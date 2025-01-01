Throughout the year of 2024, the Premier League has delivered some blockbuster matches and shocking moments. Manchester City managed to claim a historic fourth title in a row, the first time that feat has ever been achieved in English football history, but breathtakingly have fallen off a cliff in form toward the back end of the year. Aston Villa qualified for Champions League football in an unbelievable campaign under Unai Emery.

Arsenal finished the year at the top of the annual table, claiming 85 points from 36 matches. Liverpool came flying out of the blocks in the new season under Arne Slot, beginning the new year sitting at the helm of the Premier League, six points clear of the Gunners. Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have also sent shockwaves throughout the division with their incredible beginning to the campaign, making European football next season a legitimate possibility. While Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have struggled for any sort of consistency, languishing in the bottom half of the league table.

Whichever way you look at it, the Premier League has delivered so much entertainment in 2024, and therefore, today, GIVEMESPORT will be choosing the best 11 players throughout the entire year, based on the consistency of performances from the back end of the last campaign into the new season.

Goalkeeper - David Raya

Club: Arsenal

Keeping 18 clean sheets across 2024, the most in the Premier League, it should come as no surprise that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya makes his way into this XI. Improving in his all-around game last year, the Spaniard became a key figure in a rigid backline, claiming crosses with authority, distributing the ball accurately and calmly out from the back, and making key stops.

Raya's most eye-catching moment of the year came early in the 2024/25 campaign, making an outrageous double save against Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins. This, among many other top-drawer saves, paired up with the best statistics across the calendar year, makes Raya a relatively comfortable choice to start off this team.

David Raya's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 35 Goals Conceded 24 Clean Sheets 18 Cards (Yellow/Red) 2/0

Right-Back - Daniel Munoz

Club: Crystal Palace

Fighting off many top right-back candidates for this year, Crystal Palace's January signing, Daniel Munoz, makes this team after putting together a consistent level of top-drawer performances for the Eagles. While not possessing the killer pass of an honourable mention, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Munoz's work rate and quality, both defensively and offensively, provide Oliver Glasner's side with the perfect balance in his system.

While the Columbian does provide great quality in crossing positions and does possess the ability to score goals, due to playing for Palace, his defensive work is just as essential as his attacking output. This is exemplified by his record of 66 tackles in the opening half of the 2024/25 campaign, the most in the division. While fullbacks such as Ola Aina and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have had impressive starts to this season, Munoz's consistency over the entire year lands him his place in the team.

Daniel Munoz's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 34 Goals 2 Assists 5 Cards (Yellow/Red) 9/0

Centre-Back - Gabriel Magalhaes

Club: Arsenal

A mammoth at the back in a well-drilled defensive machine, Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes has formed some partnership alongside centre-back partner, William Saliba, considered one of the best duos in world football. The Brazilian has been branded as the "B side" of the partnership, but in the past year, Gabriel has made a name for himself in both boxes. Defensively, he has improved drastically in his decision-making, and is the more physical of the Arsenal duo, engaging in duels and aggressively confronting forwards.

However, at the other end of the pitch, Gabriel has become the most feared man in the division from set pieces, using his powerful frame to bulldoze his way through the penalty area, and when given the chance to head the ball, rarely misses. This additional threat gives him a marginal edge over his French counterpart, who is severely unlucky to miss out on this XI, as he has barely put a foot wrong this year.

Gabriel's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 34 Goals 6 Assists 1 Cards (Yellow/Red) 5/0

Centre-Back - Virgil Van Dijk

Club: Liverpool

A leader at the back in what seems an unstoppable title charge from Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has managed to restore his performance levels to where he was before his horrific anterior cruciate ligament injury. Despite a constantly changing partner at the back, Van Dijk has commanded the Reds' backline across 2024, and this season has been an imperious figure.

His calmness is what sets him apart from the rest, reading the game perfectly and using his composure to constantly make the right decisions. His physical stature also makes him a very difficult task for attackers, and his long stride allows him to operate higher up the pitch and recover when his side loses the ball. This season, Van Dijk has proved himself once again as the best defender in the world and therefore earned himself a spot in this side.

Virgil Van Dijk's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 37 Goals 2 Assists 1 Cards (Yellow/Red) 3/0

Left-Back - Antonee Robinson

Club: Fulham

Over a year ago, not many football fans would have been discussing Antonee Robinson as the best left-back in the division, but following an outstanding 2024, the American has proven himself as one of the best in the business in his role. Consistently performing in an exciting Fulham side, Robinson's quality in both areas of the pitch has made him perhaps the most complete full-back in the Premier League.

Contributing ten assists from left back in 2024, Robinson is comfortably clear as the defender providing the most assists in the division, four more than second place. This, coinciding with his defensive strength and ability to win his duels against some of the best wingers in the league, edges him ahead of Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, who, unlike Robinson, has dipped toward the latter stages of the year.

Antonee Robinson's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 37 Goals 0 Assists 10 Cards (Yellow/Red) 6/0

Central-Midfield - Moises Caicedo

Club: Chelsea

Following a poor beginning to life at Chelsea, Moises Caicedo has begun to justify his £115 million price tag in 2024. Pivotal in the Blues' surprisingly strong start to the 2024/25 campaign and the late recovery to the 2023/24 season, Caicedo has been a consistent performer throughout the entire calendar year. Able to cover a considerable amount of ground in the midfield and sweep out danger in front of the backline, Caicedo has provided the Blues with a crucial amount of protection.

