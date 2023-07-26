Romeo Lavia, according to The Athletic, is likely to sign for Liverpool this summer, with The Reds already having a £37 million bid rejected.

With Lavia being part of the Southampton side that were relegated last year, that got us thinking about the best signings that have been made from clubs to have dropped out of the Premier League.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we take you through the 12 best Premier League transfers to have been made from relegated teams, ranking them from worst to best.

12 Charlie Adam

Despite Blackpool's relegation in 2011, Charlie Adam's performances attracted Liverpool's attention, with The Reds making a move for the Scotsman ahead of the 2011/12 season.

His set-piece speciality and ability to score range seemed like it would add a new dimension to the Reds' midfield, with Adam deemed to be a great partner for club captain Steven Gerrard.

While he might not have reached the heights some of his peers did whilst at Anfield, scoring just two goals in 28 league games for Liverpool, Adam's signing remains a notable Premier League acquisition from a relegated team.

11 James Milner

Moving to Newcastle from relegated Leeds United in 2004, James Milner flourished into a Premier League stalwart, and multi-time league winner.

Milner's determination, endurance, and leadership have seen him lift trophies with Manchester City and Liverpool, becoming one of the Premier League's most-capped players in the process.

His adaptability and professionalism make him one of the most respected players in the league, traits that caught the attention of Brighton, who have brought the 37-year-old to the Amex for the forthcoming season.

10 Gareth Southgate

From one former Aston Villa player to another, when Crystal Palace were relegated from the Premier League in 1995, Villa swooped in, and made an offer to sign Gareth Southgate.

Now the manager of the England national team, the calm, composed centre-back played a pivotal role in solidifying Villa’s defence and later became the club's captain.

Despite also playing for Middlesbrough and the aforementioned Crystal Palace, it was at Villa that Southgate played his most games, featuring 243 times fore the club.

9 Mark Viduka

After Leeds United’s infamous relegation in 2004, Viduka moved over to Middlesbrough.

The Australian's impressive goal-scoring ability made him a quality signing for Boro, with the striker quickly became a fan favourite, where he'd score 42 goals in 101 games before leaving for Newcastle in 2007.

8 Phil Jagielka

When Sheffield United got relegated in 2007, Everton secured Jagielka's services, paying £4 million for the defender's services.

Known for his leadership and defensive acumen, Jagielka spent over a decade at Goodison Park, and turned into an Everton legend and one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

Even captaining the side, it's clear to see why Everton were so eager to bring the defender, who went on to make 40 caps for England, to the club despite his relegation.

7 Joe Cole

After a ten-year stint in the Premier League, Joe Cole was part of the West Ham side who were relegated to the Championship after the 2002/03 season.

Chelsea spotted that there was a lot of potential in Cole, acknowledging his flair, creativity, and scoring ability could make him a future star, and brought him to Stamford Bridge.

Cole had a successful career in London too, helping The Blues to three Premier League titles, as well as three domestic cups, before leaving for Liverpool in 2010.

6 Harry Maguire

Maguire's move to Manchester United from Leicester might not have worked out as hoped, but fans shouldn't forget just how good of a signing he was for The Foxes from Hull City in 2017.

Despite being part of the side that was relegated, Leicester saw potential in Maguire and brought him to the club.

The move paid off for Leicester, who not only had two years of a solid Maguire as part of their backline but also managed to sell him to United for £80 million, turning over a significant profit.

5 Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko's move to Tottenham Hotspur following Newcastle's relegation in 2016 was a good bit of business from Daniel Levy.

His dynamic midfield performances for Newcastle caught the eye of Spurs, and he swiftly traded the Championship for the bright lights of Premier League once again.

Initially, Sissoko had a rocky start at Spurs, struggling to cement his place in the first team. However, he gradually became a mainstay in Tottenham's midfield, and even started in the 2019 Champions

Despite facing criticism early on, Sissoko became a solid Premier League midfielder, proving that there can be some value in shopping in the Championship for Premier League sides.

4 Scott Parker

Despite being named Player of the Year during the 2010/11 season, Scott Parker was part of the West Ham side that were relegated from the Premier League.

After an incredible showing in the league that year, no one thought Parker would actually be playing in the Championship coming the following season, and he ended up calling White Hart Lane his new home after a move to Spurs.

Parker would stay at Spurs for just two years, making 50 appearances in the Premier League, before moving across London to Fulham, where he'd see out the remainder of his career before retiring in 2017.

3 Georginio Wijnaldum

After Newcastle United's relegation in 2016, Wijnaldum was snapped up by Liverpool, and no one knew quite how good he'd go on to become.

Despite being signed as a winger, Jurgen Klopp turned the Dutchman into more of a defensive midfielder, a position that saw him help the Reds win the Champions League in 2019, and the Premier League the following year.

His unyielding work ethic and technical prowess were critical to the Reds’ recent successes, and two years after his departure from the club for PSG on a free transfer, Liverpool are still struggling to find a replacement.

Gini, despite being signed from the Championship, grew into a big game player, coming up with some pivotal goals in crucial matches, providing to be an incredible acquisition from Klopp.

2 Andy Robertson

Speaking of incredible signings from the Championship that helped Liverpool become one of the best sides in the world...

Joining the Reds from Hull City in 2017, Andy Robertson went from a relegated left-back to one of the best in his position, if not the best.

His exceptional pace, crossing accuracy, and defensive solidity turned him into a fan favourite at Anfield, proving that there is real value in the Championship, even for top Premier League sides.

1 Roy Keane

When Nottingham Forest were relegated in 1993, Manchester United swooped in to sign Keane.

The fiery Irishman became an instrumental figure at Old Trafford, leading the team to numerous titles, and becoming one of the best players the league has ever seen.

The Irishman's relentlessness, leadership skills, and ability to control games make him arguably the greatest Premier League signing from a relegated team.