Highlights Key Takeaways: Pre-season football allows players to showcase their creativity and skills without competitive pressure.

The compilation of the top 11 pre-season goals highlights the incredible moments of brilliance in pre-season matches.

These goals have not only thrilled fans but also served as perfect appetizers for the seasons that followed.

Pre-season football might not set the pulses racing quite like competitive action, but it can still provide some entertainment as supporters brace themselves for another season of blood, sweat and tears.

However, over the years, pre-season has also played host to some jaw-dropping football moments, which have both thrilled fans and set the stage for the exhilarating season to come.

The often relaxed and experimental nature of pre-season matches creates the perfect conditions for players to showcase their creativity, technical skills, and audacious playstyle. The absence of competitive pressure doesn't dilute the quality but provides players, especially the young guns trying to secure a spot in the first team and the new recruits proving their mettle, the opportunity to play with expressive freedom.

This, combined with the tantalizing blend of experienced regulars and ambitious newcomers, has led to some of the most incredible pre-season goals that still reverberate in the annals of football history. Flicks and back-heels that ooze cheeky confidence, bicycle kicks that defy gravity and human physiology, or long-range screamers that leave goalkeepers and spectators alike rooted to the spot - pre-season football is replete with such moments of brilliance.

In this journey through history, GIVEMESPORT aims to celebrate this overlooked aspect of football by ranking the top 11 pre-season goals of the modern era. From legendary players testing their limits to young talents announcing their arrival, this compilation will shed new light on the phenomenal and unpredictable beauty of pre-season football.

So, fasten your seatbelts and prepare for a trip down memory lane, as we recount the goals that not only thrilled us during the summers but also served as perfect appetizers for the season that followed. From pre-season friendlies to international tours, we'll revisit some of the best-kept secrets of football history, underlining that the beautiful game never really takes a break, not even during the off-season.

11 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vs Lens (2016)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was never the most prolific during his time at Arsenal, but this absolute peach against Lens in 2016 showed the full range of the midfielder’s ability.

Running onto a clever through ball from Serge Gnabry, Oxlade-Chamberlain kept his cool and executed an inch-perfect chip over the keeper as the ball dropped just in time to nestle into the back of the net.

The England international would go on to enjoy his most prolific season at Arsenal in the 2016/17 campaign scoring six times, before securing a big-money move to Liverpool the following summer.

10 Luka Romero vs Real Madrid (2023)

Photo Credit: AC Milan

Despite never really finding his feet at Lazio, Luka Romero couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to life in Milan with a sumptuous finish against Real Madrid.

The talented 18-year-old isn’t renowned for his long-range shooting, but his debut goal for the Italian giants was a rocket from just outside the box.

Romero’s first touch was crucial in setting up the finish, leaving Andriy Lunin in the Madrid goal with no chance whatsoever.

9 Oscar Rodriguez vs Manchester City (2017)

Pre-season is the perfect opportunity for unknown players to make a name for themselves, and that’s exactly what 19-year-old Oscar Rodriguez did for Real Madrid back in 2017.

Despite being 4-0 down at the time, Rodriguez provided Madrid fans with a moment to remember in their International Champions Cup clash with Manchester City.

Picking the ball up 35 yards from goal, the attacking midfielder took one touch to set himself before floating a magnificent effort into the far corner.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, the goal didn’t quite spark his career into life as he spent the following season in Madrid’s B team before a loan spell with Leganes.

8 Stevan Jovetic vs Real Salt Lake (2016)

As time ticked into stoppage time with the scores tied at one goal apiece, it looked like Inter would be frustrated by MLS side Real Salt Lake.

However, Stevan Jovetic took matters into his own hands and secured a last-gasp victory for the Nerazzurri with an audacious back-heel.

That moment of opportunism drew appreciation from both sets of supporters in the Rio Tinto Stadium as Inter snatched a confidence-boosting pre-season triumph.

