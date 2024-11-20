Key Takeaways Non-"big six" players are stepping up with standout performances, shaking up Premier League norms in the 2024/25 season.

Young talents like Jhon Duran and Antoine Semenyo are proving themselves with game-changing contributions.

Established veterans like Danny Welbeck and dark horses like Bryan Mbeumo are shining outside top clubs.

The Premier League’s "big six" may usually dominate headlines. But this season, players from outside those clubs have been particularly good at taking that attention away from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. Whether it’s electrifying goals, rock-solid defending, or midfield marvel, there have been plenty of stars who have proven they can compete with the league’s best.

From surprise packages like Nottingham Forest and Fulham to established overachievers like Brighton and Aston Villa, standout performers are shining week in and week out. These players aren’t just filling the gaps—they’re driving their teams forward and pushing for European places, individual awards, and high-priced transfers in the future.

In this article, we rank the top 10 players from outside the traditional elite (Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham) so far this season. These are the names who’ve gone toe-to-toe with the heavyweights and left their mark on the Premier League, showcasing the depth of talent that exists beyond the usual suspects, helping England's promised land to maintain its reputation as the most competitive league in the world.

Ranking the 10 best Premier League players from outside the 'big six' so far this season Rank Player Club 1. Chris Wood Nottingham Forest 2. Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 3. Danny Welbeck Brighton & Hove Albion 4. Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 5. Nikola Milenkovic Nottingham Forest 6. Matheus Cunha Wolverhampton Wanderers 7. Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 8. Antonee Robinson Fulham 9. Dwight McNeil Everton 10. Jhon Duran Aston Villa

10 Jhon Duran

Aston Villa

If you need a moment of magic from the bench, Jhon Duran is your man. The young Colombian is carving a reputation as one of the Premier League’s ultimate super-subs. With Ollie Watkins thriving at Aston Villa, it’s no surprise Duran considered leaving the Midlands over the summer to unlock his full potential. However, Unai Emery chose to keep him, and what a masterstroke that decision has been.

At just 20 years old, Duran has repeatedly stepped up to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at Villa Park. While he’s often been frustrated by limited minutes under Emery—rarely playing more than an hour—this constraint has taught him to maximise every second on the pitch. His impact, despite his tender age and fleeting opportunities, speaks volumes about his talent and hunger to succeed, and he will no doubt be starting as the main man soon, whether that be at Villa or elsewhere.

Jhon Duran's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 11 Goals 4 Assists 0

9 Dwight McNeil

Everton

Death, taxes, and Everton being embroiled in yet another relegation battle. These three things are so inevitable in life that you can set your watch by it. But one player who has risen from the ashes of ongoing turbulence on the blue half of Merseyside to allow the Toffees some much-needed buffer time is Dwight McNeil.

Working under his former Burnley manager has allowed the creative livewire to keep plying his trade in England's topflight and, as a result, he has kept Everton themselves afloat so far. A vital cog in Sean Dyche's engine room, the 24-year-old has been in red-hot form this season, and his brace against Crystal Palace in the campaign shows the Toffees still have that steel in them to extend their Premier League mainstay status into another term.

Dwight McNeil's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 10 Goals 3 Assists 3

8 Antonee Robinson

Fulham

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in Fulham's all-action left-back. But, for now at least, Antonee Robinson remains one of the best players outside the big six. The 27-year-old is a modern-day full-back in its truest form, as he likes to race up and down the touchline, helping out in both attack and defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No left-back has more interceptions per game than Antonee Robinson this season (1.8).

As Marco Silva aims to take the Cottagers to new heights this term, Robinson hasn't let up on this reputation. Teaming up with Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen, the west London outfit have looked solid at the back this term, while the American international has racked up three assists, too.

Antonee Robinson's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 11 Goals 0 Assists 3 Clean sheets 2

7 Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth

It's hardly a surprise to learn that Antoine Semenyo, who has shone in the absence of Dominic Solanke, is not on the transfer shortlist of just one 'big six' club, but two, with both Tottenham and Liverpool sitting up and taking notice of his promising start to the season. The 24-year-old has been nothing short of electric as Andoni Iraola continues to implement his philosophy on an exciting, relatively young, Bournemouth side.

Known for his pace, dribbling, and his reputation as one of the best ball carriers in England's top flight, Semenyo has four goals and an assist in 11 games so far. His tally includes a strike against Manchester City as the Cherries won home games against them, having also just beaten Arsenal, to prove the old adage that "everyone can beat anyone" is correct.

