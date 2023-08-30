Highlights The "Quarterback" documentary series delivered a refreshing perspective on the lives and careers of NFL quarterbacks.

The first season featured compelling QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, providing a blend of perspectives.

With a second season in the works, Netflix should consider quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen for their entertaining stories.

When Netflix announced their "Quarterback" documentary series, there was some skepticism that it would be just another run-of-the-mill sports documentary where athletes talk about clichés such as their focus on winning or giving 110%. Thankfully, that was far from what this documentary series delivered when it premiered on July 12th.

The series chose a superstar quarterback, an entrenched starting quarterback, and a quarterback fighting for his job, which gave us a perfect blend of perspectives. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the consensus best quarterback in football was by far the most compelling pivot in the series. Let's not sell the other two QBs short. Kirk Cousins was surprisingly entertaining, and the way Marcus Mariota's season derailed couldn't have gone much better for the series, showing the wild ups and downs a quarterback can go through in a single campaign.

Executive producer Peyton Manning revealed that the series was approved for a second season. The question is, how are they going to follow up the success of an entertaining first season? They can't get the best quarterback in the NFL again, so they'll have to get creative and look for some new angles. Let's look at the 10 best, most entertaining QBs that Netflix should consider for the second season of "Quarterback".

10 Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The AFC East promises to be one of the most interesting races in the NFL this season with all four teams offering the potential to go and win the division — even the Patriots. Quarterbacks are a big reason why this division will be the most competitive it's been since the 1990s. Down in Miami, Tua Tagovailoa is someone whose name recognition has grown a lot over the past year, partly because of his swagger, and partly due to his impressive heaves to Waddle and Hill.

Tua's been in the news for unfortunate reasons as well. He's suffered multiple, horrific concussions on-field and the Miami Dolphins brass have been heavily criticized for their handling of Tagovailoa's health. Hopefully, a better o-line and other preventative actions will let Tua cook and make the most of his talent. He could be considered a top candidate for the show, especially with the electric roster of skill players that Tua will be expected to lead to victory.

9 Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers at Jets media day

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in football for the past decade and a half. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl triumph in 2010, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. He's also a five-time All-Pro, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and a four-time NFL MVP. The guy's got credentials to spare.

He's also had high-profile relationships with the likes of actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley, as well as famed driver Danica Patrick. He's been known to dabble with psychedelics such as ayahuasca, and his openness on that subject makes him a unique personality when talking about a profession like NFL quarterback.

He clearly lives a very interesting life. The fact that he'll be living that life in the NFL's biggest market, New York, after spending the first 18 years of his career in the NFL's smallest market, Green Bay, will not be lost on Netflix. Rodgers seems to be acclimating himself nicely to the young New York Jets roster, based on what we've seen so far from the team's Hard Knocks appearance. This relationship between a hall-of-fame NFL vet and young, dynamic talent adds another layer of intrigue to the Aaron Rogers story.

8 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen seemed like he was going to be another wasted first round pick by the Buffalo Bills when they took him seventh overall in 2018. Then, in 2020, he threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for another 763 yards and six rushing TDs. Allen and the Bills were walloped by Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship Game, but the progress in Buffalo was very clear.

They came back just as strong in 2021 and once again ran into Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs. Mahomes prevailed again, but not before he and Allen put together one of the greatest quarterback duels in NFL postseason history — in just the final two minutes.

Many believed last season would be when the Bills exorcise their playoff demons and finally win the Super Bowl. But alas, they were humbled at home by the up-and-coming Bengals in the second round of last year's postseason. Allen is a top three quarterback in the league and is relatively well-known even outside sports circles now, so a redemption arc for him and the Bills would definitely be a great feel-good story if they could pull it off.

7 Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield slings a pass for the Bucs

Being a quarterback in the NFL is often about ups and downs. Maybe not for guys like Mahomes or Rodgers, but for the vast majority of signal callers, there are many peaks and valleys to journey through. Perhaps no quarterback in the NFL today embodies that better than Baker Mayfield.

After walking on at Texas Tech and then transferring to Oklahoma, Mayfield took the college football world by storm with his personality and his play. A clip of him doing the Dougie while surrounded by teammates endeared him to many and showed that he has a fun, light-hearted side. His antics during a blowout 41-3 win over Kansas, where the JayHawks refused to shake his hand pregame, showed that he has a competitive fire that few can match.

After taking home the Heisman Trophy in 2017, he was drafted first overall by the Browns in 2018 — the same draft in which the Bills took Allen at seven and the Ravens took Lamar Jackson at 32. He spent four average seasons in Cleveland, helping the Browns win their first playoff game since 1994, but he didn't bring with him the new era that was promised when he arrived in 2018. Instead, he ended up being traded twice last year, eventually landing with the Rams.

After going through all of those trials and tribulations, Mayfield joined the Rams on a Friday and started for them with just two days to learn the playbook. How did he respond to this challenge? He led them on a 98-yard game winning drive with just 100 seconds left in the game. That restored belief that he can do it at the NFL level. He's now replacing Tom Brady, the greatest of all time, as the starting QB for Tampa Bay. What's not to love about his story?

6 Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson and the disastrous Denver Broncos offense was one of the most shocking developments in recent NFL history. They were so bad that the 5-12 Broncos would have gone 12-5 if the offense had just scored 18 or more points in every game. Russ and the Broncos managed to score 18 points or more just six times during his inaugural campaign in Denver.

