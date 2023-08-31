Highlights Mick McCarthy has the lowest index score in the study, ranking as the worst Premier League manager.

A study has been released that ranks all Premier League managers from worst to best, with a couple of shocks along the way.

There have been 278 managers in the history of the league ever since its launch in 1992, and that is an ever-growing list with managerial casualties becoming a much more common occurrence in the impatient modern game.

The study was carried out by KiwiGambler, with the methodology explained as: "The following data was gathered for every Premier League manager: total played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, win percentage, total points, and points per match. An index was created by normalising each of the stats and multiplying each manager’s normalised stats by the weights for each variable."

It is important to state that managers with less than 78 games under their belt weren't included in this study, taking the number of bosses involved down to 92.

The index score given was out of 100, so, let's take a look at the Premier League managers ranked from worst to best.

92 Mick McCarthy - 0.49

91 Dave Bassett - 5.33

90 Gary Megson - 5.37

89 Graham Taylor - 6.38

88 Neil Warnock - 6.85

87 Paul Jewell - 8.10

86 Chris Hughton - 9.79

85 John Lyall - 9.86

84 Danny Wilson - 10.05

83 Gareth Southgate - 10.73

82 Paul Lambert - 11.12

81 Alex McLeish - 11.27

80 Dean Smith - 12.51

Former Aston Villa and Norwich boss, Smith, has done quite well for himself to get out of the bottom 10. This is especially when you consider his time at Norwich in the Premier League being destined for relegation from the very start. He did take Villa back into the top division, and kept them in it the following season. Some fans believed Smith was hard done by to lose his job to be replaced by Steven Gerrard in 2021.

Smith did manage to finish higher than Neil Warnock despite the latter being known for his knack of avoiding relegation. Two Scottish bosses - McLeish and Lambert - also trail behind the former Villa manager, even after impressive spells at Birmingham and Norwich respectively.

79 Owen Coyle - 13.23

78 David Jones - 13.69

77 Brian Horton - 14.72

76 Bryan Robson - 15.43

75 Steve Coppell - 15.83

74 Sean Dyche - 15.87