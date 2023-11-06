Highlights Dan Marino reached the Super Bowl in just his second NFL season and never got back.

Fran Tarkenton led the Minnesota Vikings to three Super Bowl appearances but never got himself a ring.

Dan Fouts was the first QB inducted into the Hall of Fame without ever appearing in a Super Bowl or an NFL Championship Game.

Championship games have a unique way of immortalizing athletes. Many of the greatest players in NFL history are remembered primarily for their role in championship teams and dynasties. While Super Bowl victories are by no means the end-all-be-all, they go a long way in solidifying a player's legacy.

However, not every great player is fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl. Some weren't quite good enough, while others were just unlucky. Football can be a cruel sport, and many greats are defined by what they didn't win as much as what they did.

Here are the 10 best NFL quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl.

1 Dan Marino

Marino was unable to get the Dolphins back to the Super Bowl after his historic 1984 campaign

When Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins fell to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 38-16 in Super Bowl 19, it felt like a given that they would return at some point. The 23-year-old Marino, then in only his second season, had just won league MVP, setting several passing records in the process, and looked like the NFL’s next great quarterback.

With Marino at the helm, the Dolphins seemed poised to become a dynasty or at least win a Super Bowl or two.

Although Marino held up his end of the bargain and is widely viewed as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, the stars simply never aligned for him to get back to the Super Bowl.

The Dolphins were the only team to beat the Chicago Bears in 1985 but dropped the AFC title game to the New England Patriots in their chance at a rematch. They then battled with the Buffalo Bills for AFC East supremacy for much of the 1990s, with Buffalo usually coming out on top, and the Dolphins were relegated to a second-tier team in their own division.

Despite all of his success, Marino, a nine-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro selection, will always be remembered for the one accolade that eluded him.

2 Fran Tarkenton

Tarkenton was one of the first quarterbacks to play off-script

The seminal Fran Tarkenton was one of the league’s first documented dual-threat quarterbacks or at least one of the first to blend his athleticism and passing ability effectively.

In the 1960s, it was hard enough to find a quarterback who could do one, but Tarkenton excelled as a scrambler and, instead of running straight ahead, would often move laterally in hopes of finding an open receiver.

No one would mistake his improvising for Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, but his playing style was groundbreaking for its time. Tarkenton, who played 13 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and five with the New York Giants, amassed nine Pro Bowl selections in his career and was named MVP of the 1975 season.

Even with Tarkenton’s on-field excellence, he only appeared in the playoffs five times in his 18 seasons, all of which came with Minnesota. To their credit, the Vikings reached the Super Bowl three times with Tarkenton but lost each time.

3 Dan Fouts

Fouts' lack of team success besmirched what was an excellent career

Dan Fouts holds the dubious distinction of being the first quarterback inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite failing to appear in a single Super Bowl or NFL Championship Game.

His enshrinement was undoubtedly well deserved, considering his stretch of play with the San Diego Chargers from 1979 to 1983, a run during which he earned five trips to the Pro Bowl, three All-Pro selections, and finished in the top six in the NFL MVP voting four times. He also won Offensive Player of the Year honors in the strike-shortened 1982 campaign.

At his apex with the Chargers, with whom he spent his entire 15-year career, the Oregon alum was a gunslinger, leading the league in pass attempts in 1980 (589) and 1981 (609).

Fouts retired from the NFL following the 1987 season in the top five in both career passing yards (43,040) and touchdowns (254). However, the proliferation of air-raid offenses in the 21st century has reduced his career to a footnote.

4 Philip Rivers

Rivers paid the price for Eli Manning's refusal to play for the Chargers

The second longtime Chargers quarterback on this list, Philip Rivers was statistically the best quarterback from the 2004 NFL Draft that featured Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger, throwing for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Rivers, he's the only one of the three who doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring, as Roethlisberger and Manning each own two.

Despite competing against Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and the aforementioned Roethlisberger in the AFC throughout most of his 17-year career, the NC State product carved out his own path, making nine Pro Bowls and winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.

Rivers, who played his final season in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts, was an outstanding player but could never do enough to get past the Conference Championship Round. Eli Manning’s famous refusal to play for the Chargers at all costs proved to be well-informed, and Rivers essentially paid the price.

5 Jim Kelly

Kelly went 0-4 in Super Bowls

Losing one Super Bowl is heartbreaking, something that even the most resilient and fortitudinous competitors struggle to overcome. Now imagine losing four of them in four consecutive seasons. For Jim Kelly and the Buffalo Bills, there’s nothing to imagine, as this was their reality to open the 1990s.