Broncos fans should have no fear, because Sean Payton is here. One of the great offensive minds of the modern NFL will surely help Wilson and the offense resurge, right? With a wealth of talent at Wilson's disposal, a bounce back year could definitely be in the cards, and Netflix would be wise to come along for the ride. If they do, they don't just get Wilson, but they also get his wife, pop star Ciara, which would help to broaden the series audience.

Wilson's high-profile marriage, his new guru coach, and the possibility of redemption make for an engaging narrative. There's also the fact that in the last year Wilson became one of the most meme'd and gif'd players in the league thanks to the preseason "Broncos country, let's ride" clip. Whether he's in on the joke is hard to tell, but it's hilarious nonetheless.

5 Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young smiling during Panthers training camp

Every year there are new quarterbacks that enter the scene, but this year is special because three first-round picks are going to be getting a baptism of fire. Carolina's Bryce Young (first overall pick), Houston's C.J. Stroud (second overall pick), and Indy's Anthony Richardson (fourth overall pick) have all been announced as starters for week one.

Any of these three rookies would be interesting to follow, but Bryce Young was the consensus number one prospect going into the draft, and he was treated as such by the Panthers. He will be expected to eventually steer Carolina back towards success, despite a current lack of talent on the roster.

Young is joining a pro team at the age of 22 with the expectation that not only will he be the catalyst for progress on the field, but he'll also be a leader off the field. The challenges that come with joining a new team, learning a new system, creating chemistry with new guys, and adapting to life as an NFL player could provide Netflix with entertaining material.

4 Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

New faces in new places are always interesting, especially when that place is Las Vegas. After several tumultuous years with the San Francisco 49ers, that new face is starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The man they call Jimmy G has never been considered a top signal caller or even someone whose knocking on the door of the top tier, but he's a solid game manager because he limits risk and turnovers.

He likes to take risks more in his personal life, which makes him a great subject for an NFL documentary series. Jimmy's not an elite player on the field, but he's top tier off the field, and you can't deny the guy has charisma to spare. Garoppolo, with his chiseled jawline and his fondness for dating adult film stars, would be very interesting to follow as he acclimates to Sin City.

3 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

While Lamar Jackson seemed untouchable during his MVP campaign, he struggled with injuries in the following years and never quite reached the same heights he did in 2019. This also led to some apprehension from the Baltimore Ravens brass when it came time to sign Jackson to a new deal. This pushed Jackson to demand a trade, which is where Jackson's story gets truly interesting.

While most top players allow high-powered sports agents to hammer out the details of major contracts, Jackson employed no help other than his mother in contract negotiations. Many said he was mad to put such an important deal in the hands of someone who was not considered a pro, but in the end, he and his mother negotiated a five-year, $260-million contract with $185 million guaranteed, including an NFL record $72.5 million signing bonus.

The contract pays him $52 million a year, which makes him the highest paid player in NFL history. Not bad for a kid from Pompano Beach! This unique mother-son relationship would be a great angle for Netflix documentarians to focus on for this series, showing just how important family support can be when you have a stressful job as a superstar QB.

2 Trey Lance, Dallas Cowboys

Lance came out of North Dakota State with a lot of hype but not a lot of experience. He played only 19 games in college, and then the San Francisco 49ers traded three first-round picks to move up and take him with the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was unable to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo in camp for the starting position, and he spent most of his rookie year as the backup.

He eventually won the starting job over Jimmy G, but after a dismal performance in a week one loss to the lowly Chicago Bears and a season-ending ankle injury the next week, Lance had another chance pass him by. Instead, Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, grabbed the starting job despite being the last pick of the 2022 draft.

Lance lost the battle for the starting job to Purdy, and then he lost the backup job to Sam Darnold. And anyone who knows football knows if you fall behind Sam Darnold on a depth chart, it's time to rethink your career. He was traded to the Cowboys, where he will back up Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush as Trey re-learns his craft.

How Lance deals with all the hardships of his young NFL career should provide a great look into just how tough the job of NFL quarterback can be for even the most talented athletes.

1 Gardner Minshew II, Indianapolis Colts

Anyone who can bring Uncle Rico back to the gridiron has to be interesting, and Gardner Minshew is nothing if not interesting. He may not be the best quarterback in the NFL, but he has one of the most interesting, funny, and compelling stories of any quarterback out there. Looking beyond his marvelous whiskers, the lore surrounding the Indianapolis Colts' backup quarterback is seemingly endless.

He tried to break his own hand with a hammer to get a medical redshirt season in college. After news that he usually stretches in the locker room with nothing on but shades and a jockstrap, he was offered a million-dollar endorsement deal by an adult content site. When battling with Trevor Lawrence for the Jaguars starting QB job in 2021, he said, "in preparation for the competition, I haven’t taken a s**t in weeks. No. 2 isn’t an option for me." Minshew's lore doesn't end with number two — his parents nearly named him "Beowulf" Minshew!

His on-field football story is pretty interesting too. After walking on at Troy University in 2015, Minshew transferred and played for two other colleges, leading the nation in passing yards per game as a senior at Washington State in 2018. He was a sixth round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and had a magical rookie season, starting 12 games and riding a wave that was coined as "Minshew Mania".

He has served as a backup since the 2020 season, but now that he's in Indianapolis behind an inexperienced rookie who is expected to start in Week 1 for a shaky Colts team. In that situation, Minshew has a real chance to start, and nothing makes better sports TV than a quarterback controversy involving one of the weirdest QBs in the league.

