Highlights Portugal have an incredible amount of talent within their ranks including the likes of Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Roberto Martinez will have a tough job selecting his starting 11 at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao are among the 15 best players from the passionate football nation.

Euro 2024 is fast approaching and each of the biggest nations on the continent are gearing up for what they hope will be a successful summer. Portugal are one of the 24 teams that will be competing in this infamous tournament in Germany.

After being eliminated in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 whilst attempting to defend their 2016 title, Portugal will be looking to reach the heights they know they are capable of this summer.

Roberto Martinez has a squad full of fantastic talent at his disposal, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. That said, below are the 15 best Portuguese stars playing the beautiful game. The following factors have been considered when coming to these conclusions.

Ranking Factors

The overall ability of each player

Their form throughout 2023/24 at club level

Performances for Portugal

Statistical information (Goals, Assists, Clean Sheets etc.)

15 Best Portugal Players Right Now [Ranked] Rank Player Club Portugal Caps 1. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 64 2. Rafael Leao AC Milan 24 3. Bernardo Silva Manchester City 88 4. Vitinha PSG 15 5. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 206 6. Ruben Dias Manchester City 54 7. Pepe Porto 136 8. Diogo Jota Liverpool 36 9. Diogo Costa Porto 20 10. Joao Neves Benfica 5 11. Joao Felix Barcelona 37 12. Diogo Dalot Manchester United 17 13. Joao Cancelo Barcelona 51 14. Joao Palhinha Fulham 25 15. Nuno Mendes PSG 20

15 Nuno Mendes

PSG

One of the best left-back talents in world football, Nuno Mendes, could certainly be higher on this list if it was not for his injury-dampened season. The 21-year-old has been excellent since he joined French giants PSG, becoming a mainstay in their team throughout his three seasons at the club, while also impressing in his small number of appearances for Portugal.

As long as his injury does not affect him during the tournament, and he can regain his form from previous seasons, Mendes will be a huge asset in the Portuguese defence in the upcoming competition. His mix of speed and dribbling ability make him a strong attacking force.

Nuno Mendes 2023/24 Stats Appearances 14 Goals 1 Assists 2

14 Joao Palhinha

Fulham

A player who has truly made a name for himself in the Premier League, Joao Palhinha has had yet another great year with Fulham. Although he is one of the more experienced players in the Portugal squad aged 28, he did not make his debut for the national team until 2020.

Since then, however, he has continued to improve and is now one of the better defensive midfielders in the Premier League. The dominant presence in the engine room will have to compete with many talented players for his spot at Euro 2024, but he is still a great option for Portugal to utilise throughout the tournament.

Joao Palhinha's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 39 Goals 4 Assists 1

13 Joao Cancelo

Barcelona

A player who has played for the biggest clubs in the world, Joao Cancelo’s career is one that most footballers would aspire to have. Playing for Juventus, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and now Barcelona, Cancelo has a huge honours list.

Although his career stalled at Manchester City, his recent loan move has seen him rejuvenate his career, with him earning a spot in La Liga's Team of the Season this year. It was a fantastic campaign overall for Cancelo, and it would be the perfect ending if he could help his team win the Euros in Germany.

Joao Cancelo's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Goals 4 Assists 5

12 Diogo Dalot

Manchester United

Another player who has had an excellent domestic season, Diogo Dalot has proven to be incredibly important in what has been a tough season for Manchester United. Playing 36 times for the Red Devils this year, he has been a huge asset for Erik Ten Hag in order to keep the fans on board with his project.

His fantastic performance at Wembley Stadium was noticed recently, as he helped his side win the FA Cup, which has secured the club a Europa League place for next season. He's yet another fantastic full-back option for Roberto Martinez this summer. Dalot could be crucial for the defence as he can play on either side.

Diogo Dalot's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 50 Goals 3 Assists 5

11 Joao Felix

Barcelona

One of the most bespoke ‘wonder kids’ in football history, Joao Felix is another player who moved across to Barcelona in an attempt to improve his career after a tough spell in England. However, with 16 G/A to his name in the 2023/24 season for the Blaugrana, he has seemingly found the form that had him labelled as one of the next superstars just a few years ago.

He has also shown improvements in the games he played for Portugal during their qualification process. His talent and ability have been proven many times before, but form will be the key for Felix if he is to help his country win their second European Championship.

Joao Felix's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 44 Goals 10 Assists 6

10 Joao Neves

Benfica

One of the biggest transfer stories around Europe currently is where the fantastic Joao Neves will be playing his football next season after a stellar year for Benfica. The 19-year-old is one of the best young talents in world football, with him recently being linked with a £51 million move to Arsenal thanks to his fantastic performances this season.

These performances also earned him his first call-up to the Portugal national team in 2024. Although he has only recently broken into the senior squad, he is one of the most technically gifted players in the Euro 2024 squad. If he can hold his nerve at such a young age on the biggest stage, he could truly announce himself as one of the world’s best this summer.

Joao Neves' 2023/24 Stats Appearances 55 Goals 3 Assists 1

9 Diogo Costa

Porto

Another up-and-coming goalkeeping talent, Diogo Costa, has been excellent yet again this season for both Porto and Portugal. He achieved the joint most clean sheets in Liga Portugal in the recently finished campaign whilst also gaining interest from massive European clubs who want to land his signature this summer.