Kelly was the team’s leader and easily one of the best quarterbacks of his era, making five Pro Bowls and throwing for 35,467 yards and 237 touchdowns in 11 seasons.

Notably, during Buffalo’s historic run from 1990 to 1993, he finished in the top five in the MVP voting twice and in the top six in Offensive Player of the Year voting three times. Kelly’s Bills teams underscore how hard it can be to get over the hump. They were undeniably great but just not great enough to win the big one.

6 Steve McNair

McNair lost one of the most entertaining Super Bowls of all time

Steve McNair was a steady force at the quarterback position for most of his career. Very good, yet seldom great, was the narrative that followed him for much of his career, but his 2003 season with the Tennessee Titans put that notion to bed, as he shared NFL MVP honors with Peyton Manning and was the game’s most efficient passer on a per attempt/per dropback basis.

McNair, however, faltered in that postseason, throwing four interceptions in two games, leading to an earlier exit than he had hoped. He did take the Tennessee Titans to Super Bowl 34 following the 1999 season, where Kevin Dyson was tackled one yard short of the end zone in the final seconds, ultimately resulting in a 23-16 loss.

But that was well before McNair, who ultimately played 13 seasons, 11 with the Oilers/Titans and two with the Baltimore Ravens, reached his prime. Had there been greater overlap between the Titans and McNair’s best days, things may have worked out differently.

7 Warren Moon

Moon's long career didn't include a championship, at least not in the NFL

Warren Moon didn’t debut in the NFL until his age-28 season for the Houston Oilers, playing his first six pro seasons in the CFL after going undrafted out of Washington in 1974. But after winning five Grey Cup titles, he made up for that lost time in the NFL by lasting into his mid-40s, even making a Pro Bowl at age 41 with the Seattle Seahawks.

The nine-time Pro Bowler, who threw for 49,235 yards and 291 touchdowns, had a booming arm that was capable of willing his team to victory. Like all quarterbacks, though, Moon’s talent had its limits.

He went 3-7 in the playoffs and never reached the Super Bowl. There is a possibility that had Moon not spent his earliest years in the CFL, he would’ve made a Super Bowl. But he still had plenty of time, ultimately playing 17 NFL seasons.

8 Matt Ryan

Ryan spearheaded one of the greatest collapses in all of sports

There might not be a single player whose legacy took a bigger hit than Matt Ryan’s did in Super Bowl 51. The night that looked to be the perfect finish to a dream 2016 season, one in which he won NFL MVP, quickly turned into a nightmare that haunted Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons for years to come.

The now infamous 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots, of course, turned into a 34-28 defeat for the NFC champions.

In a parallel universe where the Falcons held on, Ryan would’ve become the first quarterback to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season in 17 years and would have solidified his Hall of Fame case.

Ryan still made four Pro Bowls and is in the top 10 all-time in career passing yards, with 62,792, but his lack of a Super Bowl ring is particularly tragic, given how close he came.

9 Randall Cunningham

Cunningham's resume lacks postseason success

Randall Cunningham was another player who furthered the mobile quarterback movement. The athletic and agile UNLV product dazzled with his dynamic skill set and finished runner-up in the MVP voting on three separate occasions, giving him more voting shares than some who actually won the award.

The biggest hindrance to Cunningham’s team success was his propensity for taking sacks early in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he spent 11 of his 16 seasons.

Although his offensive lines weren’t great, his pocket presence didn’t help and often put the Eagles’ offense behind the sticks. Nevertheless, Cunningham was an exceptionally talented player who deserved more than a mere three postseason victories.

His best shot at a Super Bowl came in 1998 with the Minnesota Vikings, who went 15-1 during the regular season but took a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Falcons in the NFC title game.

10 Boomer Esiason

Esiason lost a Super Bowl early in his career

The Cincinnati Bengals are another franchise that has suffered several heartbreaks over the years.

Decades before Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp took down Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in the final moments of Super Bowl 56, Boomer Esiason’s Bengals fell short to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 23, losing 20-16 as the Niners put up 14 points in the fourth quarter to steal a four-point victory.

Esiason, who won NFL MVP the year he took Cincy to the Super Bowl, would only return to the postseason once more and wound up with only three winning seasons during his 14-year career.

Still, Esiason, who's easily one of the best left-handed QBs in NFL history, was a gifted player who made four Pro Bowls and threw for 37,920 yards and 247 touchdowns. He may have had a better shot at returning to the title game had he been with better organizations.

In addition to his 10 seasons with the Bengals, Boomer suited up for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, who aren't exactly perennial Super Bowl contenders.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.