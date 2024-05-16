Highlights Numerous new signings during the 2023/24 Premier League season have wasted little time making a big impact.

Top signings like Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, and Alexis Mac Allister have proven their worth with goals and assists.

The 15 best signings this season have been ranked based on importance to a side's league position, transfer fee, and holistic impact.

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign has had it all: excitement, goals, surprise European candidates and, importantly, shining stars. No matter what club, there have been standout performers all round, with even Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer getting his plaudits in what has been a hodgepodge season for the Blades.

Before a ball had even been kicked, the summer transfer window gave all 20 competing teams the opportunity to strengthen with whatever objective in mind. Whether it was to upgrade a position, provide sufficient depth or find a stopgap replacement, the rush and chaos of the trading period exuded into the season – all the way until the end.

So, after taking the following ranking factors into consideration, here are 15 of the English top flight's shrewdest acquisitions, from Arsenal's Declan Rice to Ross Barkley of Luton Town.

Ranking factors

Overall importance to their side’s league position

Goals and assists tally

Fee of transfer

The holistic impact of their arrival

Whether they’ve garnered further interest from other clubs

1 Declan Rice

Arsenal

Close

Certified as the best Premier League signing of the season, Arsenal ace Rice has no business being as influential as he has been. Not only has he added a much-needed bite to the club’s engine room unit, but he’s also weighed in with seven goals and nine assists – with some of them coming in nail-biting moments, too.

Eyebrows, of course, were raised when the Gunners forked out north of £100 million to see the former West Ham United join their title-challenging outfit – but who’s laughing now? Set to be Arsenal’s key midfield figure for as long as he’d like, Rice has been nothing short of indispensable this season.

2 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

You have to wonder: where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer’s 21 league strikes? A Player of the Season nominee, the former Manchester City man has fired on all cylinders - most critically from 12 yards out – for the Blues all season and his exploits in front of goal have made a mockery of his £40 million price tag.

From being an eternal substitute for Pep Guardiola to being Mauricio Pochettino’s leading marksman, what a nine-month period it has been for the twice-capped England international. And at 22 years of age, the feeling is that it’s just the start of something incredibly special.

3 Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool

Close

Destined to become a ball-threader for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, Liverpool’s summer recruit Alexis Mac Allister has often played in an unorthodox role further back. With no complaints, the 2022 World Cup winner has been increasingly important for Jurgen Klopp’s side, notching four goals and five assists, too.

In a star-studded market for midfielders, the fact that Klopp and Co snapped him up for £35 million is phenomenal business. A cool head in what has been a relatively frustrating campaign for the Reds, what with falling out of the title race, Mac Allister has often been their standout performer.

4 Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur

Integral to how Tottenham Hotspur set up, Micky van de Ven’s timely arrival from Wolfsburg in the summer. Admired by former Manchester United star Nemanja Vidic, the young Dutchman’s absence between November and December was damning, with Ange Postecoglou’s men winning just four of their nine league outings.

The lightning-quick central defender has adapted to Spurs’ high line expertly and his sheer pace helps him adjust to on-the-pitch changes, unlike his partner Cristian Romero. With the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool interested in the pre-Tottenham days, the north Londoners have played a blinder securing a key player for the foreseeable.

5 Kai Havertz

Arsenal

Kai Havertz’s start to life at the Emirates Stadium didn’t go too swimmingly – but with Mikel Arteta’s patience growing into an undying love for the German, he’s now one of their most important players. Able to lead the line or form a third of his side’s three-man midfield unit, the struggles he tended to endure at former club Chelsea are surely a thing of the past.

With 12 goals and an additional seven assists to boot, the versatile 24-year-old has exceeded all expectations just 50 games into his stint in north London. Havertz’s non-tangible abilities make him equally crucial to Arteta’s blueprint, with his deceiving runs and physical presence allowing his colleagues to thrive alongside him.

6 Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United

Forget Jarrod Bowen for a second – the fact that West Ham United overcame stern competition for Mohammed Kudus’ signature and came out on top should be applauded. The Ghanaian, who has scored seven goals and set up a further six in the league, has been ever so crucial in his employers’ attempt to climb the rankings.

Much to some fans’ frustration, his introduction was treated with care. Kudus slowly emerged as one of his side’s first names on the team sheet, however, and the fact he’s kept the torch alight during otherwise challenging times proves why David Moyes reinvested the Rice money into the former Ajax talisman - and it's no surprise his employers want a 'crazy offer' for him to leave in the summer amid interest from top clubs like Liverpool.

7 Pau Torres

Aston Villa

Close

Aston Villa have been on a terrific journey since Unai Emery’s appointment and the addition of Pau Torres has proved why he’s been so successful – with the defender showing exactly why the likes of Manchester United were interested in his signature pre-Aston Villa. Emery was smart, however, and used his Villarreal connections to win the tug-of-war battle.

Crucial to the addition of Champions League football to their 2024/25 calendar, despite not being all-too physical, the Spaniard’s distribution from the back has been a main attribute that has impressed – but his ability to operate the back four and lead by example is another adored aspect of the 27-year-old’s skill set.

8 David Raya

Arsenal

David Raya’s introduction to life at Arsenal was met with a lot of resistance, especially given Aaron Ramsdale’s popularity among fans and players alike. The Spaniard eventually won the battle and has become the club’s number one choice between the posts and has a knack of what goalkeepers are paid to do: keep clean sheets.

At the time of writing, the former Brighton & Hove Albion ace has kept 16 clean sheets in 31 outings – which equates to 51.6% – and looking ahead, is expected to be their primary choice between the posts. Dealing with crosses and his varied distribution has kept the No.1 spot as is – and, despite his doubters, is set to become the latest recipient of the Premier League Golden Glove gong.

9 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City

What a signing Josko Gvardiol has been. For years, Pep Guardiola’s left-back issue has been well-documented – but in the Croat, he may have found his answer. A centre-back by trade, the 22-year-old has seamlessly slotted into the Manchester City defence and, lately, has become one of the club’s leading sharpshooters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josko Gvardiol is the highest-scoring defender in the Premier League this season.

With four goals and the solitary assist in his last seven outings, Gvardiol has stepped up his game from an offensive standpoint, while ensuring his defensive duties have not been ignored. Deceptively quick, nimble and decisive on the ball, the future is certainly bright for the youngster, especially given it's his first season in England.

10 Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur