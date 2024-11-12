Key Takeaways Bukayo Saka has shown excellent form with an average rating of 7.80 this season.

Mohamed Salah has 8 goals and 6 assists, placing second in the top 20 highest-rated players.

Three Tottenham players make the top 10, more than any other club.

Even though the Premier League is just 11 games down, this season is already shaping up to be the most exciting edition for a long time. The Arne Slot revolution may be in full swing - currently providing the bygone Jurgen Klopp era an elixir in its attempts to turn near misses into continued success - there's still so much hesitance about how well the new Liverpool manager will do, while just three points separate Chelsea in third and Tottenham in 10th.

What's more, once club football returns to TV screens following the international break, games such as Liverpool vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Manchester United will no doubt prove to further differentiate the men from the boys before the Christmas celebrations begin. And central to this season's ambitions and realities will, of course, be the players on the pitch.

As for which of those has stood out most this season, we have used the statistics provided by the experts at Whoscored to determine the individuals that have played the best so far. The rankings will be based on their in-game statistics, as well as their average rating, and thus, it makes for an interesting read, as there are plenty of surprises within the list of 20 best players in the 2024/25 Premier League season so far.

Top 20 Highest Rated 24/25 Premier League Players So Far Rank Player Club Average Rating 1. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 7.80 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7.65 3. Erling Haaland Manchester City 7.60 4. Cole Palmer Chelsea 7.58 5. Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur 7.57 6. Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 7.35 7. Matheus Cunha Wolverhampton Wanderers 7.30 8. Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur 7.30 9. Dwight McNeil Everton 7.29 10. James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 7.28 11. Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 7.21 12. Luis Diaz Liverpool 7.21 13. Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 7.21 14. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 7.20 15. Moises Caicedo Chelsea 7.20 16. Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 7.19 17. Savinho Manchester City 7.18 18. Iliman Ndiaye Everton 7.18 19. Facundo Buonanotte Leicester City 7.18 20. Yoane Wissa Brentford 7.17

Related 20 Best Players in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah are all in the top 20 best players in the Premier League.

10 James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Average rating: 7.28

Rolling out a surprising top 10 first is James Maddison. The Englishman, who was brought in by Ange Postecoglou last summer, has scored three and assisted three in just seven starts this season, showing that he can be the ultimate ennabler for Tottenham. For this reason, it is perhaps no shock that he made the cut.

However, what is interesting is that he is joined by two teammates, who both feature further up in the rankings, despite the Lilywhites suffering a stumbling start to the campaign, currently shouldering a 10th-placed position in the table after 11 games. Does any north Londoner really deserve to beat the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz to the punch? It's definitely up for debate.

9 Dwight McNeil (Everton)

Average rating: 7.29

Death, taxes, and Everton being embroiled in yet another relegation battle. These three things are so inevitable in life that you can set your watch by it. But one player that has risen from the ashes of ongoing turmoil on the blue half of Merseyside to allow the Toffees some much-needed buffer time is Dwight McNeil.

Working under his former Burnley manager has allowed the creative livewire to keep plying his trade in England's topflight and, as a result, he has kept Everton themselves afloat so far. He has the same three goals and three assists tally as Maddison, and his brace against Crystal Palace on matchweek six has since proven crucial to Sean Dyche's survival plight as they straddle in 16th.

8 Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Average rating: 7.30

Taking over from Harry Kane in the role of Tottenham's primary source for goals is inarguably one of the toughest jobs in world football. But while Dominic Solanke's goalscoring instincts have come and gone like a flashing lightbult since his move from Bournemouth over the summer, his all-around gameplay has been a key positive for Postecoglou's side.

Recently returning to the fold for the England national team, the 27-year-old is starting to cultivate a close bond with fellow forwards Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson, and this will certainly help his case as he tries to embed himself in a team desperate to reurn to the Champions League next season.

7 Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Average rating: 7.30

For a team like Wolves who, until very recently, were winless and rooted to the bottom of the table, forward-thinking players that have the rare ability to score and create goals from thin air are priceless. With five goals and two assists this season, including contributions against the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Manchester City, Matheus Cunha exemplifies this very genre of player.

