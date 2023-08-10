Highlights The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund has generated excitement among Manchester United fans worldwide for the upcoming season.

The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund has generated plenty of excitement from Manchester United supporters all over the world as they eagerly await the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Danish international arrives after a hugely impressive breakthrough season with Atalanta, scoring 10 times in 34 appearances and making a superb start to his international career.

A 21-year-old striker hailing from Denmark, Hojland has rapidly gained attention as one of football's emerging talents. His unique blend of skill, agility, and poise on the field have made him one of the most sought-after players in recent months. Manchester United's acquisition of Hojlund is seen as a strategic move to bolster their attacking options and inject fresh talent into the squad.

Hojlund's debut season with Atalanta was nothing short of spectacular. His ability to find the back of the net, coupled with his remarkable dribbling skills, has already put him in the spotlight as one of the promising stars in European football.

Among his 10 goals, several have been breathtaking displays of skill and precision. Whether it's a long-range effort or a delicate chip over the goalkeeper, Hojlund's goals have been a joy to watch.

Manchester United fans have high expectations for their new signing. With a history of nurturing young talents, the club believes that Hojlund has the potential to become one of the key players in the coming years. Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United's manager, has already expressed his excitement about working with the young forward.

From long-range screamers to scintillating solo strikes, the 20-year-old sensation has already scored a wide variety of goals during his first few years in senior football.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we delve through the young Dane’s career so far, ranking his 11 best goals for club and country.

11 Lecce - February 2023

It’s fair to say this strike against Lecce isn’t likely to feature on many of the highlight reels, however, it demonstrates another side of Hojlund’s game that makes him such a unique young talent.

With Atalanta trailing 2-0 on home soil, Hojlund was determined to claw his side back into the contest and this tenacity was duly rewarded with a goal out of nothing.

Lecce keeper Wladimiro Falcone dwelled on the ball for slightly longer than was needed and Hojlund sensed his opportunity to capitalise on the misjudgement, sliding in to deflect the ball into the empty net.

10 Empoli - March 2023

With Atalanta chasing a top-four spot in Serie A, it looked as though they’d be forced to settle for a point against Empoli with the scores level at one goal apiece heading into the closing stages.

Desperate to find a late winner, coach Gian Piero Gasperini introduced Hojlund from the bench with a little over 10 minutes remaining, and the Danish international had an immediate impact, finding the all-important goal four minutes from time.

The 20-year-old took one touch to cushion a loose ball in the six-yard box before swivelling and firing a neat finish into the corner, sending the home support into raptures as Atalanta secured a late 2-1 victory.

9 Spezia - January 2023

Faced with a two-goal deficit in the 75th minute, all hope looked lost for Atalanta in their first league match since the mid-season hiatus for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Hojlund provided his side with a late lifeline when he turned his marker in the box with a quick piece of skill, before smashing a low effort under the body of the keeper.

Armed with the momentum that goal created, Atalanta went on to snatch a late point as Mario Pasalic bundled home in the second minute of stoppage time.

8 Monza - June 2023

The Dane marked his final appearance for Atalanta with a goal as the Black and Blues thrashed Monza 5-2 on the final day of the Serie A season.

Teun Koopmeiners might have stolen the headlines with a well-taken hat-trick, but Hojlund got his name on the scoresheet to reach double figures in all competitions.

While the finish itself was rather straightforward, Hojlund’s predatory instincts and sharp movement in the box were on full display as he converted from Koopmeiners’ cross.

7 Bologna - January 2023

Perhaps one of Hojlund’s greatest strengths is the fact the forward has a wide repertoire of finishes to choose from when presented with an opportunity in front of goal.

His match-winning strike against Bologna back in January is the perfect example of this - combining raw strength and speed with a deft finishing touch.

Threaded through on goal by Jeremie Boga, Hojlund took one touch to compose himself before lifting a delicate chip over the advancing keeper to secure all three points for Atalanta.

6 Finland - March 2023

Denmark began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 3-1 victory over Finland as Hojlund delivered a centre-forward showing for the ages with a superb hat-trick on just his third international appearance.

The Dane’s first strike was the pick of the bunch, darting in front of his marker at the front post to clinically convert from Alexander Bah’s delivery - a predatory finish that any top marksman would be proud of.

After Finland drew level in the early stages of the second half, Hojlund again rose to the occasion, striking twice in the final eight minutes to wrap up a memorable performance.

5 Kazakhstan - March 2023

Just three days after his superb treble against Finland, Hojlund was back on the scoresheet for his country, netting twice in a qualifier against Kazakhstan.

The first was created by Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer, who drifted a pinpoint ball over the top of the hosts’ defence to find Hojlund and the forward clipped a delicious lob over the keeper to put the Red and Whites ahead.

The youngster added a second before the break with a simple close-range finish, but Kazakhstan roared back in the second half with three unanswered goals to complete a remarkable turnaround, leaving Hojlund and his teammates stunned.

4 Verona - May 2023

The majority of Hojlund’s goals to date have been scored inside the box, owing to the Dane’s sharp predatory instincts and his desire to be as close to goal as possible.

However, the 20-year-old is just as deadly from range as he proved against Verona, helping his side to an impressive comeback victory.

Receiving a pass from Ademola Lookman, Hojlund fashioned a yard of space for himself 25 yards from goal and fired a superb strike into the bottom corner, leaving the keeper with no chance whatsoever.

3 Salernitana - January 2023

Atalanta demonstrated their firepower up front with a thumping 8-2 win over Salernitana, as Hojlund impressed once again for the Black and Blues.

The hosts had already found the net four times in a destructive first-half performance when Hojlund picked up the ball just inside the Salernitana half.

With plenty of work still to do, the 6’3” forward showed his pace as he raced away from Federico Fazio, before drilling a clinical finish back across goal into the far corner.

2 Red Bull Salzburg - July 2022

As both sides looked to start well in the Austrian Bundesliga, Sturm Graz threw down the gauntlet with a superb 2-1 victory over the defending champions.

It was Hojlund who opened the scoring midway through the first half, sliding in to beat Philipp Kohn to the ball, however, it was the Dane’s second goal in the 51st minute that really stood out.

Amadou Dante released Hojlund into the opposition’s half, and using his raw speed and strength to drive towards the centre-back, the Sturm Graz striker powered past him and lifted a sublime finish beyond Kohn into the back of the net.

1 Spezia - January 2023

Taking first place on our list is Hojlund’s strike against Spezia in the Coppa Italia - one of the most aesthetically-pleasing goals you’re ever likely to see.

An early brace from Lookman gave Atalanta the perfect start, but Spezia grew into the contest, trailing 3-2 going into the final 20 minutes.

Introduced as a second-half substitute to take the game away from the visitors, Hojlund allowed a pass from Luis Muriel to run across his body and fired an emphatic strike that cannoned off both crossbar and post before nestling in the net.