Being a serious competitor to WWE for over half a decade, WCW has a significant match types wrestling history. It provided a second option for the industry's biggest names to continue their legacy and was the first exposure for top young prospects to show their skills, many of whom would dominate across the entire wrestling world in the future. The promotion brought about new match-types, had some epic rivalries that stand the test of time to this day, and truly offered something different to the competition for the vast majority of its run. They had everything from technical masterclasses to violent, bloody brawls.

WCW offered something for everyone, from the fast-paced cruiserweight division to its epic main events that featured the biggest names. Plus, the company was known for War Games, the two-ringed cage match we see in WWE today, and its list of participants is as iconic as it gets. As such, whether it’s the star-studded main events or the criminally underrated undercard bouts, WCW put on some simply incredible shows in their time. So, taking into account match quality, star-making performances and moments that shook the industry, let GIVEMESPORT take you through our take on the 13 best pay-per-views in WCW history.

12 Halloween Havoc 1997

A show that had a mix of styles and match-ups

WWE

Event Rundown Attendance 12,457 Main Event Roddy Piper vs Hollywood Hogan

If any event sums up the different aspects that WCW was famous for during its time, this one may summarise its separate elements the most. Halloween Havoc 1997 was main evented by two icons as Hulk Hogan battled Roddy Piper over the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. In reality, the match was extremely poor, but the company had so much going on that the rest of the card shone.

If you’re a younger fan who’s ever asked about what to watch from WCW history, it’s almost a certainty that Rey Misterio Jr.’s clash with Eddie Guerrero was among the recommendations, as the pair put on an absolute classic that still gets talked about today. Also, time-limited off their international roster with Ultimo Dragon facing two-time IWGP Champion Yuji Nagata.

11 Beach Blast 1992

Four great matches topped off with a 30-minute time-limit draw

Event Rundown Attendance 5,000 Main Event The Steiner Brothers vs Steve Williams and Terry Gordy

Closed by a time limit draw over the WCW World Tag Team Championships which saw Steve Williams and Terry Gordy battle The Steiners for 30 minutes, Beach Blast 1992 had extremely solid wrestling across the card. Plus, the show featured some top names doing battle and some classic stipulations.

There was an incredible Falls Count Anywhere encounter between Sting and Cactus Jack, while the event saw a 30-minute Iron Man Match that saw Rick Rude take a 3-1 lead over Ricky Steamboat before The Dragon took a 4-3 lead within the final 30 seconds. It’s also worth noting that the WCW World Light Heavyweight Championship changed hands as Flyin’ Brian lost to Scotty Flamingo in under 18 minutes.

10 Spring Stampede 1999

Four of the company's biggest names met for the world title in Tacoma

Event Rundown Attendance 17,690 Main Event Sting vs Ric Flair vs DDP vs Hollywood Hogan

Spring Stampede 1999 was perhaps WCW’s last great pay-per-view before its end in 2001. The show leaned heavily on the smaller members of its roster to stack the undercard with high-flying offence and technical masterpieces. It had Rey Mysterio putting on yet another of his cruiserweight classics and a strong tag match pitting Perry Saturn and Raven against Chris Benoit and Dean Malenko of the Four Horsemen.

In case the main event’s four-way lineup of Hollywood Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting and DDP wasn’t enough, Randy Savage refereed the closing match in a fittingly chaotic end to the show. A star-studded main event outweighed quality wrestling.

9 SuperBrawl III (1993)

Four strong matches meant that Maxx Payne's poor showing isn't remembered

Event Rundown Attendance 6,500 Main Event Sting vs Vader

This card featured four matches that were rated 3.75* or higher by the Wrestling Observer, proving that the good outshone the bad at SuperBrawl III. On the show, Cactus Jack’s strong Falls Count Anywhere victory over WrestleMania I main eventer Paul Orndorff and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs The Heavenly Bodies were particular highlights of a card that held a main event that couldn’t go wrong.

It seemed like Sting and Vader could only have good matches against one another, and this one here, a White Castle of Fear Strap Match, certainly delivered. In the end, it was Vader who beat The Stinger in just over 20 minutes to top off a great night of in-ring action.

8 Bash At The Beach 1996

A historically important event that struggled with consistency through the card

Event Rundown Attendance 8,300 Main Event Hulk Hogan and The Outsiders vs Lex Luger, Randy Savage and Sting

An event that changed the industry, Bash At The Beach 1996 had to find a spot on this list due to the sheer impact it had. Turning one of wrestling’s biggest babyfaces into a heel, it was here that Hulk Hogan was revealed as the third man of The Outsiders, and thus the NWO was born. A historic night that can’t be forgotten.

While the event is remembered mainly for the Hogan reveal, forming perhaps the most influential faction of all time, the show also included a stellar Dean Malenko cruiserweight championship defence and an incredible match between Rey Mysterio and Psychosis. However, those were the main highlights of what was otherwise not the best night for in-ring work.

7 Chi-Town Rumble

The beginning of an epic rivalry

Event Rundown Attendance 8,000 Main Event Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat

Particularly in this era, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship was one of the most prestigious titles in the world of wrestling, and it was at Chi-Town Rumble that Ric Flair clashed with Ricky Steamboat under the WCW banner for the first time. The Dragon captured the title from ‘The Nature Boy’ in a five-star match, and the pair would go on to have four classic matches in the space of four months.

It’s worth checking out this show for Flair vs Steamboat alone, but the event also had Lex Luger’s United States Championship capture over Barry Windham as well as a good Midnight Express tag match.