Antoine Semenyo's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 11 Goals 4 Assists 1

6 Matheus Cunha

Wolverhampton Wanderers

For a team like Wolves who, until very recently, were winless and rooted to the bottom of the table, forward-thinking players who have the rare ability to score and create goals from thin air are priceless. With five goals and two assists this season, including contributions against the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Manchester City, Matheus Cunha exemplifies this very genre of player.

It's remarkable that he's been able to tally such a high average rating, despite the Old Gold having been given the most difficult fixtures at the start of the season. So, now, with Wolves able to profit from an easier winter stretch, the Brazilian can only boost his stocks from here on in, finishing 2024 with a flourish, as he continues to show he's a thorn in the side of his team's big six rivals.

Matheus Cunha's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 11 Goals 5 Assists 2

5 Nikola Milenkovic

Nottingham Forest

Considered one of the best Premier League signings of the 2024/25 campaign, Nikola Milenkovic has helped Nottingham Forest become the biggest surprise package after 11 games. He has formed a rock-solid partnership with Murillo, proving crucial to the club's first win away at Liverpool since 1969.

Not only this, he has played in all four of Forest's games when they've kept clean sheets, as Nuno Espirito Santos' side sit comfortably in fifth with the second-best defensive record in the league. A lot of this work is down to their Serbian centre-back, who only cost £12m from Fiorentina.

Nikloa Milenkovic's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 10 Goals 0 Assists 1 Clean sheets 4

4 Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham

It must have been tough for Arsenal fans to see Emile Smith Rowe depart just as the club seemed poised to complete their rise to a major title. A product of the Gunners’ academy, Smith Rowe once looked like their next big star, even rivalling Bukayo Saka in potential. However, injuries hindered his progress, keeping him from adding to his three international caps, the most recent of which came in 2022.

His move to Fulham in the summer has proven to be the fresh start he needed. At Craven Cottage, the 24-year-old has thrived, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 11 league appearances. There were doubts about whether he could string together consistent performances, but those concerns have been firmly put to rest as his time away from a traditional big six club has coincided with his rise back into prominence.

Emile Smith Rowe's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 2

3 Danny Welbeck

Brighton & Hove Albion

At 33 years old and as a decade-and-a-half veteran of the division, Danny Welbeck is a player most know what to expect from - a hard-working forward who is susceptible to injury and not necessarily the most clinical in the 18-yard box. Yet, in the twilight of his career, Welbeck is attempting to rewrite his own story.

In 11 games this term, the former Manchester United man (who the Red Devils reportedly want back) has already matched his previous best Premier League total for Brighton of six goals. If he continues scoring at the same rate, he could be on course for his all-time best, completing his renaissance under Fabian Hurzeler - the former St Pauli head coach who is two years younger than his talisman.

Danny Welbeck's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 11 Goals 6 Assists 2

2 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

According to stats, Bryan Mbeumo is the best player outside the big six this season, having averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.35 across 11 appearances. Under Thomas Frank, Brentford have found the back of the net with ease this season, scoring 22 goals to show for it.

And a lot of this attacking freedom has been unlocked by Mbeumo, who has contributed to nine of those efforts. Even when Yoane Wissa has been out, the powerful winger has remained influential, as he acts almost as a one-man wrecking machine at times. The Cameroonian international probably won't be plying his trade away from the headlines of the big six for much longer, though, as he's been mooted as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement over at Anfield.

Bryan Mbeumo's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 11 Goals 8 Assists 1

1 Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest

Stats might suggest Chris Wood hasn't been as good as other players this season. But, luckily, the eye test and scoring numbers do the rest of the talking. In an era where the old-school, out-and-out number nine appears to be dying out, two men are trying their hardest to keep its importance alive. One of those is Erling Haaland. The other is Nottingham Forest's star man. The New Zealander is no stranger to Premier League football. His presence as a target man for Burnley is what earned him a surprising yet short-lived stint at Newcastle.

But even when he first made the move to the City Ground, he offered little in terms of goals, minus a rather iconic hat-trick against his former club. Now, the 32-year-old is right amongst it, showing a new lease of life under Nuno Espírito Santo. He joins Salah and Mbeumo on eight Premier League goals and has helped the Garibaldi in their unlikely charge towards the European places as he appears to be the ultimate target man/poacher.

Chris Wood's 2024/25 Premier League stats Appearances 11 Goals 8 Assists 0

Stats via WhoScored and Transfermarkt - as of 19-11-24