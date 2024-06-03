Highlights The right-back role has evolved over the years as they are now expected to contribute both defensively and offensively.

The role of a right-back has changed dramatically since the Premier League's inception in 1992. While it always used to be a solely defensive role, the modern-day incumbents are expected to contribute to all areas of play. From last-ditch tackles and marking opposition wingers out of the game, to staying wide, delivering inch-perfect crosses into the box, and assuming greater importance in attack, right-back is now one of the most important assets to any elite side.

From Gary Neville of the past to Trent Alexander-Arnold of the present, there have been many world-class right-backs to ply their trade in England's top division. But who makes it on the list of the very best? Below is an attempt at answering that question, with several ranking factors in place to help the process of deciphering the great from the good.

Ranking factors

Pure footballing ability

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc.)

Individual awards

Legacy within the Premier League

10 Steve Finnan

Liverpool, Fulham & Portsmouth

The only man to have played in the Conference, League Two, League One, Championship, Premier League, UEFA Cup, Champions League and World Cup. Steve Finnan deserves serious respect. Playing his best years at Liverpool, where manager Rafael Benitez praised his consistency, the Irishman played a crucial role in the club's 2005 Champions League triumph after arriving at Anfield having won Fulham's Player of the Year award in the 2001/02 campaign. His ex-manager said:

“Finnan is a player who will always play at a consistent level. He will be seven, eight, nine or even 10 out of 10 every week. Some players find a good level for individual games but don't do the same every week. Finnan does it for a whole season.”

He famously never won the Premier League but did his best to ensure the Reds got ever so close during his five years on Merseyside. He was ever-present when Liverpool broke their record for the number of points in a Premier League season, finishing on 82 points in the 2005/06 campaign, and he added the 2006 FA Cup to his medal tally before being replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Steve Finnan's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 236 Premier League Goals 1 Premier League Assists 14 Premier League Clean Sheets 83 Premier League Honours None

9 Bacary Sagna

Arsenal & Manchester City

Bacary Sagna was a consistent shining light during Arsenal's decline. Few attacking full-backs are as good defensively as the Frenchman was. He used his strength, athleticism, aerial ability, and tackling accuracy to stem the tide. These qualities meant Sagna was sometimes utilised as a centre-back by Arsene Wenger.

Another who graced the Premier League without ever winning it, Sagna was picked up by Manchester City at the end of his career, a club he'd see League Cup glory with. In a 10-year residence in England, he also featured in the PFA Team of the Year twice.

Bacary Sagna's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 267 Premier League Goals 4 Premier League Assists 19 Premier League Clean Sheets 95 Premier League Honours None

8 Branislav Ivanovic

Chelsea & West Brom

By some way, the most prolific goalscorer on this list, Branislav Ivanovic’s knack for important goals was an added bonus that sat alongside the rock-hard presence he brought to Chelsea’s right-hand side. Whilst some saw the big Serbian as a hardheaded lump at the back, purists rightfully saw him in the light of a marauding juggernaut who more than played his fair part in three Premier League titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 22 Premier League goals, Ivanovic just about finds himself in the top 10 highest-scoring defenders in the division's post-1992 history. John Terry sits at the top by a distance with 44 goals.

As part of Slaven Bilic's master plan to guide West Brom to a shock Premier League survival, Ivanovic was among several experienced players to join the Baggies' roster ahead of the 2020/21 season. He held his own at 36 years old, but the campaign was ill-fated from the start, and with the Hawthorns playing host to Championship football ever since, it turned out to be Ivanovic's final dance as a professional footballer. He finished his glorious career as Serbia's most-capped player after 105 appearances.

Branislav Ivanovic's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 274 Premier League Goals 22 Premier League Assists 20 Premier League Clean Sheets 88 Premier League Honours Premier League (2010, 2015, 2017)

7 Pablo Zabaleta

Manchester City & West Ham

Mark Hughes might have only lasted one full season at Manchester City's helm, but his domino effect from successful transfers meant that his successors, Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, were already blessed with Premier League-winning building blocks from the offset. Nine days after signing Vincent Kompany, he added Pablo Zabaleta to the Citizens' squad in 2008, and the right-back would go on to make 230 appearances for the Sky Blues and win the title under two different managers before becoming the first Argentinian to reach 300 while at West Ham.

An adopted Mancunian, Zabaleta was hailed for his tenacious work ethic, and during his time with the Hammers, he was given the captaincy numerous times. To focus solely on his 'no nonsense' playing style belies the Argentine's unwavering professionalism and leadership in a fruitful career where he added the individual honours of inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year and his club's Player of the Year in the 2012/13 season.

Pablo Zabaleta's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 302 Premier League Goals 9 Premier League Assists 21 Premier League Clean Sheets 86 Premier League Honours Premier League (2012, 2014)

6 Lauren

Arsenal & Portsmouth

"I signed him as a right-back", Arsene Wenger first said when he brought Cameroonian international, Lauren, to north London in the summer of 2000 (per The Guardian). "He just didn't know it", his French manager would then proclaim after he signed the midfielder from Mallorca. His eventual success in the position after a slow start to life in the Premier League was a mark of his natural ability, adaptability, and Wenger's undoubted genius.