6 WrestleWar 1992

A middling show that picked up towards the end in a major way

Event Rundown Attendance 6,000 Main Event Sting's Squadron vs The Dangerous Alliance

Structured as cards probably should be, the final three matches of Wrestle War 1992 stood out above the rest until we reached a dramatic climax. Third from the top, fans saw Flyin’ Brian beat The Z-Man to retain the Light Heavyweight Title. Then, The Steiners defeated Takayuki Iizuka and Tatsumi Fujinami, before the main event: War Games.

Before it returned in NXT, War Games was something fans were desperate to see return, and it’s easy to see why. When done right, as it was here, it’s a violent, bloody match in which fans know they’re in for something truly special. After 23 minutes, Sting’s Squadron beat The Dangerous Alliance in a spectacle of a double cage war.

5 SuperBrawl II (1992)

SuperBrawl II was a consistent show which saw two championships change hands

Event Rundown Attendance 5,000 Main Event Sting vs Lex Luger

Filled with good wrestling, SuperBrawl II began with an epic encounter which saw Flyin’ Brian capture the Light Heavyweight Championship from international sensation Justin Thunder Liger. Also, we have to mention the fantastic brawl between Cactus Jack and Ron Simmons which saw Cactus take most of the match over his opponent before Simmons reverses a top rope move into a Powerslam for the win.

SuperBrawl II was headlined by a WCW World Heavyweight Championship clash between Sting and Lex Luger, two best friends who turned into bitter enemies for the sake of the top gold. The pair were interlinked throughout their entire run, and, while this particular match didn’t quite hit the heights that it could’ve, their dynamic was so important to this era of WCW.

4 Slamboree 1994

Philadelphia saw some epic action at Slamboree 1994

Event Rundown Attendance 4,800 Main Event Sting vs Vader

A classic card that is packed with memorable matches, this was another event headlined by Sting and Vader, a pairing that seemed to always click in the ring. This time, the duo fought over the International World Heavyweight Championship, which was vacant at the time, as Sting defeated his foe in a little under 14 minutes.

Having been given the subheading ‘A Legends’ Reunion’, Slamboree 1994 saw a clash between two icons of the industry as Terry Funk battled Tully Blanchard in Philadelphia. Also, it would be remiss not to mention the violent ‘Broadcast Bully Match’ in which Cactus Jack and Kevin Sullivan defeated The Nasty Boys for the World Tag Team Titles in a chaotic and brutal affair.

3 When Worlds Collide

WCW's production handled the production to broadcast AAA's style of wrestling to the world

Event Rundown Attendance 13,000 Main Event Perro Aguayo vs Konnan

A WCW and AAA crossover, we have to mention the ‘When Worlds Collide’ event in 1994. You simply couldn’t find a bad match on this card, with the Masks vs Hair Two Out Of Three Falls tag match pitting El Hijo Del Santo and Octagon against Eddie Guerrero and Love Machine perhaps being the pick of a very good bunch.

In terms of WCW involvement, there were actually only two World Championship Wrestling contracted talent on the card, as Rey Mysterio and Chris Benoit (then known as Pegasus Kid) both took part in respective six-man tag team action. Regardless, the event was the first time many fans had seen that style of wrestling, and it deserves a place on the list for the impact it had on the industry moving forward.

2 Fall Brawl 1996

Consistently great undercard matches supported the two-ringed main event

Event Rundown Attendance 11,300 Main Event Team WCW vs The NWO

While there were a couple of lesser-quality matches on Fall Brawl 1996, the top action of the event came largely towards the middle of the card. Sandwiched between Ice Train’s win over Scott Norton and The Giant’s victory against Randy Savage, we saw three great bouts as Chris Jericho took on Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio beat Super Calo and Harlem Heat battled The Nasty Boys.

Plus, after some truly outstanding technical wrestling, the show closed with the spectacle that is War Games. At a time in which the company was utterly dominated by the NWO, Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, NWO Sting and Scott Hall beat ‘Team WCW’ in a match that was extremely story-driven.

1 The Great American Bash 1989

War Games precedes a legendary Flair/ Funk main event

Event Rundown Attendance 12,500 Main Event Ric Flair vs Terry Funk

The Great American Bash 1989 would be number one for many on this list, and it’s easy to see why it had a genuine case to claim top spot. As far as legendary encounters go, Sting vs The Great Muta for the World Telmatch type is fantastic to look back on, while Lex Luger vs Ricky Steamboat took things up to another level.

From there, prior to the main event, it was time for War Games. The two-ringed stipulation features heavily among the higher entries on this list and this was a fantastic example of the match-type, there’s nothing quite like it. Then, the show ends with an excellently bloody encounter between Ric Flair and Terry Funk which perfectly captures just how good both men really were at that time time-limit Stampede 1994

Two of the greatest couldn't be separated in the main event

Event Rundown Attendance 12,200 Main Event Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat

At the very top in terms of WCW pay-per-views is Spring Stampede 1994. In-ring wise, it was a fantastic show which featured an impressive time limit draw between Steven Regal and Flyin’ Brian, Sting reclaiming the International World Heavyweight Title and a surprisingly great Bunkhouse Brawl match between Bunkhouse Buck and Dusty Rhodes. That’s without even mentioning the insane Chicago Street Fight which took place between The Nasty Boys and the pairing of Cactus Jacdouble-pin Payne.

However, what seals this event as the best, was that it was headlined by one of the epics between Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat. As good as pairing as you can get, they were as equal as two competitors can get in the ring, both being good enough to get a fall over the other in a double pin scenario after half an hour of incredible wrestling between the pairing. Well worth going back through the archives to see.