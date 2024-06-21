Highlights John Starks' game-winning dunk against the Bulls in 1993 was a historic moment for the Knicks.

Larry Johnson's four-point play propelled the Knicks to victory over the Pacers in the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals.

Donte DiVincenzo's clutch three-pointer in the recent playoffs led to a dramatic comeback for the Knicks.

Despite their relative lack of success in recent decades, the New York Knicks are a historic franchise. They have been a part of the NBA since 1946, and as a result, have been the host of quite a few memorable playoff moments since that point.

The Knicks’ sole championships came in 1970 and 1973, but the team has made plenty of other playoff runs outside those years which have spawned memorable moments. From shocking the world and making NBA history to bringing glory and success to the city of New York, here are the five greatest playoff moments in New York Knicks history.

5 John Starks' Game-Winning Dunk

Starks’ dunk propelled the Knicks to a huge playoff win over the dynasty Bulls

Following the early 1970s, in which the Knicks notched their (to date) only two titles, the team saw relative success throughout the 1990s. While they did not win a title in that decade, they did reach two NBA Finals in 1994 and 1999. And the 1993 playoffs were the precursor to that success.

There is no question that the Chicago Bulls owned the 1990s. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and company were in the majority of the league’s way, and that included the Knicks. The two teams squared off multiple times throughout the 1990s, with the Bulls getting the majority of series wins, including 1993.

But in the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals, it would be the Knicks to took Game 1 and get the upper hand in Game 2, at the very end. With the Bulls leading 91-88 in the fourth quarter, Knicks shooting guard John Starks grabbed the ball and unleashed a lethal left-handed dunk over both Jordan and Horace Grant.

That gave the Knicks life, allowing them to embark on an 8-0 run and win the game to take a 2-0 series lead. Of course, a main characteristic of the Bulls’ dynasty was their ability to never be down in the count, and take the reins when it mattered.

And that’s what they did when they came back to win the series in six, by winning the next four straight games. The Knicks losing the series is why Stark’s epic dunk loses some points, but the moment was unforgettable and still surely one of the Knicks’ greatest playoff moments.

4 Larry Johnson’s Four-Point Play

Johnson drained a three-pointer and a foul to give the Knicks the win

The Knicks turned 1999 into a miracle run of sorts, reaching the playoffs as an eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and making a deep run without their superstar Patrick Ewing for most of it. Meanwhile, Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers found themselves back in the playoffs, and once again facing off against the Knicks, whom they defeated just a few years prior.

This time, however, it would be the Knicks to exact revenge on the Pacers. With the Eastern Conference Finals tied at one game apiece, the series shifted to Madison Square Garden for Game 3. Just like in 1993 against the Bulls, the Knicks trailed the Pacers 91-88 with 12 seconds remaining.

With the Pacers controlling most of the game, Knicks forward Larry Johnson would take control of the ball and lob a three-pointer. During the shot, he was fouled, and the shot went in, counting it and the foul.

Johnson would make the free throw to successfully complete the four-point play, and that would be the difference as the Knicks would hold on to win by a score of 92-91. A miracle had just occurred at The Garden, and New York would go on to win the series and advance to their second NBA Finals of the decade.

3 Donte DiVincenzo’s Clutch Three-Pointer

DiVincenzo nailed a three-pointer to cap off one of the most dramatic comebacks

One of the most dramatic comebacks in both Knicks' history and the history of the NBA occurred in this year’s playoffs. The Knicks finished with the second seed in the Eastern Conference (behind the eventual champion Boston Celtics) and were set up with a first-round date with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After taking Game 1 at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks had blown an eight-point lead late in Game 2, and trailed by five points within the final 30 seconds. Jalen Brunson had an off shooting night, but nailed a three-pointer from the corner which bounced on the rim and fell in to get the team within two.

After multiple misses, including a Donte DiVincenzo three-point attempt that missed, the Knicks managed to grab the offensive rebound and pass the ball to Josh Hart. That is when Hart passed it to DiVincenzo who stood at the perimeter, and he let it fly. This time, the three-pointer was good.

The shot sent The Garden into a frenzy and even induced a rare “double bang” from announcer Mike Breen. The go-ahead shot stunned the Sixers and allowed the Knicks to take a 2-0 series lead. They would eventually win the series in six, sending Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia faithful home in the first round.

2 Allan Houston’s Series Winner

Houston’s tip shot made history as the Knicks defeated the Heat

In 1999, the Knicks became the first eight seed to ever defeat a one seed in the playoffs, and it came in the first round thanks to Allan Houston’s tip shot. Back then, the first round was a best-of-five, and the series was tied at two heading into the crucial fifth and final game.

Once again, the Knicks found themselves trailing, as the Miami Heat led by a score of 77-76 with five seconds left in the game. The Knicks were that many seconds away from elimination until Allan Houston made a clutch go-ahead tip shot to give the Knicks the permanent 78-77 win.

In that moment, the Knicks became the first eight seed in NBA history to upset a one seed, the Miami Heat. That began a historic run that would see the Knicks make it to the NBA Finals that year.

1 Willis Reed’s Title-Clinching Game

Reed played through a torn thigh muscle to deliver the Knicks their first championship

It was 1970, and the Knicks had yet to win a championship in their history. They had made it to the NBA Finals, where they would have the pleasure of taking on Wilt Chamberlain and the Los Angeles Lakers. And to make matters worse, they had lost big man Willis Reed in Game 6 due to a torn thigh.

This meant that Game 7 would be do-or-die. Walt “Clyde” Frazier was an instrumental piece for the Knicks, but without Willis Reed, Chamberlain would be able to dominate in the paint. Shortly before Game 7, however, Reed took an injection to temporarily dissolve the pain in his torn thigh muscle, enabling him to play for Game 7.

And with Reed on the court for Game 7, the Lakers hardly stood a chance. His heroics notched the Knicks the crucial 113-99 blowout win, and their first title in franchise history. He was also named Finals MVP for that series, and for good reason.