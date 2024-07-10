Highlights The end of the 2023/2024 Premier League season saw a number of players leave their clubs when their contracts expired.

As the new 2024/2025 campaign approaches, several stars remain without a team, leaving them open to signing on a free transfer.

Anthony Martial and Joel Matip are among the players who are ranked as the best free agents from the Premier League right now.

The summer transfer window is undoubtedly one of the most important moments in a season. And while its winter counterpart is equally important, it is when training resumes and the league season gets underway that the squad that will be tasked with achieving the objectives set by the various club managements is largely determined.

However, not everyone experiences the transfer window in the same way. Between the more affluent clubs and their more modest counterparts, there is a real gulf in the options available to them as they seek to strengthen their ranks. Nevertheless, as happens every year, a number of players at different levels find themselves without a club as their contracts come to an end. These are market opportunities that are sometimes tempted by the appeal of a genuine project rather than that of greenbacks.

This article now lists the top 11 players who played in the Premier League in the 2023/2024 season, but remain without a club heading into the new 2024/2025 campaign and therefore are currently free agents.

The 11 Best Premier League Free Agents Right Now Rank Player Latest Premier League club Age 1 Raphael Varane Manchester United 31 2 Anthony Martial Manchester United 28 3 Joel Matip Liverpool 32 4 Andre Gomes Everton 30 5 Serge Aurier Nottingham Forest 31 6 Loris Karius Newcastle United 31 7 Mohamed Elneny Arsenal 31 8 Oliver Norwood Sheffield United 33 9 Bertrand Traore Aston Villa 28 10 Scott McKenna Nottingham Forest 27 11 Saman Ghoddos Brentford FC 30

11 Saman Ghoddos

Age: 30

Saman Ghoddos spent four seasons with the Bees, first on loan and then permanently transferred to Brentford from French club Amiens, but never managed to impose himself. In 108 appearances for the Gtech Community Stadium outfit, the Iranian attacking midfielder only managed to record 14 goal contributions (six goals, eight assists). He often played as a substitute, but did play an active role in his side's return to the English game's elite.

It was a situation that inevitably precipitated his departure, and his professionalism was praised by his coach Thomas Frank, who emphasised and congratulated his player's unfailing commitment throughout his time at Brentford.

10 Scott McKenna

Age: 27

Transferred to Nottingham Forest from Aberdeen in 2020, Scott McKenna was a key figure in the club's return to the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season. An undisputed starter at the start of the following season, the Scot unfortunately suffered a succession of injuries and gradually lost his place.

No longer in Steve Cooper's plans for the 2023/24 season, he enjoyed a successful loan spell with Copenhagen FC, but now finds himself without a club, with the Reds having failed to offer him a contract extension. Fresh from playing for Scotland at Euro 2024, the 27-year-old should soon find a new project in which he can flourish.

9 Bertrand Traore

Age: 28

Although he did not finish the season with Aston Villa, which he left for Villarreal in February, Bertrand Traore did play in the Premier League last season. And like his counterparts on this list, he too finds himself without a contract at the time of writing. The 28-year-old Burkina Faso international, who made a total of 62 appearances for the Villans (10 goals, seven assists), is also looking for a new club.

Generally disappointing since joining from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2020, the striker has never been able to establish himself at Villa Park and has had to go out on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir in order to regain playing time. Left out of Unai Emery's plans, he finally broke his contract at the start of 2024 to try his luck in Spain without much success.

8 Oliver Norwood

Age: 33

Trained at Manchester United and having played for Coventry City, Reading and Brighton, Oliver Norwood joined Sheffield United in August 2018. With the Blades, the Northern Irish midfielder has experienced everything from relegation to the Championship to promotion to the Premier League, making a total of 252 appearances (11 goals, 21 assists).

Awarded the captain's armband on a number of occasions, the 33-year-old veteran was unable to prevent his team's descent at the end of the 2023/24 season and was not extended by his management, who are now looking to embark on a new cycle in a bid to quickly return to the top flight and establish themselves there. It was an emotional departure from a club where Norwood said he had spent the "best six years" of his career.

7 Mohamed Elneny

Age: 31

At Arsenal since 2016, Mohamed Elneny was until then the Gunners' longest-serving player. After arriving from Basel, the Egyptian played 161 games for the London club and played under three different coaches. Constantly relegated to a supporting role, the defensive midfielder won an FA Cup and two Community Shields.

