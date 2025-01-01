2024 is officially in the books and with its conclusion has come plenty of speculation as to who were the best footballers throughout the calendar year. Rather than performing well in a football season, who are the stars that have shone over the course of the entire 12 months? Plenty of fans and pundits alike have their opinions on the best players in 2024.

Rather than dealing with mere opinion, though, WhoScored deals in facts and, having crunched the numbers, the site has revealed the best XI of Premier League players in 2024. Using the trusty WhoScored rating, the best performers in every position have been identified and it's led to some surprising results with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland all missing out.

The Best Premier League XI of 2024 Position Player WhoScored rating GK Mark Flekken 6.97 RB Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.09 CB James Tarkowski 7.07 CB Gabriel Magalhaes 7.06 LB Josko Gvardiol 7.13 DM Rodri 7.66 CM Cole Palmer 7.75 CM Eberechi Eze 7.40 RW Bukayo Saka 7.83 LW Luis Diaz 7.33 ST Kai Havertz 7.41

Goalkeeper & Defence

Flekken, Alexander-Arnold, Tarkowski, Magalhaes & Gvardiol

Starting off in goal, there's the first real surprise in the team and that's Mark Flekken's inclusion. The Brentford shot-stopper has had a very impressive 12 months. He's played a pivotal role in his side's success throughout 2024 as they have continued to exceed all expectations. No goalkeeper in the English top flight has earned a higher average WhoScored rating than his 6.97.

The backline consists of Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Tarkowski, Gabriel Magalhaes and Josko Gvardiol. The two full-backs have both become known more for their exploits going forward than they are for their actual defensive capabilities. In the middle, the Everton man has been vital for Sean Dyche's side as they avoided the drop in 2023/24 and are operating just above the bottom three now.

Gabriel has earned a reputation for being a real aerial threat and a goalscoring defender, but he's also been excellent at the back. Alongside William Saliba, he's formed one of the strongest centre-back duos in England.

Midfield

Rodri, Palmer & Eze