He became the perfect replacement for the retiring Lee Dixon. By the time Arsenal had won the double in 2001–02, Lauren was an integral part of the Arsenal defence, before becoming the uncontested first-choice right-back during the 'Invincibles' season in 2003/04. He would also add three FA Cup winners' medals to his Arsenal collection before adding a fourth with Portsmouth in 2008.

Lauren's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 184 Premier League Goals 6 Premier League Assists 8 Premier League Clean Sheets 63 Premier League Honours Premier League (2002, 2004)

5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea

According to the Match of the Day panel, Cesar Azpilicueta ranks as the third-best Spaniard to ever ply his trade in the Premier League, ahead of the likes of Fernando Torres, Xabi Alonso, and Rodri - and it's a fair judgement. The 34-year-old spent the best part of his career in London, and with Chelsea, captaining the Blues to two Premier League titles, a Champions League title, and two Europa League titles (the first of which came before his captaincy in his debut season).

The right-back - who could also play centrally or on the left side - is also one of just six players to have won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, and his 13 cup final appearances are a club record. Yet, while club honours are one thing, his importance to such prestige is another, and it wouldn't be hyperbolic to suggest he was one of the standout players in the burgeoning Roman Abramovich years - having been plucked from Marseille for just £7.92m in 2012.

Cesar Azpilicueta's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 343 Premier League Goals 10 Premier League Assists 35 Premier League Clean Sheets 115 Premier League Honours Premier League (2015, 2017)

4 Lee Dixon

Arsenal

With Tony Adams and David O’Leary, Martin Keown or Steve Bould in the middle, Nigel Winterburn on the left and Lee Dixon on the right, Arsenal’s back four was the envy of English football in the 90s. Under George Graham, Dixon would win the First Division in 1988/89 and 1990/91, conceding just 18 goals and losing only one league game in the latter campaign. When Arsene Wenger took over in 1996, Dixon was given more freedom to employ his ability to get forward, helping Arsenal to a double in 1997/98 and 2001/02.

In defence, the Mancunian was unflappable and consistently impassable, even to the brightest of wingers. On the front foot, he was unerringly precise with deliveries into the box and his instinct for getting forward - he had been a winger in his early career with Burnley - which often proved telling in Arsenal attacks. Playing 458 times for the Gunners, Dixon finished his career having featured in the PFA Team of the Year three times, but he retired just two years before the 'Invincibles' run.

Lee Dixon's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 305 Premier League Goals 9 Premier League Assists 19 Premier League Clean Sheets 114 Premier League Honours Premier League (1999, 2002)

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

Still only 25, Trent Alexander-Arnold already has a Premier League title, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, two League Cups and a Ballon d’Or nomination to his name. This remarkable CV has drawn praise from another member of this list. Gary Neville waxed lyrical about the star's ability in 2020 (per GOAL):

"I’ve not seen something like him since Cafu. He’s out of this world. The quality he produces is out of this world."

But while nobody has ever doubted that the Liverpudlian is one of - if not the - best-attacking full-backs the Premier League has ever seen, question marks are still bold over his defensive work. Statistics revealed this season that the concern is unwarranted, with Alexander-Arnold showing he can get stuck in and be a sound, traditional right-back, too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 226 Premier League Goals 15 Premier League Assists 58 Premier League Clean Sheets 68 Premier League Honours Premier League (2020)

2 Kyle Walker

Tottenham & Manchester City

The most flattering praise that Kyle Walker has received during his career is the fact he's evaluated not by how well he performs against others jostling for his status as the current-best right-back, but rather on how well he deals with Europe's elite attackers on the odd occasion he faces them in the Champions League, World Cups or Euros.

Being tasked with shutting out the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in recent years, the 34-year-old hasn't looked out of place. In fact, he might just be the only right-back in the world who is trusted not to be made a fool of by the tricky wingers. Fortunately for him, too, he's translated his speed and defensive know-how into corporeal achievements. At Manchester City, he has been the mainstay in his position across six Premier League titles, two FA Cup high points, a Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup - while his best season arguably came in the 2022/23 term when he was instrumental to the club's unprecedented treble.

Kyle Walker's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 395 Premier League Goals 8 Premier League Assists 36 Premier League Clean Sheets 130 Premier League Honours Premier League (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

1 Gary Neville

Manchester United

In terms of loyal, consistent, and never-do-you-wrong right-backs, Gary Neville is the epitome. He became a symbol of Manchester United's dominance between 1992 and 2011. At that time, he was ubiquitous on and off the field, while Sir Alex Ferguson spangled his reign of terror with eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and two Champions Leagues.

Never blessed with speed, Neville would use his football brain and sheer bloody-mindedness to get the better of his opponents, and his attacking prowess of 35 assists in 400 Premier League appearances shows he wasn't far off being the modern-day full-back that his successors have gone on to become.

Of those in this list, nobody has been included in the PFA Team of the Year more times than the devoted Mancunian. He appeared in it five times. He was also named in the 2007 PFA Team of the Decade, and his induction into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2015 only proliferated his value before he continued to show his high football IQ as a revered Sky Sports pundit.

Gary Neville's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 400 Premier League Goals 5 Premier League Assists 35 Premier League Clean Sheets 148 Premier League Honours Premier League (1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2009)

