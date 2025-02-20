Summary The Premier League era officially began in 1992.

English football saw a plethora of incredible talent during that decade.

These 10 players were the cream of the crop in the nineties.

15th August 1992. One of the most important days in English football history. Sheffield United would beat Manchester United 2-1 at Bramall Lane in the first official game of the Premier League era. Having been rebranded from the old First Division, the country's top tier embarked on a journey that would eventually see it become the most lucrative domestic league in the world.

The early stages of the new-look league are some of the most beloved by fans, as some of the top players from around the world began stepping foot on English soil and making the Premier League must-see. So many talented individuals revolutionised the division for the rest of the decade, but these 10 players were the ones who ruled the roost in the 1990s more than anyone else.

Ranking Factors

To decide this list, the following key criteria has been taken into account:

Key Statistics (Goals, Assists, Clean Sheets)

Longevity across the decade

Impact on teams played for

Collective and individual success

10 Paul Scholes

Manchester United

Of all the members of the class of '92 to break into the Manchester United first team, it was Paul Scholes who was arguably the most unlikely. Not because of his ability, but his diminutive stature led some to wrongly assume he wouldn't be able to hack the physical nature of the English top flight.

Come the end of the decade, though, Scholes had transformed from a second striker who played off the out-and-out number nine to one of the best central midfielders in the country. He would age like a fine wine, cementing his legacy as one of the best Premier League players ever, but it was during this period that he first started making people aware of his greatness.

Paul Scholes Premier League Statistics [1990s] Games 146 Goals 34 Assists 22 League Titles 3 Individual Honours 0

9 Andy Cole

Newcastle United, Manchester United