It's remarkable that he's been able to tally such a high average rating, despite the Old Gold having been given the most difficult fixtures at the start of the season. So, now, with Wolves able to profit from an easier winter stretch, the Brazilian can only boost his stocks from here on in, finishing 2024 with a flourish.

6 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Average rating: 7.35

Arsenal, Newcastle, and Liverpool have all reportedly been watching Bryan Mbeumo closely this season to see whether the Cameroon international is worth adding to their ranks. Needless to say, though, scouts would have found this assignment pretty easy in the end. The answer to the above question should be a solid 'yes'.

Under Thomas Frank, the Bees have found the back of the net with ease this season, scoring 22 goals to show for it. And a lot of this attacking freedom has been unlocked by Mbeumo, who has contributed to nine of those efforts. Even when Yoane Wissa has been out, the powerful winger has remained influential, and that is translated into his average Whoscored rating of 7.35.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brentford have scored 22 goals this season, which is one more than both Manchester City and Liverpool, and just one behind Tottenham. They have also scored three or more goals in four separate league games this term.

5 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Average rating: 7.57

Son Heung-Min continues to be Mr Reliable for Tottenham. Although his goal and assist tally might have taken a step back following Kane's departure, he hasn't faltered in his impact on the Lilywhites. Three goals and three assists in the Premier League this season says one thing, but his importance in the transition renders a better picture of what the Korean international is all about.

He boasts a pass success rate of 85.2% this term, which is the third-highest among the rest of the top 10. Meanwhile, his role as captain shouldn't be undermined, either.

4 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Average rating: 7.58

With less than two months remaining in 2024, Cole Palmer is currently ranked third for the most goals and assists in world football for the calendar year. Last season, he finished with the most goal contributions in the Premier League, and with the rate he's stat-padding at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, his rating was never going to be low.

Luckily for Chelsea, though, Palmer isn't just a merchant for numbers. His all-around play makes him one of the most influential players in the country. He's excellent from the penalty spot, possesses a wand of a left-foot from free-kicks, makes passing to any corner of the pitch look like child's play, and has one hell of a strike on him. With seven goals and five assists so far, he will soon take to a starting spot with Thomas Tuchel's England like a duck to water, too.

3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Average rating: 7.60

For the reasons explored with Palmer, then, it is interesting to see Erling Haaland have such a high rating. Of course, his early season hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham would have skyrocketed his ranking, but besides being top goalscorer after 11 games, he's hardly had a touch in the last four outings.

That's not to say the man city fans frequently call 'The Robot' has been bad, obviously not. But it is a surprise he has been able to maintain such a respectable rating after four games where he's scored once and played little to no part in. Still, perhaps that's a reflection of just how good he was in the games he thrived in that his rating isn't knocked back so much when he does have a day off.

2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Average rating: 7.65

Just missing out on top spot is Mo Salah. Anfield's Egyptian king is playing out of his skin this season, like a man who wants a shiny new contract, and is rightly fed up with being ignored in the conversations for the Ballon d'Or. This says a lot considering it would take something special for Salah to have been even better than the previous eight campaigns.

Nonetheless, he has done exactly that. Eight goals scored, six assisted - he has two more direct goal contributions than anyone else in the league as Liverpool sit five points clear at the top during the early stages of Arne Slot's revolution. Salah won't care about this list, he's incredibly selfless. But it feels somewhat criminal that he isn't head and shoulders ahead of everybody else given how transcendent he has been.

1 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Average rating: 7.80

In terms of the best Premier League winger for the next decade, Bukayo Saka appears to have that locked down given he has plenty of years left in the tank. The 23-year-old has been mesmerising for a couple of years now since bursting onto the scene at Arsenal, and somehow just keeps getting better, to the point where he earns an early position at the top of the ratings chart.

His role in the club's title challenge in two seasons on the trot cannot be overstated, and his influence on Mikel Arteta's side going forward will be massive. His goalscoring numbers have risen every single season, and there's no reason to doubt that this will continue. However, it is in assists that he is storming away thus far. The Englishman leads with seven so far.