching for his first NBA Finals appearance

This one seems slightly premature, but if things don’t line up for the 6-foot-2 point guard from Weber State, he might just move up this list and snag the number one spot. That said, Damian Lillard is an offense unto himself. A player with seeming unlimited range and unfathomably coldblooded savagery. He’s notched an iconic series-winning buzzer beater not once, but twice, against Houston and Oklahoma City. And despite dealing with an achilles injury against the Indiana Pacers, Lillard still played at a high level.

He came into the league ready to play, but even more importantly, he came to a Portland Trail Blazers team set up to let him succeed. Portland sported a solid starting squad featuring the svelte LaMarcus Aldridge, already a two-time All-Star, alongside the bulldog Wesley Matthews and jack-of-all-trades Nicolas Batum. In his debut game, Lillard notched a double-double with 23 points, won the 2012 Rookie of the Year and helped power the Trail Blazers to playoff appearances for nine straight seasons.

Damian Lillard — Best Shots at Winning a Championship Season Team Record Conf. Position Finish 2013-14 Portland Trail Blazers 54-28 5th Lost WC Semifinals (1-4) 2018-19 Portland Trail Blazers 53-29 2nd Lost WC Finals (0-4)

The wheels came off the first time in 2015 when Matthews tore his achilles and Aldridge skipped town for San Antonio in free agency. General Manager Olshey instantly went into rebuild mode, trading Batum and choosing not to re-sign Matthews.

The problem was that Lillard did not want to rebuild. Just when the wise thing to do would be to take a step back and acquire talent in the draft, Lillard refused. Alongside co-star C.J. McCollum, the Trail Blazers would scrap for two consecutive playoff appearances. This was paired with Olshey's refusal to trade for a star that might compliment Lillard better than McCollum.

The closest Olshey came to a big move happened in 2017. The Trail Blazers took a flyer on Jusuf Nurkic and the big man soon proved indispensable. Portland finally started to put it all together in 2018-19, only for Nurkic’s leg to break just before the playoffs.

The Trail Blazers rebounded to make a miraculous Western Conference run that no one expected, but struggled without their starting center for another year. They shuffled the supporting cast again in 2021 and despite a Herculean 55-point Game 5 effort against the Denver Nuggets, the Trail Blazers were eliminated in the first round.

The wheels really came off in 2023 when new G.M. Joe Cronin decided to shut down Lillard for a better draft position, then picked Scoot Henderson instead of trading the pick for help. Lillard demanded a trade and received one to the Milwaukee Bucks, still searching for a chance at the big one. At least this time, he has Giannis Antetokounmpo to help.

2 Dominique Wilkins

Boston's dominance in the 80's prevented 'Nique from making the Big Dance





Dominique Wilkins is the greatest dunker in the history of basketball. With a first step that went beyond explosive and a jump that needed no wind-up, stopping the Human Highlight Film from reaching the rim was a fool’s errand.

Open any hooper’s dictionary, and a picture of Wilkins posterizing some sorry shot-blocker with a notion will appear next to the words “slam dunk.” Combining power with extreme coordination, Wilkins won the Slam Dunk Contest in 1985 and 1990, often competing against Michael Jordan.

Drafted third overall in the 1982 draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Wilkins averaged 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and made nine all-star games in a row. His personal best occurred in 1986, when he finished second in MVP voting, made the NBA First Team, and somehow also finished fourth in MIP voting, taking his Atlanta Hawks with him to the top of the conference. There was no doubt, Wilkins had arrived.

Dominique Wilkins — Best Shots at Winning a Championship Season Team Record Conf. Position Finish 1985-86 Atlanta Hawks 50-32 4th Lost EC Semifinals (1-4) 1986-87 Atlanta Hawks 57-25 2nd Lost EC Semifinals (1-4) 1986-88 Atlanta Hawks 50-32 4th Lost EC Semifinals (3-4)

Simply put, Wilkins played at a time when the top of the Eastern Conference was monopolized by the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons. In 1986, they made it to the conference semifinals on the power of 57 wins and were eliminated in five games by a Celtics team widely considered to be one of the greatest ever.

