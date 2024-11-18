Key Takeaways The Premier League season is 11 games old and some of the summer signings have already settled into their new homes.

Nottingham Forest have been one of the surprise packages of the 2024/25 campaign, with Elliot Anderson and Nikola Milenkovic being key.

Emile Smith Rowe has been a revelation at Fulham after making the switch across London to join from Arsenal.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is well underway, with summer arrivals beginning to settle into their new surroundings. With less than a third of the campaign gone, some of the biggest arrivals in the 2024 summer transfer window have proven their worth for their new clubs.

Managers aren't always willing to throw their new acquisitions straight into the firing line, but some of the braver Premier League bosses have already reaped the rewards of selecting new additions. That said, below are the 12 best English top-flight signings of the season so far - ranked in order using the following factors.

Ranking Factors

Transfer Fee

Contribution to New Team

Statistical Information (Goal/Assists/Clean Sheets)

12 Best Premier League Signings [Ranked] Rank Player New Club 1 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 2 Nikola Milenkovic Nottingham Forest 3 Savinho Manchester City 4 Liam Delap Ipswich Town 5 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 6 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 7 Noussair Mazraoui Manchester United 8 Pedro Neto Chelsea 9 Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest 10 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 11 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 12 Georginio Rutter Brighton

12 Georginio Rutter

Brighton

Georginio Rutter became Brighton's most expensive arrival following a move from Leeds United in the summer. The French forward was brought to the Amex Stadium for a fee just shy of £40 million but has so far been worth the money.

Filling in for the injured Joao Pedro for several games, the ex-Hoffenheim star proved he is capable of playing in a deeper role, just behind Danny Welbeck. It will be interesting to see how Fabian Hurzeler fits his best attacking players at the same time, but Rutter's strong displays look to have made him undroppable.

11 Yankuba Minteh

Brighton

Another of the Seagulls' summer arrivals, Yankua Minteh, was signed from Newcastle United with the Magpies looking to raise funds to comply with financial regulations. The opportunistic nature of this signing has paid off massively as the winger has shown glimpses of what he can do.

Related Who is Brighton Winger Yankuba Minteh Newcastle United could come to regret letting Yankuba Minteh leave this summer.

Terrorising full-backs with his incredible pace and low centre of gravity in the opening weeks of the campaign, Minteh has gone off the boil slightly in recent weeks with the likes of Rutter and Welbeck stealing the show. However, at just 20 years old, the Gambian has lots of potential and room for improvement.

10 Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle as far as Ange Postecoglou's attacking options were concerned. After firing in 19 Premier League goals for Bournemouth last season, the England international was brought in to replace the goals Tottenham lost when Harry Kane departed in 2023.

Things are starting to click for the striker at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although it's taken longer than Spurs fans would've hoped. The 27-year-old netted a brace against Aston Villa in a 4-1 demolition of Unai Emery's men, in a performance that showed how clinical the forward can be when firing on all cylinders.

9 Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson's departure from St James' Park raised a few eyebrows this summer. Like Minteh, the young midfielder was moved on for the Tyneside-based outfit to comply with Financial Fair Play. The beneficiaries on this occasion were Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have been on fire this term, and are competing towards the top of the Premier League table rather than fighting for their lives in a relegation battle. Anderson's contributions to this improvement from last season's form are massive, as the Englishman never stops running in the middle of the park, as shown by his wonderful display in a historic win against Liverpool at Anfield.

8 Pedro Neto

Chelsea

Pedro Neto arrived at Chelsea with a lot of hype after his scintillating performances against some of the bigger clubs last season for Wolves. The Portuguese winger possesses wonderful speed and immaculate close control, making him a nightmare for full-backs to contain.

Related 15 Best Wingers in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] The Premier League is filled with talent, but the incredible depth on the wings is phenomenal.

It's been a rather slow start to life in the blue shirt, but Neto endeared himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful with a rocket into the bottom corner against London rivals Arsenal. While he appears to be more efficient on the right flank, Neto has cemented a place in Enzo Maresca's team on the left-hand side of the attack.

7 Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United

Manchester United fans were full of optimism during the summer, with the INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led regime seeing several high-profile acquisitions. While the majority of the Red Devils' new players have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, Noussair Mazraoui has been impressive thus far.

The right-back - who can also play on the left-hand side of the backline - has been full of energy in a team that has been misfiring for the majority of the campaign. Erik ten Hag was the man who brought the Morrocan to Old Trafford, but the Dutchman has since lost his job. It will be interesting to see how Mazraoui can fit into Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation going forward.

6 Amadou Onana

Aston Villa

Amadou Onana was often the driving force behind Everton in recent years. As a result, some of the biggest clubs in the country began to take notice of the Belgium international. The dominant midfielder opted to make the move to Champions League side Aston Villa, and immediately hit the ground running with a goal on the opening weekend of the Premier League season against West Ham.

Onana has played as a box-to-box midfielder and a deeper-lying player in the engine room, showing his brilliant versatility and adaptability. Unai Emery has a knack for taking young players to new levels and Onana looks like a perfect project player for the Spanish boss.

5 Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal

Riccardo Calafiori has been absent for several weeks now through injury, which came at the worst possible time for the Italian. He picked up a knock just as he was looking settled on the left side of the Gunners' defensive line.

The tall defender is capable of playing at centre-back but his ability on the ball makes him a much better fit at left-back. Following an eye-catching summer at Euro 2024, Mikel Arteta's side swooped to bring the Italy international to the Emirates Stadium. That looks to have been a brilliant decision and supporters will be desperate to see Calafiori return to the pitch as soon as possible.

4 Liam Delap

Ipswich Town

Liam Delap has been one of the few bright sparks at Portman Road this season. Ipswich Town's first Premier League season in over two decades brought excitement to the club, but Kieran McKenna's men have looked off the pace so far this term.

Related 10 Sets of Footballers You May Not Know Are Related Everyone knows about the Neville and Toure brothers, but football runs deep into the DNA of many other family trees.

Son of former Stoke City player Rory Delap, the 21-year-old has fired in six goals in only 11 appearances at the time of writing to help the Tractor Boys' bid for top-flight survival. The former Manchester City youth striker combines impressive strength with composure inside the penalty area to make him a handful for opposing defenders.

3 Savinho

Manchester City

Manchester City fans were certain they'd found the successor to Riyad Mahrez when Savinho had Chelsea defenders on strings on the opening day of the season. The Brazilian has an incredible blend of silky dribbling and lightning speed.

While the Citizens have struggled to live up to the high expectations they set for themselves in recent years, the summer arrival from Troyes has been one of very few positives. Pep Guardiola tends to take a bit of time to get his attacking players firing, but when they are, it's a daunting prospect.

2 Nikola Milenkovic

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have one of the best defensive records in England's top-tier competition. One of the biggest reasons behind this is the rock-solid partnership between Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo. The former was brought in from Fiorentina in the summer and immediately made an impact.

Appearing in 10 of Forest's league matches so far, the Serbian centre-back has contributed to four clean sheets. If the two-time European champions are to maintain their place in the top half of the Premier League table, the tough-tackling destroyer will be vital.

1 Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham

Emile Smith Rowe looked destined to go from a youth team with high potential to first-team regular at Arsenal, just as Bukayo Saka has done. However, after a strong 2021/22 campaign, the Englishman fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta and finally departed in 2024.

He's hit the ground running at Fulham, as the elegant attacking midfielder is running the show at Craven Cottage. Smith Rowe has three Premier League goals to his name, but his overall performance levels have been exceptional. Marco Silva is building an exciting team in west London, with Smith Rowe being key to that.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.