Five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning holds the honor of the greatest QB taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The four QBs behind Manning on the list combined to win 10 Super Bowls.

Quarterback isn’t just a position in the NFL; it's the position.

In a league dominated by the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the value of a high-level signal-caller is as conspicuous as ever. The NFL is comprised of two types of teams: those that have their franchise quarterback and those that are looking for one.

For the latter, outside of perhaps getting lucky in free agency, there is no greater opportunity than having the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. While the strength of each position tends to vary by year, quarterbacks tend to go early and often on the first night of the draft.

Since the inception of the draft in 1936, a total of 35 quarterbacks have been taken at No. 1, and that number is about to jump to 36 when the Chicago Bears inevitably take Caleb Williams with the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Naturally, of course, some have found more success than others. And with that in mind, here's a look at the five best quarterbacks who were taken No. 1 overall based on their NFL careers as a whole.

1 Peyton Manning, 1998

The five-time NFL MVP grabs the top spot

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Could it really be anyone else?

Taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the top pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, Peyton Manning was the consummate quarterback of the 2000s, winning four NFL MVP trophies and leading Indy to a Super Bowl title.

He then won a record fifth MVP with the Denver Broncos, setting several NFL single-season records in the process, and added a second Super Bowl to his resume before riding off into the sunset.

Known as "The Sheriff,” Manning took leading an NFL offense to an entirely new level. During any given play, the Tennessee alum was extraordinary, reading defenses and hitting his receivers in stride.

But where Manning separated himself from his contemporaries was what he did before the ball was even snapped. The memories of Manning emphatically shouting “Omaha, Omaha” are ingrained in fans' memories.

Peyton Manning Career Stats and Accolades Passing Yards 71,940 Passing Touchdowns 539 Interceptions 251 Pro Bowls 14 All-Pro Teams 10 NFL MVPs 5 Super Bowl Wins 2

Generally speaking, winning football involves delegating tasks and responsibilities throughout the team. Manning, however, was the total package.

Along with being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, he was the conductor who always knew the right song to play. There will never be another Peyton Manning. His football mind and meticulous preparation make him a football unicorn.

He may not have been as physically gifted as some of the quarterbacks of the current era, but his game would translate to any era. Manning closed his Hall of Fame career having completed 65.3% of his passes for 71,490 yards with 539 touchdowns, adding another 7,339 yards and 40 scores in the postseason.

2 John Elway, 1983

Elway was one of the first great dual-threat quarterbacks

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

John Elway never needed a Super Bowl ring to go down as one of the greats. And for a while, it looked as if that was going to be the case, as he lost his first three appearances in the Big Game. But ending his career with back-to-back championships certainly didn’t hurt.

Famously drafted by the Colts with the first selection in the QB-heavy 1983 draft, Elway refused to play in Baltimore and was soon after traded to the Denver Broncos, with whom he spent his entire 16-year career and racked up nine Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro selections, and an NFL MVP award.

Although Elway wouldn’t be considered overly athletic by today’s standards, he was among the first quarterbacks to effectively utilize his rushing ability. More impressively, this scrambling didn’t come at the expense of his passing.

John Elway Career Stats and Accolades Passing Yards 51,475 Passing Touchdowns 300 Interceptions 226 Rushing Yards 3,407 Rushing Touchdowns 33 Pro Bowls 9 All-Pro Teams 3 NFL MVPs 1 Super Bowl Wins 2

The Stanford alum became just the second player in league history to amass 40,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards. Even today, this feat is rare, as Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are the only active players to meet these thresholds.

In the twilight of his career, Elway managed to destroy the final narrative that had long plagued him: that he couldn’t win the big one. His career culminated in a seven-game postseason winning streak, the aforementioned back-to-back titles, and a Super Bowl MVP.

Though the end of his tenure in the Broncos' front office may have damaged his relationship with the organization, Elway is hands-down one of the best No. 1 overall picks of all time.

3 Troy Aikman, 1989

Aikman helped turn the Cowboys into champions

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Before he was one of the most prominent and popular broadcasters of his time, Troy Aikman was the face of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty in the 1990s.

