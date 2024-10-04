Key Takeaways The 10 best playmakers in European football have been named, based on statistical information from the 2024/25 campaign.

Joao Neves takes the crown from Chelsea's Cole Palmer after an excellent start to the season.

Mohamed Salah is the only other Premier League player in the top 10.

More often than not, when fans are asked who is the most important player on a football pitch, the go-to response will be the striker. It has often been said that the most difficult job in the sport is to score goals, which is why those tasked with doing so are paid the big bucks.

While many of those goal-machines are incredible in their own right, they would often be nothing without the stars behind them who are creating many of the glorious opportunities. The role of the playmaker is vastly underrated, so it's now time to show it some love. The experts over at the CIES Football Observatory have compiled a list of the players who have most successfully created chances across Europe's top five leagues. With just two Premier League stars featuring, there has never been more proof that there are some creative geniuses all over the continent.

10 Mitchell Weiser

Werder Bremen

After the first five games of the Bundesliga season, Werder Bremen find themselves sitting in 10th place with eight points. A key component of that has undoubtedly been Mitchell Weiser. The 30-year-old has already registered three assists this term and leads the way for his team in several crucial areas.

Weiser tops the charts in dribbles per 90, while he also appears highly in key passes and the number of times he has been impeded by the opposition. While it is still very early days, the German can be proud of the fact that he has found himself in some elite company at this point of the campaign.

Mitchell Weiser Bundesliga 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 3 Key Passes per 90 1 Dribbles per 90 1.4 Fouls Won per 90 1.6

9 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Given that he is one of the best players in the Premier League, it is perhaps not much of a surprise to see Mohamed Salah find his way onto this list. However, the Egyptian talisman is probably better known for being Liverpool's main source for converting chances as opposed to creating them.

Nevertheless, the stats don't lie. With four assists already to his name, Salah is doing just as much for his teammates as he is for himself. Couple in the fact that no one has played more key passes or created as many chances as the 32-year-old, it's hard to argue with his place at number nine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mo Salah is 27 assists away from becoming the fourth player to score 100 goals and provide 100 assists in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah Premier League 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 4 Key Passes per 90 2.3 Dribbles per 90 2 Fouls Won per 90 1.5

8 Rafael Leao

AC Milan

Portuguese speedster Rafael Leao has become the franchise name at the San Siro in recent years. With good reason too, as very few players have as much of an impact on the Rossoneri as the 25-year-old does. Leao operates best coming off the left-hand side, so as much as he can be potent in front of goal, he is also more than capable of providing for others.

In the Serie A this season, the winger has managed to get his name to three assists in six games, largely thanks to his 2.3 key passes per game. While he doesn't deliver as many crosses as the likes of Christian Pulisic and Alexis Saelemaekers, he is a far more direct outfit as he uses his ability to terrify defenders to create space for his teammates.

Rafael Leao Serie A 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 3 Key Passes per 90 2.3 Dribbles per 90 2.2 Fouls Won per 90 1.2

7 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli

With Victor Osimhen out the door in Naples, there is even more pressure on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to produce the goods at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The Georgian superstar has been nothing short of a revelation since his move from Russia and has established himself as one of the brightest talents in all of Italy.

After a disappointing season last time out, Kvaratskhelia has steadied the ship under Antonio Conte, with his five goal contributions - two of those being assists - helping Napoli climb back to the top of the table as they chase their second Scudetto in three years.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 2 Key Passes per 90 2.2 Dribbles per 90 1.5 Fouls Won per 90 2.3

6 Iago Aspas

Celta Vigo

Talk about a blast from the past. Formerly of Liverpool fame, Iago Aspas has certainly found the type of form that he lacked at Anfield since he returned to Spain. Since leaving Merseyside in 2016, he has gone on to win 20 international caps and become one of the most impressive figures in La Liga.

At the grand old age of 37, Aspas has managed six goal contributions in eight top-flight appearances already this season. He manages that, while also providing his teammates with more opportunities than anyone else in the Celta Vigo squad. Safe to say that the forward is ageing like a fine wine.

Iago Aspas La Liga 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 2 Key Passes per 90 1.3 Dribbles per 90 0.9 Fouls Won per 90 1.8

5 Alex Baena

Villarreal

If the recent resurgence of the Spanish national team has taught us anything, it's that there are plenty of incredible young talents emerging in the country that could have a real impact on the game in no time at all. One of those that appears to go slightly more under the radar is Alex Baena.

The Villarreal star has been incredible yet again and has already notched up five assists in just six La Liga starts at an average of an assist every 102.4 minutes. It could be even more too if the Yellow Submarines had better finishers, as the attacking midfielder has produced an astonishing 3.3 key passes per game this term.

Alex Baena La Liga 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 5 Key Passes per 90 3.3 Dribbles per 90 0.6 Fouls Won per 90 1.4

4 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

What were we saying about exciting young Spanish talent? If Baena was one that may go a little more unnoticed, the same cannot be said for the teenage sensation that is Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old has quickly become one of, if not the, hottest prospects in world football after taking both Camp Nou and then the entirety of Europe by storm over the summer.

After an impressive Euros display, the wonderkid has continued his fetching form in Catalonia. Nine goal contributions in eight La Liga appearances is outstanding for someone so young. The maturity with which Yamal carries himself is not easy to comprehend. It's just a case of sitting back and enjoying the magic he is already producing.

Lamine Yamal La Liga 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 5 Key Passes per 90 2.1 Dribbles per 90 2.9 Fouls Won per 90 2.8

3 Romano Schmid

Werder Bremen

If you thought that Mitchell Weiser was the king of creativity at Werder Bremen, then think again, as the German side are fortunate enough to be the home of two of the most in-form playmakers in Europe. Austrian Romano Schmid doesn't have as many assists to his name as his teammate, but that does not mean he isn't creating chances.

Schmid leads the way in key passes and is also the highest-ranked attacker when it comes to average passes per game, showcasing his ability to link-up with others further up the pitch. The fact only two players have been better in the playmaking department is a testament to the work the Bundesliga ace is doing.

Romano Schmid Bundesliga 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 1 Key Passes per 90 2 Dribbles per 90 1 Fouls Won per 90 1.2

2 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Where oh where would Chelsea be without ice-cold Cole Palmer? When he's not busy breaking Premier League records for most goals in a single half, the Englishman is dazzling defences and creating opportunities for other members of the Blues squad to feast on.

As if six goals in the Premier League this campaign wasn't enough, Palmer has also managed to set his teammates up four times this season. That means that 66% of the goals that Enzo Maresca's team have scored in the division have directly involved the 22-year-old. That is a crazy statistic for a player who is showing zero signs of slowing down.

Cole Palmer 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 4 Key Passes per 90 2.8 Dribbles per 90 1 Fouls Won per 90 2

1 Joao Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Pipping Palmer to the top spot is the man who seems to be one of the faces of the PSG rebuild, Joao Neves. The Portuguese starlet was one of the most wanted youngsters on the planet throughout the summer, and it was the side hailing from the French capital that managed to win his signature.

Five assists in less than 500 minutes of Ligue 1 action is an incredible feat, especially when factoring in that Neves does not play as a number 10. His natural position is a lot deeper than many of those behind him on this list, which makes the impact he is having on his new team all the more incredible. The sky is the limit for this bright star.

Joao Neves Ligue 1 2024/25 Key Statistics Stats Figure Assists 5 Key Passes per 90 2 Dribbles per 90 0.7 Fouls Won per 90 0.8

All rankings and statistics courtesy of CIES Football Observatory and WhoScored. Correct as of 04/10/2024.