A victim of serious physical problems in recent months, he played less than a hundred minutes in the 2023/2024 season and had clearly fallen out of Mikel Arteta's plans. While no one yet knows whether he will continue his football career, it is certain that Elneny will continue to maintain a close link with the green rectangle, having founded his own club, Elneny FC, in October 2023, with the aim of giving talented young players a chance. His ambition? To play in the Premier League within the next 20 years. And that's just the beginning.

6 Loris Karius

Age: 31

To say that Loris Karius' career has been straightforward would be a lie. Notably singled out for his errors in the 2018 Champions League final that saw Real Madrid dispose of Liverpool, the German goalkeeper experienced a trauma from which he has struggled to recover. Subsequently loaned out to Besiktas and then Union Berlin, he found himself without a club in the summer of 2022.

Newcastle chose the moment to offer him a new home. Unfortunately, in his two seasons with the Geordies, the 31-year-old goalkeeper made just two appearances and had to make do with deputising for Martin Dubravka. So it came as no real surprise when the Magpies decided not to extend his contract, leaving him the opportunity to find more playing time at a club willing to offer it to him.

5 Serge Aurier

Age: 31

Once considered a future benchmark for the right-back position, Serge Aurier failed to live up to all the expectations placed in him. Having left Paris Saint-Germain with the intention of discovering a new landscape at Tottenham, the Ivorian international spent four seasons with Spurs before a series of more or less disappointing moves.

From Villarreal to Nottingham Forest via Galatasaray, the 31-year-old travelled to the four corners of Europe, but failed to rediscover the quality that had made him one of the great hopefuls of world football. The two-time winner of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations is now free of contract, but is likely to be in demand again this summer.

4 Andre Gomes

Age: 30

Having played for Benfica and Barcelona, Andre Gomes joined Everton for good in 2019. Although he had a mixed experience in England, mainly as a result of a number of physical problems, the Portuguese midfielder remains a talented midfielder. On loan at LOSC in the 2022/23 season, he used all his footballing qualities to shine in Ligue 1.

Returning to England for the 2023/24 season, he again had a miserable season, making just 12 Premier League appearances (one goal) and two FA Cup appearances (one goal). At the age of 30, the 2016 European champion is now looking for a new challenge to get back into the game.

3 Joel Matip

Age: 32

A free agent at Liverpool in the summer of 2016, Joel Matip has, for the most part, played in a substitute role, but has nonetheless played an important part in the Reds' recent successes, both domestically and internationally. In 2019, he provided Divock Origi with the decisive assist to seal victory over Tottenham in the Champions League final.

A player who has experienced everything under Jurgen Klopp, of whom he was one of the first recruits after the German arrived on the Mersey team's bench. And as he prepares to celebrate his 33rd birthday, the Cameroon international does not seem ready to hang up his boots just yet.

2 Anthony Martial

Age: 28

Anthony Martial's Manchester career has been as promising as it has been disappointing. Bought for the sum of £42.3m from AS Monaco in 2015, making him one of the most expensive teenagers in Premier League history, the man some were already touting as the future Thierry Henry - one of the best players in the history of the Premier League - has disappointed. While his talent has never been questioned, his ability to perform consistently has been criticised. It has to be said that his adventure with the Red Devils has not been a smooth one.

Despite a more than successful start, the Frenchman gradually declined, although he did reward his supporters with a few, albeit all too rare, flashes of brilliance. In December 2023, the fans were quick to blow the whistle on him, a sign of the inevitable divorce between the two parties. Now, at the age of 28, he will certainly be keen to prove that he can still be of invaluable service.

1 Raphael Varane

Age: 31

In August 2021, after 10 years spent conquering Europe - and the world - in the colours of Real Madrid, Raphael Varane signed for Manchester United for a fee approaching £41m. It was a signing that everyone, from the players to the coach, fans and observers, agreed would take the Red Devils into a new dimension.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphael Varane won 14 titles with Real Madrid, including four Champions Leagues and four Club World Cups.

In the end, he may not have helped the legendary Mancunian club return to national and international heights, but the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was nonetheless a symbol of the power of attraction that the most successful club in the UK continues to enjoy. In his three seasons at Old Trafford, the centre-back played 93 official matches and won one League Cup.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10th of July 2024.