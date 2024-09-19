Key Takeaways Power forward depth in the NBA is at an all-time high in the 2024-25 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to reign as the best power forward in the league and will do so for years to come.

Paolo Banchero may not get enough spotlight, but he is slowly rising up the ranks as one of the better fours in the game.

The power forward position has seen some classic battles, like when Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett , and Dirk Nowitzki were competing at the same time.

While the position isn't as top-heavy as that era, it is certainly the deepest it has ever been with the amount of potential All-Stars playing the four.

Let's take a look at the top 10 power forwards in the NBA as we enter the 2024-25 season.

10 Lauri Markkanen

2023-24 stats: 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game

The Lauri Markkanen saga went on for what seemed like forever, only to come to an anti-climactic end when the Finnish star decided to stay with the Utah Jazz .

The Jazz may be far from a winning situation, but he had 238 million reasons to stay.

After winning the Most Improved Player award and his first All-Star nod in his first season in Utah, Markkanen followed it up with another strong campaign for the 31-win team.

For the third straight season, the Jazz will be in an awkward rebuilding phase where they can't find a bottom, but amid all the confusion, Markkanen promises to be the one bright spot.

At seven-feet, he has an intriguing build as a phenomenal shooter while being an underrated defender. He may never be the best player on a championship team, but if the Jazz can get Cooper Flagg or another star player, the 27-year-old will be a fantastic complementary piece.

9 Chet Holmgren

2023-24 stats: 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game

Chet Holmgren was one of the best centers in the league last season, but it is assumed that he will be moved to power forward due to the Oklahoma City Thunder signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive three-year deal.

If the move does happen, Holmgren still has the potential to be elite as he continues to grow into the ideal modern big man.

The 22-year-old was forced to miss his rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury, but any concerns about his health were put to rest after he started every single game for the Thunder last season.

Chet Holmgren 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 16.5 RPG 7.9 APG 2.4 SPG 0.6 BPG 2.3 FG% 53.0% 3PT% 37.0%

He looked like the perfect complementary piece on offense next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams , all while being a defensive stud.

Competing with Victor Wembanyama meant that Holmgren's rookie campaign was often overlooked, but another reason is how natural and poised he looked while anchoring the defense of the best team in the Western Conference.

Right now, Holmgren is the third betting favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain in the top three throughout the season.

8 Karl-Anthony Towns

2023-24 stats: 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game

In his ninth season in the league, Karl-Anthony Towns finally won his first playoff series when the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

He followed that up with another series win against the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals.

Towns may not have been the first option in those wins, but the Wolves wouldn't have won without him.

Offensively, he was shooting lights out while being a bully in the restricted area. But the surprising part was his defense, which has often been the biggest disappointment in his game.

The Dominican star changed the script in these two playoff series and was a force on defense, especially against Nikola Jokic in the semifinals, which was crucial to the Wolves' triumph.

He may have had a forgettable performance against the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Finals, but there are still plenty of positives to take from the overall run.

As long as Towns can stay healthy, the Wolves will continue to be a force in the West. And they are just getting started.

7 Scottie Barnes

2023-24 stats: 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game

After Scottie Barnes won the Rookie of the Year award in 2022, there were questions being asked once again due to the lack of progress in his sophomore season.

But the Florida native had an unexpected breakout year this past season, as the Toronto Raptors finally decided to rebuild and give Barnes the keys to the team.

The 23-year-old earned his first All-Star nod after being one of the few reasons to still watch the Raptors play nightly.

Scottie Barnes 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 19.9 RPG 8.2 APG 6.1 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.5 FG% 47.5% 3PT% 34.1%

The most surprising part of the progression was his jump in shooting, as he went from being a sub-30 percent shooter who had less than three attempts to be a 34 percent shooter from deep with almost five attempts a night.

This impressive campaign led to a deserved five-year maximum rookie extension worth $270 million.

Barnes will only look more dangerous this season as he gets a full training camp with the RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley , their mid-season trade acquisitions, as he aims to lead the Raptors back to the playoffs.

6 Pascal Siakam

2023-24 stats: 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game

In January of this year, Pascal Siakam bid an emotional farewell to the Toronto Raptors after being traded to the Indiana Pacers .

It may have been a season or two too late, but Siakam hit the ground running once he arrived in Indianapolis. Once the three-game losing streak was over.

In the 41-game stretch he had after the trade, he posted similar stats to his Raptor days, with the big difference being his improved shooting and rebounding.

Siakam's shooting wasn't as effective once the postseason began, but he still led the team in scoring and rebounding. He also made it to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2019, where he eventually won his first title.

Unfortunately for him, the injury to Tyrese Haliburton made it nearly impossible to beat the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics, and the Pacers were swept.