The 24-year-old has since become one of the hottest goalkeeping properties on the market. If he can utilise his brilliant domestic form this season throughout the Euros campaign, he could be seen as one of the best keepers in Germany this summer.

Diogo Costa's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 45 Clean Sheets 15

8 Diogo Jota

Liverpool

Although he has struggled massively with injuries in the past year, it's hard to ignore how good Diogo Jota has been for not only Portugal but for Liverpool also. Even in just 32 appearances for Liverpool in the 2023/24 season, Jota has had a fantastic return for Liverpool, which is truly excellent for any player.

Many are left wondering how many goals he could have achieved if he had been fit for the full season. His injuries may have meant he has not been available for Martinez this season, but Jota's involvement this summer will be key if Portugal are going to have success on the international stage.

Diogo Jota's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 32 Goals 15 Assists 4

7 Pepe

Porto

A true veteran of the game. He may be coming to the end of his career, but even at an astonishing 41 years old, Pepe is performing at an excellent level for his boyhood club. After a fantastic career at Real Madrid, Pepe decided to rejoin the club where it all began over 20 years ago.

If Pepe is to make an appearance at Euro 2024 for Portugal, he will become the oldest player to ever play at the tournament. Gabor Kiraly currently holds the record thanks to his contribution during Euro 2016 at 40 years and 86 days old.

He is still managing to start almost every match for Porto despite his advancing age, which shows exactly how good he is. One of the few remaining members from the Euro 2016 winning side, Pepe knows exactly what it takes to be crowned a European champion. He will want to end his international career with another trophy.

Pepe's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 34 Goals 3 Assists 1

6 Ruben Dias

Manchester City

He has consistently been one of the best centre-backs in the world since he left Benfica for Manchester City and Ruben Dias will also be one of the best at the Euros this year. With another 45 games for the Citizens under his belt in the past term, Dias continues to prove that he was worth the £70 million that the club spent on him.

He has also become a mainstay in the Portugal side since his success. The warrior at the back is an absolutely fantastic asset for any team in this competition to have. Dias will be crucial for Martinez’s defence if he wants to ensure it stays solid throughout the whole tournament.

Ruben Dias' 2023/24 Stats Appearances 45 Goals 0 Assists 1

5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr

If this was just a few years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo would be the consensus number-one pick on practically any list of footballing ability. However, now aged 39, the footballing icon has taken a backseat. A five-time Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner, he is truly one of the best players to ever live. Even now playing in Saudi Arabia, he has managed to average a goal a game for Al-Nassr.

An icon for both club and country, CR7 has to be taken seriously whenever he is on the pitch. He may not be at the peak of his abilities anymore, but if anyone is going to make an impact on this Portugal team’s success, it’s Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 50 Goals 50 Assists 13

4 Vitinha

PSG

A player who many may have lower down on their lists, Vitinha is more than deserving of the number four spot on this list of incredible talent. He has been one of the best players in a PSG side which possesses some of the best players in each position on the planet.

At just 24 years old, Vitinha is one of the most talented players, not only in Ligue 1 but in the entire world at present. Despite only making 15 appearances for his national side, Martinez will know how good of a player he is. If he is the starting centre-midfielder for his side during the Euros, they will be destined for greatness.

Vitinha's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 46 Goals 9 Assists 5

3 Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola continuously states how important Bernardo Silva is to Manchester City’s success and, with yet another Premier League title this season, he continues to prove that he is one of the very best.

With seven seasons under his belt now with the Cityzens, Silva has been one of the best players in Pep’s era at the club, being pivotal in every one of his 355 appearances for the club. This form has also seen him make 88 appearances for Portugal. Martinez will hope that he can be as important to his Portugal side as he is at club level. If he can match that ability which he has done for his national side over the years, he will be one of the best players at the tournament.

Bernardo Silva's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 49 Goals 12 Assists 10

2 Rafael Leao

AC Milan

He has been one of the best players in the world for several years and Rafael Leao has shown no signs of stopping this season. AC Milan have managed to hold on to Leao for many years despite interest from all over Europe for the talented 24-year-old.

His contributions in the past year saw them finish second in Serie A, as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The electric winger has also now made over 20 appearances for his national side. He will be one of Roberto Martinez’s biggest assets this summer and if he can get the best out of the superstar, Leao will be incredibly important if they want to win this tournament.

Rafael Leao's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 48 Goals 15 Assists 12

1 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

With so many talented players in this team, it is hard to decide on the overall best player. However, Bruno Fernandes’ quality for Manchester United and Portugal means he takes the number one spot on this list. The master in the middle has been one of the best players in the Premier League for years now, and his international career also follows that same pattern.

He has managed to make 64 appearances for Portugal whilst scoring 20 goals in just seven years. Martinez will know how vital Fernandes will be for his side in Germany this summer. If he can get the best out of him for Portugal, he will be one of the best players in the tournament and one of the key reasons they are competitors for the trophy.

Bruno Fernandes' 2023/24 Stats Appearances 48 Goals 15 Assists 13

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 08/06/2024)