Despite playing as a ball-winner, the Ecuadorian also possesses technical skill and calmness on the ball, making him useful both with and without the ball. Due to his impact on this Chelsea side over the past year and the consistency with which he has operated, Caicedo is a necessary component of this 2024 eleven.

Moises Caicedo's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 37 Goals 2 Assists 6 Cards (Yellow/Red) 10/0

Central-Midfield - Declan Rice

Club: Arsenal

Another midfielder who has had an outstanding 2024 is another £100 million+ signing, Declan Rice. The Englishman's form at the back end of the 2023/24 season made him one of the most talked-about midfielders in Europe, anchoring Arsenal's midfield while also popping up with crucial goals and assists. His athleticism in the midfield is his greatest strength; he is able to cover ground and use his physical presence to plug the gaps in the Gunners' midfield.

However, an aspect of Rice's game that is often overlooked is the quality of his deliveries into the box from set pieces and his contributions in the final third. During 2024, Rice tallied 11 assists, an impressive return from a defensive midfielder. Of course, Manchester City's Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, is extremely unlucky to miss out on this list, but having barely featured since May, Rice has had the edge on him over the calendar year.

Declan Rice's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 34 Goals 5 Assists 11 Cards (Yellow/Red) 6/1

Right-Wing - Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

The brilliance of Mohamed Salah has become something of a norm in the Premier League for a long period of time now, but this season, even by Salah's standards, looks to be something really special. Becoming the first player to break 10 goals and assists in a Premier League season before Christmas, Salah has recorded a staggering tally of 17 goals and 13 assists in 18 matches. Currently on pace to break all records for goals and assists in a top-flight season, the Egyptian has spearheaded Liverpool on course for another Premier League title.

Once a more predatory forward in front of goal, Salah has seemingly perfected his adaptation to his new role at Liverpool, becoming the best playmaker in the league, as well as the best goalscorer. It seems incredibly harsh to leave Bukayo Saka out of the 2024 side due to his consistency for Arsenal, but Salah's level of performance simply cannot go unnoticed and therefore earned himself his spot in last year's XI.

Mohamed Salah's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 23 Assists 16 Cards (Yellow/Red) 1/0

Attacking-Midfield - Cole Palmer

Club: Chelsea

In 2024, the Premier League witnessed a special breakout year for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer. His heroic performances in blue have made him one of the most highly rated young talents in Europe, and for good reason. Throughout 2024, Palmer equalled Mohamed Salah for the most goal contributions in the calendar year. His composure on the ball and fearlessness to invent on the football pitch is what sets him apart from others, earning him the nickname 'Cold Palmer.'

This composure allows him to be ice-cold from the penalty spot, converting 12 spot-kicks from 12 and becoming one of only two players in Premier League history to score 100% of his penalties, alongside Yaya Toure. Consistency, quality, numbers. Palmer has produced in every metric across 2024 and comfortably takes the mantle as the best-attacking midfielder in the Premier League.

Cole Palmer's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 36 Goals 26 Assists 13 Cards (Yellow/Red) 5/0

Left-Wing - Anthony Gordon

Club: Newcastle United

Surpassing most football fans' expectations since signing for Newcastle United, Anthony Gordon has shone as the best left-winger during 2024 in the Premier League. Despite a real lack of competition for his position in the side, barring Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, Gordon has been a standout performer from the left flank, creating and scoring for the Magpies. In Eddie Howe's high-intensity system, Gordon provides the perfect balance of work rate off the ball and effectiveness in possession.

The intensity of the Englishman's pressing combined with his frightening speed makes him a nightmare for defenders in both phases of the game. In the past year, Gordon's consistency of decision-making in the final third has improved considerably, earning him a place in England's Euro 2024 squad and our 2024 eleven.

Anthony Gordon's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 35 Goals 9 Assists 10 Cards (Yellow/Red) 5/1

Centre-Forward - Erling Haaland

Club: Manchester City

Rounding the team off with the number nine, Erling Haaland may not have had the greatest year by his own ridiculously high standards but has still been the best Premier League striker in 2024. Scoring 27 goals, the most of any player across the calendar year, the Norwegian continues to score goals at a rate never seen in English football before. His athletic build and powerful frame, combined with elite-level movement and clinical finishing, make him the perfect formula for a goalscoring machine.

While Haaland was not at his clinical best last year, he was still an integral member of the title-winning side in 2023/24. This was exemplified by a vital brace in the title race away against Tottenham Hotspur, leading Manchester City to a 2-0 win in the penultimate match of the campaign. Haaland's goal record and importance to City's title win give him the edge over some stiff competition at centre-forward. Among such honourable mentions are Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins, Kai Havertz, and Nicolas Jackson.

Erling Haaland's 2024 Premier League Statistics Appearances 35 Goals 27 Assists 2 Cards (Yellow/Red) 2/0

All statistics have been gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-01-25.