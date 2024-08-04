Highlights Ja Morant, despite recent injuries, is poised for a strong comeback with proven leadership skills.

Jalen Brunson has emerged as one of the best point guards, exceeding contract expectations.

Luka Dončić solidifies his position as the best point guard, showcased by a Finals run and clutch performances.

The point guard position is arguably filled with the most talent compared to any other position in the NBA . In order for a team to see major success, it needs an All-Star point guard leading the offense. Recent All-Stars like Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Haliburton excel on one side of the ball but are incomplete players and are unable to take the next step into the "superstar" category.

This is proven by the fact that each of the top four teams in both conferences has had their starting point guard make the All-Star team at least once since 2021.

Here are the five best point guards in the NBA and how they have led their team to success.

5 Ja Morant

Why injuries have led to many forgetting about this elite point guard

Due to the many injuries the Memphis Grizzlies faced throughout the 2023-2024 season, many have forgotten just how talented Ja Morant is. Morant is coming off of a season in which he only played nine games for the Grizzlies, due to him missing time with both a suspension and a torn labrum. Morant is now set to bounce back and have one of the best years of his career.

Ja Morant 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 25.1 RPG 5.6 APG 8.1 FG% .471 3PT% .275

During both the 2022-23 and 2021-22 seasons, the Grizzlies finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference respectively. During this stretch, Morant played elite basketball, including making two All-Star teams, as well as an All-NBA Second Team appearance.

Morant is now set to lead a Grizzlies team that will be one of the better teams in the NBA next year.

Some have worried that since Morant is coming back from a major injury, his athleticism will take a sizable dip next year. Since this was a shoulder injury and not any major damage to his knees or legs, this feels highly unlikely. Morant is still under 25 years old and should have no problems playing just where he left off two seasons ago.

4 Jalen Brunson

How Brunson has quickly risen to be one of the best point guards in the league

Jalen Brunson had by far the best season of his career last year for the New York Knicks . After signing with the Knicks in free agency in 2022, many were claiming that the Brunson signing at a four-year $104 million contract was one of the largest overpays in the entire league. Two years later, it has become increasingly clear that this is instead one of the best contracts in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 28.7 RPG 3.6 APG 6.7 FG% .479 3PT% .401

Brunson made his first All-Star appearance this season, as well as making it to the All-NBA Second Team for the first time. Due to Brunson's elite play, the Knicks ended up finishing with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 50-32. Brunson also shined in the playoffs, putting up some of the best numbers of his career, including a 47-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers , which was the most points by a Knick in a playoff game in franchise history.

After finishing fifth in MVP voting last year, it is very possible that Brunson can top this and finish as one of the favorites to take home the award in 2025. With the Knicks improving mightily after their addition of Mikal Bridges , the Knicks finishing with the best record in the NBA is certainly at least in the cards, and if this scenario does come to fruition, a Brunson MVP seems likely. Regardless of how well the Knicks finish in the standings, Brunson has proven himself to be one of the best point guards in the NBA, and he will continue that trend heading into next season.

3 Stephen Curry

How Stephen Curry has still proven to be elite at his position, even at the age of 36

After a disappointing end to their season, the Golden State Warriors decided to shake up their roster quite a bit, especially after the departure of Klay Thompson by adding impressive talent in De'Anthony Melton , Buddy Hield , and Kyle Anderson . This will give a new challenge to Stephen Curry to see if he can bring this team back into the playoffs with this changing roster.

Curry is now 36 years old and some are starting to question whether he can continue to be one of the best players on the planet at his age. He has continued to silence his doubters, however, and until he shows serious signs of regression, he is still one of the best players in the league.

Stephen Curry 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 26.4 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 FG% .450 3PT% .408

Even with the Warriors' struggles last season, Curry still managed to be named to both the All-Star team and the All-NBA Third Team, as well as even winning the Clutch Player of the Year Award.

Now with the absence of Klay Thompson, the Warriors franchise is heading in a new direction, but that doesn't necessarily mean their championship window is closed. With rumors swirling around about the Warriors going all in to acquire All-Star Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz , the Warriors could still make a push at competing. Curry being paired with another All-Star could prove that he still has what it takes to win another championship as a number one option.

Outside of his chances at winning a championship, Curry's numbers have continued to impress. Curry finished the year shooting over 40 percent from three, something he has now done in 13 of his 15 seasons in the league. Curry made 357 threes last season, which was first in the league, and almost 100 threes more than second-place Luka Dončić.

It remains clear that Stephen Curry is still by far the best three-point shooter in the NBA and until he starts to strongly regress in that category, he will be one of the best point guards in the NBA.

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

How Gilgeous-Alexander rose from an All-Star into a superstar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had one of the best seasons in Oklahoma City Thunder franchise history, pushing his team from missing the playoffs entirely to the best record in the Western Conference over the course of just one year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 30.1 RPG 5.5 APG 6.2 FG% .535 3PT% .353

Gilgeous-Alexander had a real chance at winning the MVP award last season, finishing 2nd in voting only behind the eventual winner, Nikola Jokic . He also made the All-NBA First team for his second consecutive season and finished 3rd in points per game.

Alexander's Thunder are also arguably the favorites in the Western Conference going into next season, largely due to his elite play translating into wins. The Thunder have no other All-Stars on their team and instead have a group of elite role players to play alongside Alexander. Alexander's impact on his team is exactly why he is a prime candidate to win MVP.

The elite play of Alexander is also backed up by his stats. Alexander shot almost 54 percent from the field last season, which was the 5th best shooting percentage by an All-Star point guard in a single season in NBA history. The only other players to accomplish this high percentage were Ben Simmons , Magic Johnson , Tony Parker, and John Stockton.

Alexander may be one of the favorites to take home the MVP next season, but there is still one point guard in the NBA who is better than him.

1 Luka Dončić

Why Dončić's finals run solidified him as the best point guard in the league

The Dallas Mavericks had a surprising playoff run in which they made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011, led by Luka Dončić . Doncic proved that the duo of him and Kyrie Irving could absolutely work together, and now the Mavericks have an even more improved team with the addition of Klay Thompson. Luka, along with Gilgeous-Alexander, will be one of the favorites to win the MVP award, and possibly the Finals MVP award as well.

Luka Dončić 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 33.9 RPG 9.2 APG 9.8 FG% .487 3PT% .382

While Dončić finished third in MVP voting last season, compared to Gilgeous-Alexander's second, in the playoffs the Mavericks were able to beat Alexander's team in the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dončić managed to outplay Alexander in the process. The rematch between these two teams is set to be a good one, and it remains to be seen which team will have the edge. The Thunder have improved quite a bit from last season on the defensive end, but the Mavericks have also made improvements on the offensive end.

Dončić has proven to be the better player than Alexander, not only due to his team coming up on top in the playoffs last year but for his ability to take over games, unlike any other player. Dončić is arguably the most clutch player in the league, as he has hit many game-winners and clutch shots throughout his career, including the game-winning three over Rudy Gobert in game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Dončić are two of the most talented players in the league and will be battling for the title of best point guard in the league for a long time. As it currently stands, due to Dončić's clutch performances throughout the playoffs and against Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder, he is the best point guard in the league. Until Gilgeous-Alexander can consistently beat him come playoff time, the honor will remain Dončić's.