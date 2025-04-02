Summary ECW's legacy as a hardcore and extreme company remains despite a short run.

The WWE has been the standard-bearer of professional wrestling since its inception in the 1950s. A dominant company that has produced countless memories for fans all over the world, their dominance at the mountaintop of wrestling has rarely been contested. Few have tried, notably All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

However, a company that provided fans with a memorable alternative and is still revered to this day is Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). Masterminded by Paul Heyman, the hardcore company had a short but sweet run in the wrestling business.

Founded in 1992, the Philadelphia-based brand was put together by businessman Tod Gordon and, soon after, Paul Heyman, who had been fired by WCW. They would last until 2001, after failing to find a TV deal, and would soon fade into the history books. Barring a forgettable reign under the WWE banner, ECW's legacy as a hardcore and extreme company remains. Going above and beyond to stand out, their product gave fans moments they would rarely get elsewhere. Despite just existing for nine years in their first run, they provided fans with many great PPVs, with these ten being the greatest in ECW history.

ECW didn't start doing PPVs until 1997, so events from before this period aren't counted.

10 Guilty as Charged

2001

Event: Guilty as Charged Date: January 7, 2001 Best Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. CW Anderson Cagematch Rating: 6.13

Taking the tenth spot on this list, 2001's Guilty as Charged PPV is best remembered for two matches. In the last official PPV of ECW's first run, the company produced a 10-match card, which wasn't the best. However, some of ECW's greatest wrestlers saved the show by putting on a show.

The I Quit Match between hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer and CW Anderson was a fantastic brawl from start to finish. A fitting way for both men to end their run on PPVs in ECW, the main event is just as memorable. Pitting Rob Van Dam and Jerry Lynch against each other, this duo had countless classics against one another in ECW. Arguably their weakest match, this main event encounter was still a fantastic way to close out their final PPV.

9 Guilty as Charged

1999

Event: Guilty as Charged Date: January 10, 1999 Best Match: Yoshihiro Tajiri vs. Super Crazy Cagematch Rating: 6.21

Following on from Guilty as Charged from 2001 is the same event from two years earlier. A more concise card, the enjoyment of the 1999 PPV was spread across all seven matches. Arguably, the best match of the night saw Yoshihiro Tajiri against Super Crazy go to battle in an 11-minute classic. In an incredibly fast-paced bout, the duo would go on to have an even better encounter a year later in a Mexican Deathmatch.

Elsewhere on the card, appearances from the Dudley Boyz, Rob Van Dam, Lance Storm and Sid made for a good event. The main event saw Taz win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship from Shane Douglas in a typically chaotic ECW brawl.

8 Living Dangerously

1999