Highlights Jimmy Butler's 2023 Playoff performance was unmatched, breaking franchise records.

LeBron James delivered a legacy-defining Game 6 performance against the Boston Celtics.

Ray Allen's iconic three-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 is one of the greatest NBA playoff moments.

It feels strange to say, but the Miami Heat are one of the young franchises in the NBA. They joined the league back in 1988, meaning they are slowly creeping up to forty years in the NBA.

Despite having a relatively shorter lifespan than some of the other franchises, the Heat are not short on having an already rich history in the league. They have three championships in their team's history thanks to some terrific ownership and management from the front office.

The team has seen several legendary players come through their doors and don a Heat jersey. Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning are just a few examples of the great players who have worn a Heat jersey during their time in the NBA.

Given the legendary players who the franchise has hosted and the great management seen from up top, the Heat are a team who have had more than their fair share of memorable playoff moments. This feels especially true when trying to narrow down the list to just five.

From a young Wade to the Heatles era, to even Butler's version of the team, there is plenty to reminisce about when looking back on the playoff history of this franchise.

5 Butler Sets A New Franchise Record

Playoff Jimmy leaves his mark on Heat history

Butler is a player with a bit of a reputation at this point. Whenever the NBA Playoffs roll around, there is always a chance that any brackets that have been compiled by NBA fans to try and predict the postseason will get upended by Playoff Jimmy.

That was certainly the case in 2023. The Heat clinched a playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. They entered as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. One would be forgiven for believing that the team would be a quick and easy exit from the postseason.

One would also have been made a fool pretty quickly. The Heat matched up in the first round with the Milwaukee Bucks, revisiting the growing playoff rivalry that those two teams have had over recent years. Butler was absolutely dialed in that series.

Butler's 2023 Playoff Stats verus the Bucks PPG 37.6 RPG 6.0 APG 4.8 SPG 1.8 FG% 59.7 3P% 44.4

The word unguardable might not even do justice to how well Butler performed. He dominated any defender that the Bucks could throw at him. That is an even more impressive thought when considering how great the defensive personnel were for Milwaukee.

The pinnacle of that individual dominance was Game 4. The Heat were up 2-1, with an opportunity to put a stranglehold on the series with a game on their home court. Butler delivered to unimaginable lengths.

He broke the Heat's franchise record for points scored in a playoff game with 56, surpassing the previous record of 49 held by LeBron. Not only was it a Heat record, but it was tied for the fourth-most points scored in NBA playoff history overall. Butler's indomitable will was on display all night long in this one.

4 LeBron Seals The Deal Over Kawhi In Game 7

The Heat were looking for back-to-back championships and James delivered

The 2013 NBA Finals were one of the most exciting series in Finals history. The Heat and the San Antonio Spurs put on a show worthy of the biggest stage in basketball.

Naturally, everyone knows the show-stealing moment from this series. That will make an appearance later on the list, one can rest assured. However, the spotlight here is shined onto one of the best Game 7s in NBA Finals history.

After a competitive series, both teams brought their A-game for the chance to win a championship in the winner-take-all showdown. With 39 seconds left on the clock, Miami inbounded the ball up two points.

James, who had an impressive performance up to that point, caught the ball at the top for the Heat, looking to ice the game. Mario Chalmers came over with the screen, both defenders gravitated towards James but left him just enough room for LeBron to pull up for the long two-pointer and knock it down.

James' Game 7 Stats versus the Spurs PTS 37 REB 12 AST 4 STL 2 FG% 52.2 3P% 50.0

That was the dagger. James put the finishing touches on a great Game 7 performance. The poetic justice of this performance should not be lost on anyone. In 2007, the Spurs dared a young LeBron to beat them in the finals with his jump-shooting. He could not do it then.

In 2013, James proved more than capable of just that task. He actually shot 5 of 10 from beyond the arc that night, really sticking it to the Spurs whenever they gave him space on the perimeter.

3 Wade's 2006 NBA Finals

A young Wade stunned the Mavericks

It feels like cheating a little bit, having an entire series on the list as one playoff moment. However, Wade's legendary performance against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals is deserving of that.

Wade's Finals Stats from Games 3-6 PPG 39.3 RPG 8.3 APG 3.5 SPG 2.5 BPG 1.0 FG% 50.5 3P% 33.3

Of course, if these circumstances are being narrowed down to the specifics, it would actually be Wade's performances from Games 3 through 6 that are really being highlighted here. Once the Heat fell behind 0-2 to the Mavericks, Wade played like a man possessed.

In only his third season in the league, Wade showed the kind of poise and game-changing ability of a player far beyond his years. Wade dropped two 40-point games in nail-biting affairs during Games 3 and 5 of this series.

With a chance to seal the deal for Miami in Game 6, Wade was once again his brilliant self. He scored 36 points to lead the Heat to their first NBA championship victory in franchise history.

From that moment on, Wade was Miami royalty. He was a Heat player for life. No one will ever discuss the weird side quests with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. Those did not happen.

2 A Legacy-Defining Performance For LeBron

One of James' most famous games was delivered with Miami's backs against the wall

In 2012, James was still on the hunt for the first championship in his legendary career. He came very close to having the chance to win the first stolen from him. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the team fell behind 3-2 after the Boston Celtics managed to steal Game 5 of the series.

The series shifted back to Boston, giving the Celtics an opportunity to close things out on their home court. Little did they know, James would offer them no such opportunity.

LeBron's Game 6 Performance Against The Celtics PTS 45 REB 15 AST 5 FG% 73.1 3P% 50.0

LeBron was all business on that night. He came in, mean-mugging and focused, ready to hit the Celtics with way more than they could handle.

James unleashed a barrage of buckets in this game. Pull-up jumpers, post moves, dunks, you name it, and LeBron probably had it. He had 30 points before halftime. LeBron, simply, would not be denied on that evening.

The gravity of this game and the pressure that was on James' shoulders cannot be understated. After a horrible series in the Finals against the Mavericks in the previous year left him ringless and scrutinized yet again, the media were licking their chops for the opportunity to lay into James, should he come up short against the Celtics.

Instead, everyone got to witness the iconic death stare that is now synonymous with that game. The Heat won the game and went on to win the series back home in Miami. They moved on to the NBA Finals and won their second ring in franchise history, capturing LeBron his first.

1 Ray Allen's Three-Point Shot Against The Spurs In Game 6

One of the greatest moments in NBA history

There was never any question as to what moment would top the list for the Heat. Not only is this the greatest moment in Heat playoff history, but it's one of the biggest moments in NBA playoff history, point-blank.

For a good portion of this game, one would have thought the Spurs were on their way to another championship for their franchise. They came really damn close.

James' Game 6 Stats Against The Spurs PTS 32 REB 10 AST 11 STL 3 BLK 1 FG% 42.3

James led the Heat's fourth-quarter comeback. When the Spurs led 94-89 with about 20 seconds to go, James knocked down a three-pointer to pull the game within two points. After the Spurs split their free throws, they held a three-point lead, giving Miami the opportunity to tie the game.

James had been the hot hand down the stretch, so he got the game-tying opportunity for the Heat. James missed the initial shot. However, Bosh was there to pull in the offensive rebound. Everyone knows what would soon follow.

Miami tied the game and would go on to win it in overtime before closing out the series for their third championship in franchise history.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.