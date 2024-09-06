Key Takeaways Liverpool face losing three key players on free transfers in 2025.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City do not have a deal in place for one of their most creative assets.

The likes of Everton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are also mired by contract uncertainty.

The 2024 summer transfer window for Premier League teams has now closed, mercifully shifting the focus firmly onto the pitch until January. Not only will the new year bring another opportunity for immediate, mid-season recruitment, but players in the final year of their contracts can freely negotiate with other clubs ahead of a free transfer.

Liverpool have three key figures who are set to become free agents this summer - an unprecedented state of affairs for a club that is usually so well-run. The Reds only brought in two players this summer, prompting questions about the new off-field sporting structure fronted by Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

The Merseyside outfit are hardly alone in having high-profile players whose contract situation is in balance. Here is a closer look at the best players in the Premier League who only have a year left on their current deal and where they may end up.

Top 8 Premier League Players Whose Contract Expires in 2025 Rank Player Age 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold 25 2 Mohamed Salah 32 3 Kevin De Bruyne 33 4 Son Heung-min 32 5 Virgil van Dijk 33 6 Sean Longstaff 26 7 Tyrick Mitchell 25 8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 27

8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin joined Everton from Sheffield United back in 2016. Since then, he has racked up more than 250 appearances, helping the Toffees avoid relegation from the Premier League season after season. The England striker's current deal with the club expires in 2025, though. It was reported in May 2024 that Everton had held contract talks with Calvert-Lewin, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

On deadline day, there was interest in the 27-year-old forward from Chelsea, but a difference in valuation meant a deal couldn't be agreed. As the Toffees continue to battle financial demons at every turn, they can scarcely afford to lose one of their most valuable assets on a free transfer.

7 Tyrick Mitchell

Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell has been a reliable figure in the Crystal Palace defence since breaking into the team in July 2020. His impressive performances at left-back helped earn him an England senior cap in March 2022, when he came on for Luke Shaw in a 2-1 win against Switzerland. Aged only 25, Palace will be keen on tying Mitchell down to a new contract with only a year left on his current deal.

The club have opened contract talks after dismissing interest from Manchester United this summer. Palace are keen to get a new deal sorted for Mitchell, as letting him leave on free in 2025 would be a significant blow to the south London outfit.

Tyrick Mitchell Premier League Stats 2023/24 Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 3 Tackles 60 Blocks 63 Clearances 104

6 Sean Longstaff

Newcastle

Sean Longstaff signed a new three-year contract with Newcastle United in May 2022. The North Shields-born midfielder has been at the club since 2006 and has been a consistent figure in recent seasons, helping his boyhood team reach the Champions League in 2023.

There was speculation this summer that the Magpies could have sold Longstaff to ease fears of breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. Eventually, they sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson for over £65m combined, which is projected to ensure that they comply with the regulations. Whether the 26-year-old midfielder signs an extension to his contract is yet to be seen, but if a deal isn't concluded before January, then he will be free to negotiate with other clubs across Europe.

Scott Longstaff Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Newcastle U18 2 0 0 Kilmarnock 17 3 0 Blackpool 45 9 6 Newcastle U21 46 9 9 Newcastle 186 16 10

5 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history. After joining Liverpool in 2018, the Dutch defender has won eight trophies at the club, including the Champions League in 2019. Van Dijk was an integral part of the success under legendary manager Jurgen Klopp, who departed at the end of last season.

Under the new head coach, Arne Slot, Van Dijk has continued to perform at a world-class level. However, he only has a year left on his current deal, meaning Liverpool could lose him for free in 2025. The 33-year-old told the media in August 2024 that he is yet to receive a contract offer, with continued uncertainty over his long-term future at the club.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League Statistics Appearances 267 Goals 22 Assists 8 Clean Sheets 105

4 Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur

Back in July, Ben Jacobs reported that Tottenham Hotspur were set to trigger a one-year extension in Son Heung-min's contract, which would keep him at the north London club until 2026. His current deal expires in 2025, and although Spurs have not announced the extension yet, it looks likely that Ange Postecoglou can enjoy the South Korean forward for another two seasons.

Son has played over 400 games for Tottenham, directly contributing to more than 200 goals in that time. He formed an elite partnership with Harry Kane and helped the club reach the Champions League final in 2019. Under Postecoglou, the 32-year-old will be keen to secure his first trophy for the club.

Son Heung-min Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Hamburg U17 15 9 0 Hamburg U19 12 6 0 Hamburger SV II 6 1 0 Hamburger SV 78 20 3 Bayer Leverkusen 87 29 11 Tottenham Hotspur 411 164 84

3 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, but nothing concrete ever materialised. The Belgian midfielder joined Manchester City in 2015 and has helped the club win six Premier League titles. It is understood that City are keen to extend his current deal, which runs out in June 2025. When asked about a potential new contract in September 2024, De Bruyne said:

"Once the season goes on, I'm sure there will be conversations to be had with City. "I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months. I don't really feel the rush for the moment."

The 33-year-old endured a difficult Euro 2024 campaign, losing to France in the round of 16. He has started the domestic season in stellar form, though, captaining the side when Kyle Walker has been absent.

2 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah caused a stir with his comments after Liverpool's 3-0 victory against Manchester United at the start of September. The Egyptian forward scored the third and registered two assists in a dominant 3-0 win at Old Trafford. Salah's contract with the club expires in 2025, and when he was asked about signing a new Liverpool deal in an interview with Sky Sports after the game, he said:

"I was coming to the game, I was saying: 'Look, it could be the last time.' "Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like: 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season.' "I feel I am free to play football - we will see what happens next year."

The last time Salah signed a contract with the 19-time English league champions was back in July 2022. He penned a three-year deal, making him the highest earner at the club. Liverpool's resolve has been tested in recent years, with significant bids coming in for Salah. Last September, the Merseyside club rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad, insisting that their perennial top scorer was not for sale. Whether his contract situation can be resolved in the coming months remains to be seen.

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

While losing Van Dijk or Salah would be a big blow to Liverpool, letting Trent Alexander-Arnold leave on a free in 2025 would be the most significant. The right-back turns 26 in October and has revolutionised that position with his creative ability. There was increased speculation around his contract situation when he was taken off in the 72nd minute of Liverpool's 2-0 home win against Brentford in August, and the English defender looked to be unimpressed on the bench.

It is no secret that Alexander-Arnold is a good friend of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. Whether the Liverpool-born talent would be tempted to join the Spanish giants is a question that remains unanswered. Until he signs a new contract with Arne Slot's side, the speculation around his future will continue to bubble away.

