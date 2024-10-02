Key Takeaways Football has seen some wonderful playmakers in the past such as Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane and Andrea Pirlo.

Youngsters such as Cole Palmer and Florian Wirtz are leading the charge for those creating magical moments on the pitch today.

Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard are two of the best playmakers the Premier League has to offer for title challenging sides.

A successful team relies on a player who can control the flow with their composure on the ball and a reliable end product, and this is known as the playmaker. Several iconic playmakers have wowed fans over the years, such as Zinedine Zidane, Xavi, Andrea Pirlo and Lionel Messi. Those names paint the picture of just how important the job is and why those given the tools to unlock defences as the go-to man are often some of the most expensive in world football.

A new era of playmakers has arrived, and several of them are catching the eye on both the club and international stage. Some are reaching the latter stages of their careers, namely Kevin De Bruyne, while others are starting to hit their stride, such as Jamal Musiala. It's not all about the numbers but also how the player can drive his team forward, usually towards trophies, and these 10 have certainly done that as of late.

Here, we rank the top 10 playmakers in the world, with several Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga talents on the list.

Ranking Factors

As is always the case with a subjective list, factors have been put in place as a guide when ranking every player. They are as follows:

Recent Form

Individual Honours in 2024

Team Trophies in 2024

Importance to Team (Club)

Importance to National Team

The Role Played in Respective Teams

10 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid and France

Credit: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

We kick the list off with the oldest of the playmaking gems. Antoine Griezmann, 33, has spent his entire career dictating the tempo of Atletico Madrid and France's play, resulting in huge success. The versatile attacker is a goal-contributing machine who has wreaked havoc at the Wanda Metropolitano. He's registered 184 goals and 88 assists in 398 games, helping Diego Simeone's side win the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Europa League and the Supercopa de Espana.

Griezmann flourished for France before announcing his retirement in September 2024. He scored an impressive 44 goals and 38 assists in 137 caps, which was key in Les Bleus' 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph. He also finished top scorer at Euro 2016 with six goals. His footballing IQ is second to none, merging the goalscoring instincts of a number nine with a creative number 10.

Antoine Griezmann Statistics Club record (2023-24) 48 Appearances (24 Goals and 8 Assists) International record (all-time) 137 Caps (44 Goals and 38 Assists) Trophies World Cup, UEFA Supercup, Europa League, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana

9 Cole Palmer

Chelsea and England

Pep Guardiola doesn't usually get it wrong in the transfer market, but selling Cole Palmer, 22, is perhaps one of the biggest mistakes in his managerial career because the England international is shining at Chelsea. His numbers since arriving at Stamford Bridge in September 2023 are remarkable, posting 31 goals and 19 assists in 53 games. Every time the Blues attacker gets the ball, he looks like creating something, and he's proving to be the best capture of the Todd Boehly era.

Palmer's laid-back demeanour doesn't match his all-out thrill-seeking style of play. Still, he's arguably the most exciting talent in English football and is essential for the style of play Enzo Maresca is implementing in west London. He's even catching the eye on the international stage, scoring a fabulous equaliser for the Three Lions in their 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. The young right-winger leaves fans mesmerised by how he cuts the inside and conjures up magic more often than not.

Cole Palmer's Statistics Club record (2023-24) 48 Appearances (27 Goals and 15 Assists) International record (all-time) 9 Caps (2 Goals and 1 Assist) Trophies Champions League, Premier League x3, UEFA Supercup, FA Cup, League Cup

8 Dani Olmo

Barcelona and Spain

Spain reigned supreme at Euro 2024, and Dani Olmo played a crucial role in La Roja's road to glory in Germany this past summer. He was deployed in an attacking midfield role and fetched three goals and two assists in six games for the European champions. His stunning displays during that tournament earned him a move to Barcelona, where he's carried that form and has been shining in Catalonia in Hansi Flick's system.

Olmo's talent was evident in German football for several years during his spell at RB Leipzig, where he registered 29 goals and 34 assists in 148 games. He was used in a variety of attacking roles, including attacking midfield, on both wings and as a forward. His impressive dribbling abilities allow him to steer his team forward before either playing an eye-of-the-needle pass to a fellow attacker or going for goal himself with his lethal right foot.

Dani Olmo's Statistics Club record (2023-24) 25 Appearances (8 Goals and 5 Assists) International record (all-time) 40 Caps (11 Goals and 9 Assists) Trophies Euro 2024, German Cup x2, German Super Cup, Croatian League x5

7 Phil Foden

Manchester City and England

There was little argument over Phil Foden, 24, winning the PFA Player of the Year award following his stunning 2023-24 campaign, where he produced remarkable numbers for Guardiola's Man City. The English attacker enjoyed the best season of his career, finding the net on 27 occasions while providing 12 assists in 53 games across all competitions. If it weren't for City crashing out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals, he would have been in with a shout to compete in the Ballon d'Or race.

Foden was unplayable at times last season, stealing the show at the Etihad with his dazzling quick feet and incredible vision that helped him to the sixth Premier League title of his career. His creativity and end product make him one of the most formidable playmakers in European football. He's earning comparisons to City legend David Silva and Barca icon Andres Iniesta and with good reason given his scintillating showings.

Phil Foden's Statistics Club record (2023-24) 53 Appearances (27 Goals and 12 Assists) International record (all-time) 41 Caps (4 Goals and 8 Assists) Trophies Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League x6, UEFA Supercup, FA Cup x2, League Cup x4

6 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich and Germany

Bayern Munich is undergoing a change of guard at the Allianz Arena after their 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga title ended last season. Jamal Musiala, 21, is at the forefront of it. The German playmaker has consistently been one of the Bavarians' most important players, producing numbers reflecting his high-profile status in the team. He registered 12 goals and eight assists in 38 games across competitions last season.

