Key Takeaways The best-performing players in the Premier League since the start of 2024 have been calculated based on statistical information.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland were two of the stars of the 2023/24 season, but inconsistent campaigns so far have negatively impacted their ratings.

Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer are the two highest-rated players in the division since the turn of the year.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is in full swing, with title favourites and relegation candidates emerging. Some teams have picked up where they left off last term, while others have dramatically dropped off in form.

But how have the players performed in all that? Well, to answer that, we've taken a look at WhoScored's average ratings since the start of 2024. This takes into account the second half of the 2023/24 campaign and the opening months of the current season.

The likes of Cole Palmer and Rodri compete for the top spot, having been consistent throughout the calendar year. WhoScored ratings are calculated using 'a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game'. That said, below is a look at the 10 best-performing Premier League stars of the year to date.

10 Best Premier League Players in 2024 Based on Stats Rank Player Club WhoScored Ranking 1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 7.84 2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 7.77 3 Rodri Manchester City 7.66 4 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 7.61 5 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 7.49 6 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 7.47 7 Kai Havertz Arsenal 7.47 8 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 7.47 9 Phil Foden Manchester City 7.47 10 Erling Haaland Manchester City 7.41

10 Erling Haaland (Man City)

Average rating: 7.41

There are two sides to Erling Haaland and this is made evident by his relatively low ranking. The Norwegian is the best goalscorer on the planet, relentlessly finding the back of the net as Manchester City chase more glory. In fact, Haaland is the top scorer in the division this year, netting 25 times to date.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland is the top scorer in the 2024/25 Premier League season to date, having netted 12 times at the time of writing.

However, the 24-year-old can sometimes go missing in games for long spells. With the Citizens' struggles at the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Haaland's involvement in matches has sometimes been scarce. That said, he still tops the scoring charts in the English top-flight, proving how lethal he is inside the penalty area.

9 Phil Foden (Man City)

Average rating: 7.47

Had the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season started the current campaign the same way he ended the last, he would undoubtedly be much higher on this list. He has the same rating as several others due to his slow start this term, with Pep Guardiola not selecting him in the majority of games.

Phil Foden was almost unplayable in the latter half of City's most recent title-winning campaign, and this is a huge contributor to his 7.47 average rating. The Sky Blues secured a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, and Foden was the talisman behind that success. Guardiola will need his English magician to return to that form if the club are to make it five in a row.

8 Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Average rating: 7.47

Perhaps a surprise name on this list - on a par with Foden - is Eberechi Eze. The creative midfielder was phenomenal at the back end of last season when Oliver Glasner took the reigns at Crystal Palace, as the Eagles became a free-scoring machine.

Palace find themselves in an early relegation scrap this time around, however, and the England international will need to elevate his performances back to those levels to drag the club away from danger. There have been persistent links to the top clubs in the country, and Eze could be on the wishlist of several sides if he keeps catching the eye at Selhurst Park.

7 Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Average rating: 7.47

Eyebrows were raised when Kai Havertz made a big-money move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal. The German has often been caught between being an attack-minded midfielder and a 'False 9'. Mikel Arteta has certainly got the best out of the former Bayer Leverkusen youngster, as shown by his place among the best performers this year.

Amid his impressive run in front of goal, Havertz equalled Gunners legend Robin van Persie's record of finding the net in seven successive home matches. This proved beyond all doubt that the 25-year-old is capable of leading the line for a title-challenging team.

6 Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

Average rating: 7.47

Bruno Fernandes will be hoping to reach new levels under incoming compatriot Ruben Amorim. The Manchester United captain's form - like the entire Red Devils team - fell off a cliff under Erik ten Hag in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

When the English giants play well, the Portugal international is usually at the centre of it, as seen by his recent brace against Leicester City. Fernandes is one of only five players to reach eight goals and assists in the English top-flight since the start of the year.

5 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Average rating: 7.49

Martin Odegaard's absence for several matches at the start of the season was pointed to as a major reason why Arsenal's campaign suffered a slight blip. He's the creative hub at the heart of the Gunners' side, spraying passes all around the pitch and threading through balls for his attacking teammates.

He's back to full fitness and will be vital if the north London outfit are to claw their way back into contention for a first league title in two decades. The former wonderkid has been brilliant in possession, having created the most chances (62) in the division so far this year.

4 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Average rating: 7.61

Kevin De Bruyne's time as a truly world-class operator is slowly coming towards an end. It's a sad time for Man City fans, who are seeing less and less of the Belgian sensation due to recurring injury woes. That can't take away from the fact that he's still the best passer of the ball in the Premier League.

It was his incredible vision and ingenuity that helped keep the club on track in the title race last term. Whenever he returns to action, it provides a huge lift for the Citizens, not only on the pitch but in the stands, too. De Bruyne is one of the most talented players in the Premier League, and his high average rating (7.61) is a testament to that.

3 Rodri (Man City)

Average rating: 7.66

To understand the importance of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri to Guardiola's Premier League champions, one must only look at the club's record with and without him. The Spanish midfielder was the glue that held his club and country together in a league title and Euro 2024-winning season.

Having played a huge part in international success over the summer, Rodri wasn't involved for the first few weeks of the season. Supporters of the club couldn't have imagined that this would be a common theme in this campaign. However, an ACL injury has all but ruled the 28-year-old out for the rest of the term. His average rating of 7.66 is perhaps lower than most would assume due to his pitch intelligence and ability to keep the best team in world football ticking.

2 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Average rating: 7.77

Cole Palmer was the emerging star of the 2023/24 season as the England youngster registered more goal contributions (33) than any other player in the league. He has picked up the new campaign under Enzo Maresca in a similar vein, cementing himself as the most important player in the Chelsea squad.

Teams are putting plans into action to try and shut the ex-Man City youth graduate down. That shows just how far the 22-year-old has come in just over 12 months. Palmer's left foot is like a wand and his silky dribbling ability is on par with the likes of compatriots Bukayo Saka and Foden.

1 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Average rating: 7.84

The highest-rated player in the Premier League throughout the entirety of 2024 is Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal winger is becoming an unstoppable force on the right flank as the Gunners look to become regular challengers for the biggest prize in the country.

Not only is he vital at club level, but Saka has been keeping Palmer out of the England team, proving just how consistent he's been. With 13 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League, it won't be long until Saka is seen as the biggest attacking threat in the division. With a 7.84 rating, he's been considerably better than his peers.

Statistics and ratings courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-11-24.