Boston Globe reporter Bob Ryan summed it up thus, "They tried hard at both ends. They simply could not avoid being an accident of basketball history." In 1987, they reached the semifinals again, only to be eliminated by a vengeful Detroit Pistons in five games. It was the same story in 1988: a 50-win season, conference semi-finals, Boston Celtics, elimination in seven games.

As with Bob Lanier and Damian Lillard, the team slipped away from Wilkins. Every chance at the ultimate prize was denied by vastly superior teams, and the front office failed to find the right answers. Atlanta traded for Reggie Theus, lost Tree Rollins in free agency, signed Moses Malone, then lost Theus to expansion. The Hawks became a revolving door of talent just when they needed a stable core and receded to mediocrity by the 1990 season, despite Wilkins’ individual brilliance.

Eventually, time ran out and the Atlanta Hawks traded a declining Wilkins to the Los Angeles Clippers. Wilkins would never see a Conference Finals, not to speak of the NBA Finals, in his career.

1 Steve Nash

A whole lot of San Antonio

This still seems like a misprint. Nash was a two-time league MVP, one of the greatest three-point shooters in the history of the league and pass-first point guard who spent the majority of his 18-year career bouncing between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. Those two MVPs to his name? He won those over Shaquille O’Neal while O’Neal was anchoring the Miami Heat for his fourth championship.

And not without reason. From 2000 to 2010, he played alongside Dirk Nowitzki, then moved on to Amare Stoudamire, setting up their historic “Seven Seconds or Less” offense by averaging 16.8 points and 9.6 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from three and 90.8 percent from the free throw line.

To repeat, he nearly averaged 50/40/90 splits over a ten-year stretch. He actually made the club in 2005-06, missed by .01 percent in 2006-07, then bounced back to make it another three years straight. Make one more free throw in 2007, and it would have been five straight.

Steve Nash — Best Shots at Winning a Championship Season Team Record Conf. Position Finish 2002-03 Dallas Mavericks 60-22 3rd Lost WC Finals (2-4) 2004-05 Phoenix Suns 62-20 1st Lost WC Finals (1-4) 2005-06 Phoenix Suns 54-28 4th Lost WC Finals (2-4) 2006-07 Phoenix Suns 61-21 2nd Lost WC Semifinals (2-4) 2009-10 Phoenix Suns 54-28 3rd Lost WC Finals (2-4)

Nash's failure to make the NBA Finals was due to a little bit of timing, somewhat about the money, and a whole lot of San Antonio. Nash left the Dallas Mavericks right when Dirk Nowitzki really started to find himself as a player. He left because Robert Sarver, then-owner of the Suns, was willing to put up more money than Mark Cuban, the Mavericks’ money man.

Nash and Phoenix would win a semifinals clash against Dallas in 2005, only for Nowitzki and company to find revenge in the Western Conference Finals in 2006. But that was not the main frustration for Nash. Try as they might, the Phoenix Suns could not find a way past the San Antonio Spurs.

Nash can count five times when his teams have been stopped by Tim Duncan and friends. Starting with the 1998 first round playing for the Suns, Nash lost to the Spurs in the 2002 conference final with the Mavericks, a third time in the 2005 conference final with the Suns again, a fourth time in the 2007 semifinals, and then the final fifth bout in the first round in 2008.

That fourth elimination probably counts as the most painful; up three with 19 seconds left in Game 4, Spurs forward Robert Horry hip checked Nash into the scorers' table. The ensuing scuffle would result in suspensions for Horry as well as Stoudamire and Boris Diaw after they left the bench area. Unable to recover, the Suns lost Games 5 and 6.

Nash and the Suns would have one last crack at the NBA Finals in 2010, sweeping the Spurs in the second round before falling to the experienced Lakers in six games. The series was in the balance in Game 5.

The Suns came back from an 18-point deficit only for Metta World Peace to thunder into the paint for putback buzzer-beater, shocking their visitors. From there, Kobe Bryant smelled blood and put the Suns away in Game 6.

Stoudamire left for New York and Nash was eventually traded to the Lakers before retiring due to injuries in 2014.