As he enters his first full season in Indiana, Siakam will look even more dangerous once he gets through training camp and builds better chemistry with Haliburton, who can help unlock the Cameroonian's All-NBA potential.

5 Paolo Banchero

2023-24 stats: 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game

It took 483 days for Paolo Banchero , the first overall pick in 2022, to get the first nationally televised game of his career.

It happened last season, just days before he was scheduled to play in the All-Star Game as a second-year player.

Despite the lack of attention, Banchero has quietly become a franchise cornerstone for the Orlando Magic .

After leading them to 47 wins and the fifth seed in the East, which was already an overachievement, Banchero took it a step further in the playoffs.

Paolo Banchero 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 22.6 RPG 6.9 APG 5.4 SPG 0.9 BPG 0.6 FG% 45.5% 3PT% 33.9%

He averaged 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists as the Magic were eliminated in seven games by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. He also averaged 2.3 makes from three at an astonishing 40 percent rate after shooting just 33% in the regular season.

It was a complete carry job by the 22-year-old, as the next three leading scorers for the Magic in that series shot less than 41 percent from the field.

If his co-stars can provide better support this season, it will be hard to stop Banchero, especially in the playoffs.

4 Kevin Durant

2023-24 stats: 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game

The 2023-24 season ended in disappointment for Kevin Durant , who suffered only his second first-round sweep ever as the Minnesota Timberwolves easily dusted off the Phoenix Suns .

The Washington native was reportedly unhappy with the way the offense looked and that was one of the reasons behind the eventual firing of coach Frank Vogel. He was often left in the corner to spot up, despite being arguably the best offensive player on the team, even at 35.

But on an individual level, Durant had another stellar season as he won his 11th All-NBA honor while also playing the most games in a season since 2018-19, his last regular season before the Achilles injury.

The upcoming season is unlikely to be any better for Durant and the Suns, due to the way their roster is constructed.

But his stellar Olympic campaign was a reminder that he is still in his prime, and Phoenix may not be able to keep him if they have another dismal run.

3 LeBron James

2023-24 stats: 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game

LeBron James is about to enter his 22nd season in the NBA, which will tie him with Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history.

However, unlike Carter, who was the 13th man in the rotation in his 22nd year, James can still be the best player on the L.A. Lakers , and at worst, is their second-best player behind Anthony Davis .

James will turn 40 at the end of the year, but that hasn't stopped him from improving his game.

Last season, he averaged a career-high three-point percentage, while also being one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the league, averaging 47.3 percent on 184 three-point attempts.

LeBron James 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 25.7 RPG 7.3 APG 8.3 SPG 1.3 BPG 0.5 FG% 54.0% 3PT% 41.0%

James also played in 70+ games for the first time since the 2017-18 season and still looked like his old self when the Lakers needed him to step up. In doing so, he earned his record-tying 20th consecutive All-NBA appearance, while also becoming the oldest player to ever earn one.

After leading Team USA to gold at the Paris Olympics, it doesn't look like he's ready to stop dominating just yet.

2 Jayson Tatum

2023-24 stats: 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game

After years of deep playoff runs, Jayson Tatum finally won his first championship with the Boston Celtics last season.

Not many would have predicted that his co-star Jaylen Brown would walk away with the Finals MVP award if the Celtics triumphed, but Tatum was everywhere for the C's, even if his shot didn't fall.

He became only the sixth player in NBA history to lead his team in points, rebounds, and assists during the playoffs and win the title. But he's the only one of those six not to win Finals MVP.

When he returns to the court for the 2024-25 season, he will look to rectify that, as the Celtics still have the deepest roster.

Tatum's consistent play has also put him in line for a fourth straight All-NBA team honor and fifth overall. He has cemented himself as one of the best players in the league, and at 26, has already established himself as a Celtic great.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

2023-24 stats: 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game

Voter fatigue may have prevented Giannis Antetokounmpo from winning his third MVP, but he hasn't stopped playing at this level since his first MVP season six years ago.

At the start of the 2023-24 season, it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were primed to reach the NBA Finals again after pairing Antetokounmpo with Damian Lillard .

Antetokounmpo had a historically efficient season as he became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points while shooting over 60 percent from the field.

Unfortunately for him, co-star Lillard struggled and was unable to build chemistry with the Greek Freak as he dealt with personal issues throughout the year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 30.4 RPG 11.5 APG 6.5 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.1 FG% 61.1%

The duo ended up being unhealthy for the playoffs, leading to a second straight first-round exit for the Bucks.

With Antetokounmpo now healthier, he will be back with a vengeance after a disappointing quarter final exit in the Olympics with Greece.

When he gets going, the 29-year-old can still play like the best player in the league. So if he can stay healthy and form a better partnership with Lillard, Antetokounmpo can bring a second championship to Milwaukee.