Punditry is one of the most important aspects of football. Whether it's before, during or after a match, what the experts have to say can be one of the most interesting components of a match. Whether it's the Monday Night Football team covering the Premier League, or the CBS Sports team covering the Champions League, having the best pundits on the job can go a long way into enhancing the product.

International tournaments hardly need enhancing. The excitement surrounding the upcoming European Championships is palpable either way, but with the right pundits providing analysis on the competition's proceedings, it's going to be even better than otherwise. Both ITV and BBC have put together their star-studded teams of former players to provide quality punditry on Euro 2024 and ahead of things kicking off on June 14, here are the 10 best pundits who have been selected for the job.

10 best Euro 2024 pundits Ranking Pundit Team 1. Ian Wright ITV 2. Gary Neville ITV 3. Roy Keane ITV 4. Thomas Frank BBC 5. Wayne Rooney BBC 6. Karen Carney ITV 7. Alan Shearer BBC 8. Cesc Fabregas BBC 9. Ange Postecoglou ITV 10. Micah Richards BBC

10 Micah Richards

BBC

After a disappointing end to his playing career saw his time on the pitch cut short due to injuries, Micah Richards has become a much-beloved pundit through his work for BBC, Sky Sports and CBS. Whether it's in the studio or on podcasts, his infectious personality has seen many fans take to him and his popularity has now skyrocketed in comparison to when he was playing football.

One thing about Richards is he's always entertaining. There's no denying that. His light-hearted nature is extremely watchable and while others might provide more detailed analysis of moments in the game, he'll bring something unique to BBC's coverage that won't be found anywhere else.

9 Ange Postecoglou

ITV

Ange Postecoglou's arrival in the Premier League last summer saw his larger-than-life personality win fans over quite quickly. He isn't afraid to speak his mind and has done so in both hilarious, but also ruthless fashion, as shown by the moment when he snapped at a Spurs fan last season. The Australian's presence on ITV could lead to some very interesting coverage.

Make no mistake about it, though, he's got a great mind for football and should provide some very interesting insight into the game as well as entertain us all with his eccentric attitude and no-nonsense manner of speech. Considering how little punditry work he's done, though, it's hard to rank him any higher.

8 Cesc Fabregas

BBC

If the last few years have shown us anything, it's that Cesc Fabregas has an absolutely brilliant footballing brain. Of course, anyone who watched him play during his legendary career was already well aware of that, but in his appearances as a pundit since hanging the boots up, and his work as assistant manager of Como, it's now more apparent than ever.

As a result, BBC bringing him in is a major win for the company and he should provide some pretty impressive analysis throughout the tournament. The Spaniard has played for some of the best teams on the planet, including Chelsea and Barcelona, winning some pretty impressive silverware in the process. His eye for the game is on another level and he should provide some great coverage.

7 Alan Shearer

BBC

One of the most experienced pundits in the game right now, Alan Shearer has seemingly been providing analysis for the BBC on football since he retired from football over 17 years ago. The former striker has been a mainstay for Match of the Day, and has proven time and time again that he is a fine pundit.

Through his time with BBC, Shearer has already shown that he works best when bouncing off of Gary Lineker, so with the two set to work together once again, it's hard to imagine that the former Blackburn Rovers man won't provide solid coverage and analysis once again.

6 Karen Carney

ITV

While female pundits receive an incredible amount of criticism online, there's no doubt that Karen Carney is still one of the best pundits in the game today. Whether it's with Sky or ITV, she's shown she has a top-notch understanding of the game of football and notices a lot of intricacies that many don't.

Since 2020, Carney has provided coverage of the FA Cup, the England women's team and was a consistent figure during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. She's already proven that she is one of the best pundits in the game, especially in international football, so there's no reason to doubt she'll give fans an education at Euro 2024.

5 Wayne Rooney

BBC

Wayne Rooney hasn't had the best of starts to life as a manager. Through several different reigns, he's had a rough time of things, but his limited appearances as a pundit for Sky Sports last season showed that there's certainly a future there for him in punditry if he decides to pursue the gig full-time.

While his recent appointment at Plymouth Argyle likely means he won't be taking that route anytime soon, he'll still be covering the European Championships for BBC this summer and will do a solid job of it. Rooney is honest and never seems to hold back when asked for his opinion on matters, such as when he called out Manchester United's injured players. It's a breath of fresh air in an era where many seem more interested in creating headlines.

4 Thomas Frank

BBC

Through the manner in which he has drastically changed the fortunes of Brentford with his excellent tactical approach to football, it's been clear for a while now that Thomas Frank is one of the smartest minds in the sport. The coach has done incredible things with the Bees, and it's no surprise that he's been on the radar of several big clubs recently.

Having him on board as a pundit is a major coup for the BBC and the Dane will almost certainly provide an expert insight into what is unfolding on television screens throughout the entire tournament. Having done punditry on two occasions before, he's already shown glimpses of what he can do, and it's all good.

3 Roy Keane

ITV

He may have a reputation for his brutal, no-nonsense approach to punditry which means he is never afraid to say how he feels, but Roy Keane has also shown time and time again that he can produce quality analysis, and he will likely do so again during the European Championships.

With that being said, he's also going to provide fans with some very entertaining moments through his outbursts and brash personality, so that's a bonus too. No one can tear into a player after a poor performance quite like the former Manchester United midfielder can. Let's just hope it's not at the expense of an underperforming England team.

2 Gary Neville

ITV

He might have his fair share of critics, and some of his takes have been known to rub some fans the wrong way, but Gary Neville is still a fantastic pundit and has demonstrated that on multiple occasions over the years. The former full-back has provided meaningful analysis, as well as plenty of humorous takes when the time calls for it.

Few get the game quite like Neville does these days, and considering he won't be providing any sort of insight into Manchester United and their terrible form, he's far less likely to be as biased or emotional as he has been in the past when it comes to covering them.

1 Ian Wright

ITV

There are few people that have a single bad word to say about Ian Wright and that's for good reason. Whether it's the men's game or the women's, the former Arsenal man is one of the most likeable personalities in all of football and his presence covering a match is always a welcome one.

Wright was a standout figure for years covering Match of the Day, and while he's switched sides this time around, working for ITV during Euro 2024, he's sure to do a fine job once again. Rather than create clickbaity content, he always provides non-biased, straightforward analysis and in terms of the figures set to cover the European Championships this summer, there's no one quite like Wrighty on the job.