7 Marcel Ndjeng vs Bolton (2015)

You’d be forgiven for thinking a pre-season clash between Paderborn and Bolton would provide little in terms of excitement, but Marcel Ndjeng had other ideas.

With the German side leading 2-1, the contest was sparked into life as Ndjeng connected with the ball just inside the Bolton half and found the net with an outrageous volley, sparking scenes of utter disbelief from the touchline.

The Cameroon international will never have scored a better goal throughout his career, it's just a shame it came with nothing on the line.

6 Mykhailo Mudryk vs Brighton (2023)

Mykhailo Mudryk hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts in a Chelsea shirt since moving from Shakhtar Donetsk in January, but there have been some encouraging signs in recent weeks, none more so than his superb goal against Brighton.

Combining in devastating fashion with new signing Nicolas Jackson, Mudryk powered a clinical effort from the edge of the box beyond Bart Verbruggen, much to the delight of Chelsea fans all over the world.

It remains to be seen whether the Ukrainian international can transfer this kind of form into the upcoming Premier League campaign, but with a new-look front line consisting of Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, there’s certainly plenty of potential.

5 Xherdan Shaqiri vs Manchester United (2018)

Xherdan Shaqiri swapped Stoke for Merseyside in the summer of 2018, and it didn’t take long for the Swiss international to endear himself to Liverpool supporters around the globe.

As part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations, the Reds came up against bitter rivals Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

Over 100,000 fans in Michigan were treated to a superb display from Jurgen Klopp’s side as Shaqiri and co thrashed United 4-1.

The pick of the goals undoubtedly came from the diminutive winger, who flew through the air to meet a cross from the left, firing a spectacular acrobatic effort into the top corner.

4 Yossi Benayoun vs Wycombe (2011)

The calibre of opposition might not have been the highest, but Yossi Benayoun’s incredible piece of skill to score against Wycombe in 2011 ranks as one of the most unique goals ever scored in a pre-season friendly.

The Israeli international danced through the Wycombe defence with a couple of clever flicks before nonchalantly lifting a back-heel over the advancing keeper.

Could he have brought the ball down and simply side-footed it into the net? Sure, but where’s the fun in that?

3 Filippo Inzaghi vs Barcelona (2010)

In the summer of 2010, Milan travelled to the Camp Nou for a blockbuster pre-season clash with Pep Guardiola’s star-studded Barcelona side.

The hosts took the lead through David Villa, but it was Filippo Inzaghi’s equaliser midway through the second half which will live long in the memory.

Found by a delightful cross-field pass from Clarence Seedorf, Inzaghi watched the ball drop over his shoulder before sticking out his left foot and directing a glorious volley beyond the reach of Pinto.

It was one of the greatest goals of the Italian striker’s career, especially as it came against one of the best teams of all time.

2 Thierry Henry vs SC Weiz (2005)

Shortly after being named Arsenal skipper in the summer of 2005, Thierry Henry produced one of the most outrageous moments in his career as scored a sensational pre-season goal against Austrian side SC Weiz.

Receiving a perfectly weighted through ball from Philippe Senderos, the Frenchman controlled the pass with his thigh, flicked the ball over the defender’s head with his right boot and then caressed a majestic volley into the far corner with his left.

A crowd of 2,500 were inside the Siemens Energy Stadion to witness the memorable goal as one of the sport’s greatest ever strikers demonstrated his class once again.

1 Harry Kane vs Juventus (2019)

Tottenham’s all-time top scorer has assembled a pretty impressive catalogue of goals over the past decade or so, but this pre-season strike against Juventus remains one of his very best.

With the scores level at 2-2 going into stoppage time, Harry Kane raced onto a loose ball just inside the Juventus half and unleashed a stunning first-time effort that beat former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The goal sealed a 3-2 victory for his side in Singapore, with Kane admitting afterwards: “It’s probably one of the best goals in my career.”