Musiala is, for many, the golden boy of German football, and Bayern view him as the heir to Thomas Muller, whose career is winding down. He has all the tools to step into the veteran forward's spotlight with his adaptability, energy and how the former Chelsea youngster can shift the ball to the left or right. He seamlessly creates chances out of nothing, and the likes of Harry Kane reap the rewards of his playmaking abilities.

Jamal Musiala's Statistics Club record (2023-24) 38 Appearances (12 Goals and 8 Assists) International record (all-time) 36 Caps (6 Goals and 8 Assists) Trophies Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, Bundesliga x4, UEFA Supercup, German Super Cup x3

5 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Portugal

Manchester United have encountered a tough period since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, but Bruno Fernandes has been one of the positives at Old Trafford. The Portuguese playmaker arrived from Sporting CP in January 2020 and made an immediate impact, becoming the quickest player to reach five goals and as many assists in Premier League history in his first nine games. He quickly became the Red Devils' protagonist with his elegance on the ball and knack for picking out a teammate with his risky style of play.

Fernandes is like Marmite. You either love or hate him, but there can be no denying he's one of the best playmakers in Europe and a midfield talent any manager would love to have at their disposal. Gary Lineker named the Portugal international one of only four United players who could get into another top-six team. He's also putting up numbers that put him on par with Premier League legends Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Bruno Fernandes' Statistics Club record (2023-24) 48 Appearances (15 Goals and 13 Assists) International record (all-time) 73 Caps (24 Goals and 21 Assists) Trophies FA Cup, League Cup, Portuguese Cup, Portuguese League Cup x2

4 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid and England

Real Madrid were eager to win the race to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023, and their persistence has proved worth it, given his extraordinary start at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti moved the young English midfielder into a number 10 role, and he flourished in his debut season. He managed 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across competitions, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano's record by scoring 14 goals in his first 15 appearances.

Bellingham glides with the ball easily, getting past his man and causing problems as Madrid venture forward, allowing him to link up with Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo. He's also become an integral member of England's team, scoring an incredible overhead kick in the Three Lions' 2-1 win over Slovakia at Euro 2024. There aren't many flaws in the former Birmingham City academy product's game.

Jude Bellingham's Statistics Club record (2023-24) 42 Appearances (23 Goals and 13 Assists) International record (all-time) 36 Caps (5 Goals and 6 Assists) Trophies Champions League, La Liga, German Cup, UEFA Supercup, Supercopa de Espana

3 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal and Norway

Arsenal have been reignited into title challengers under Mikel Arteta, and Martin Odegaard, 25, has been key for the Gunners with his exceptional playmaking abilities. He has gone from disputably a Madrid flop to the leading man at the Emirates and a £34 million gem who Dean Jones dubs 'one of the best signings of the decade'. His best season came in 2022-23 when he managed 15 goals and seven assists in 45 games. If it weren't for Erling Haaland's groundbreaking start at City, we would potentially be looking at him as the Player of the Season for that campaign.

Odegaard does everything with style, with his deft touch and brilliant ball-playing abilities. He also controls the midfield with his energy and creativity, making him the successor to Mesut Ozil in north London. Whenever the Norway skipper is absent, it's problematic for Arteta's side, who look like a less cohesive unit and miss his spark when going forward.

Martin Odegaard's Statistics Club record (2023-24) 48 Appearances (11 Goals and 11 Assists) International record (all-time) 61 Caps (3 Goals and 11 Assists) Trophies Copa del Rey

2 Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

Suppose you are the main outlet for a Bayer Leverkusen side that finished the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign unbeaten and finally took the title from Bayern's clutches. In that case, you must be a creative machine. Florian Wirtz is that and more, producing a remarkable 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games, but it's not just the numbers that make him a playmaking marvel. The versatile attacking midfielder, capable of playing on both wings, also possesses an all-round profile that makes him one of Europe's most in-demand young talents.

Wirtz controls the tempo of Leverkusen's play with his positional awareness and astute ball-playing abilities, and he evidently has an eye for goal. He earned his way into the German national team, excelling with four goals and five assists in 25 caps. He could be one to watch in next summer's transfer window, with Madrid, Arsenal, City, Barca, and Bayern all reportedly interested in him.

Florian Wirtz's Statistics Club record (2023-24) 49 Appearances (18 Goals and 20 Assists) International record (all-time) 25 Caps (4 Goals and Five Assists) Trophies Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup

1 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City and Belgium

Who else but Kevin De Bruyne? Man City's creative genius continues to roll back the years at the Etihad, and his unmatched playmaking abilities make him the assist king in Europe. Take, for example, the unbelievable record of 31 assists in 49 games across competitions he managed in the Cityzens' treble-winning 2022-23 campaign. Injuries are starting to hit the veteran midfield maestro, but he's still creating iconic moments when he's on the pitch.

De Bruyne's pinpoint passing, capability to glide past his man and fierce right foot have caused opposition defenders nightmares throughout his City career. He's leaving his mark on English football as perhaps the greatest midfielder in Premier League history. He is certainly in the discussion for a place among the names of the midfielder Mount Rushmore. Guardiola's incredible reign coincided with the Belgium international's dominant performances in the middle of the park, and there is no player better at controlling a game than Ginger Pele.

Kevin De Bruyne's Statistics Club record (2023-24) 26 Appearances (6 Goals and 18 Assists) International record (all-time) 108 Caps (30 Goals and 49 Assists) Trophies Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League x6, German Cup, UEFA Supercup, FA Cup x2, League Cup x5, German Super Cup, Belgian Championship, Belgian Cup

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-10-2024.