A two-time All-American at UCLA, the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft faltered in his early years with America's Team, notably going 0-11 as a starter as a rookie. But as Aikman began to develop, the supporting cast around him did as well, most notably his fellow "Big Three" running mates, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

Troy Aikman Career Stats and Accolades Passing Yards 32,942 Passing Touchdowns 165 Interceptions 141 Pro Bowls 6 Super Bowl Wins 3

Just a few years into Aikman's career, the Cowboys were a far cry from the 3-13 squad that he inherited.

In 1992, a year in which No. 8 threw for a career-high 3,445 yards and 23 touchdowns, the Cowboys went 13-3 and won their first championship in 15 years, with Aikman earning Super Bowl MVP honors against the Buffalo Bills in one of the biggest blowouts in title game history. The Dallas dynasty continued as the Cowboys won two of the next three Super Bowls.

Appreciating Aikman’s greatness requires contextualizing his performance. His career 61.5 completion percentage or his 165:141 touchdown-to-interception ratio don’t hold up well against today's greats.

For his era, however, Aikman was among the best at distributing the football and engineering scoring drives.

4 Terry Bradshaw, 1970

Bradshaw spearheaded one of the NFL's greatest dynasties

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Football fans seem to have an undying affinity for hypotheticals. What if the Chicago Bears had drafted Patrick Mahomes or Barry Sanders didn’t retire? There are an unlimited number of questions that we’ll never have the full answer to.

For those who followed football long before the 21st century, one of the biggest “what ifs” is what would’ve happened if the Pittsburgh Steelers had given up on Terry Bradshaw prematurely.

Early in his career, Bradshaw, who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, was downright dreadful and became a punching bag for disgruntled fans. He couldn’t take care of the ball, throwing 46 interceptions over his first two seasons against just 19 touchdowns. And as he also had an issue staying healthy, his future with the Steelers was in doubt after four underwhelming campaigns.

But all of a sudden, things started to click.

Terry Bradshaw Career Stats and Accolades Passing Yards 27,989 Passing Touchdowns 212 Interceptions 210 Pro Bowls 3 All-Pro Teams 1 NFL MVPs 1 Super Bowl Wins 4

In 1974, Pittsburgh won its first Super Bowl. And in 1975, the Steelers won a second title, with Bradshaw making the first Pro Bowl of his career.

From that point on, the controversy ceased to exist. Bradshaw was unofficially anointed the face of the franchise and helped the Steelers' dynasty reach new heights. In 1978, he won NFL MVP and led Pittsburgh to a 14-2 regular-season record. He then led the team to a third championship, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. And in 1979, the Steelers completed a second back-to-back title run with No. 12 again winning Super Bowl MVP.

More than four decades removed from Bradshaw’s retirement, it’s fair to acknowledge he didn’t have to do as much as others on this list, given the Steelers' vaunted defensive unit. Nevertheless, four championships in four attempts, an NFL MVP, and a pair of Super Bowl MVPs put him in rarified air.

5 Eli Manning

The younger Manning built his own legacy

Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

A complete synopsis of Eli Manning’s complicated legacy would require a multipart series rather than one entry on a list.

Overall, his numbers weren’t overly impressive for his time, and his turnover issues were a hindrance to both his and his team’s success at times. However, the younger Manning proved to be far more than Peyton’s younger brother. His role in the New York Giants' two Super Bowl victories under Tom Coughlin etched his name into NFL history.

Eli Manning Career Stats and Accolades Passing Yards 57,023 Passing Touchdowns 366 Interceptions 244 Pro Bowls 4 Super Bowl Wins 2

Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories are already (and forever will be) among the most unbelievable accomplishments in NFL history.

But had it not been for Manning, he could've easily finished with nine. Manning’s Giants went 2-0 against Brady in Super Bowls, both of which were won with game-winning drives in the final minutes. And let's not forget the first came against a New England Patriots team that hadn't lost all season long.

During his two postseason runs that culminated in a Super Bowl victory, Manning threw for 2,073 yards with 15 touchdowns against only two interceptions.

Manning is one of only six players in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs, a feat that even eluded his Hall of Fame brother. Despite the weight of the Manning name, Eli carved his own path and forged a legacy of his own.

