All football fans love a redemption arc, don’t they? From the depths of despair to the crowd shouting your name – there cannot be many better feelings for a footballer to experience.

Professional footballers are just humans, and often find themselves in a slump or suffering from a dip or plateau in performance. And while it hits home harder for some, there are some players who will not lay bare and allow it to dictate their future.

It could be that they are low in confidence, or they are fighting a behind-the-scenes injury, or perhaps their mental state is not up to scratch. Regardless, it is far more commonplace than us at home care to realise. Indeed, returning to fine form must be a great feeling, one that will stay with them for as long as they live.

Manchester United'sHarry Maguire has somewhat been hung out to dry in recent years. Having received so much abuse that his mother had to come to his defence online, he has been stepping up to the plate in their hodgepodge backline recently, becoming one of their most important players of late - and that got our brains ticking. Who are some of the other players who have enjoyed the best redemption stories in football?

Bouncing back in emphatic fashion comes like second nature to those featured on this list: from David Beckham to Kevin de Bruyne to Wayne Rooney. Every story is different, yet they all share the same feeling of relief and jubilance. Without further ado, let’s crack on with 12 of the best.

1 David Beckham

As tumultuous as it was, there were not many footballers that could come out the other side of what the Englishman suffered following his moment of madness at the 1998 World Cup. A hanging effigy outside a London pub embodied the nation’s feeling towards him as the blame for England’s premature exit in 98 was solely placed on his shoulders. Fast-forward to 1999, Beckham was instrumental in Manchester United’s iconic treble-winning season and was heavily involved in their comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, putting in a stellar performance en route to the trophy. Popping up with that free kick against Greece to reserve England a spot at the 2002 World Cup also eased tensions between him and his nation.

2 Granit Xhaka

The Switzerland international’s seven-year stint was somewhat of a rollercoaster but as he packed his bags and headed for Bayer Leverkusen, it was nice to see him end on a positive note. Much of his career at Arsenal had been shone in a negative light – most notably when he was booed off the pitch in 2019 and lashed out at the fans inside the stadium. Close to leaving on the back of his declining relationship with the club, he became a key part of their unforeseen title charge last campaign and became an adored member of the squad that Mikel Arteta had transformed into genuine title challengers. He was revolutionised and no longer became the resident whipping boy at the Emirates, instead an icon that departed with his head held high.

3 Thiago Silva

Would you believe it if we told you that Chelsea’s Thiago Silva nearly retired at the age of 20? Well, he did. While at Dynamo Moscow, doctors diagnosed him with tuberculosis, with the Brazilian spending 24 weeks in hospital. After returning home, he announced that he was quitting, but his mother, Angela, convinced him to continue.

"I had to remind him there weren't a lot of good jobs around for a boy from the reality we lived in. That seemed to put him back on course."

Fans of Chelsea, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have much to thank her for. Having racked up 685 games across his illustrious career, Silva became one of Brazil’s greatest-ever defenders and has been key for his respective sides at club level, too, helping Chelsea achieve an unforeseen Champions League triumph back in 2020/21. Now, at the age of 39 after an incredible career, he’ll be approaching the perfect time to hang up his boots for good, and we doubt that his mother will be trying to divert his decision this time around.

4 Gareth Bale

After failing to win any of his first 24 games in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, the writing seemed very much on the wall for the former Southampton prospect. And although former Spurs chief Harry Redknapp has rubbished any rumours of him potentially selling the Welshman, the clamour around his departure grew as the days went on and the downwards trajectory continued. He was even nearly involved in a swap deal for ex-Reading favourite Stephen Hunt. But the pair persisted and Bale went on to become one of the finest wingers of the modern era, plying his trade for perennial winners Real Madrid. With five Champions League medals added to his CV, perhaps that wouldn’t have been the case if the lovable English manager cut ties with the defender-turned-winger.

5 Harry Kane

Imagine if Tottenham had sold Kane back in the day? It’s a world we don’t want to imagine ourselves in given he’s gone on to become England’s top goalscorer thanks to his fine form at domestic level. There was a time, however, where Daniel Levy was unsure of his potential and quality. After coming up through the academy, Kane failed to break into the team at first and had diappointing loans to Leicester City, Norwich, and other teams in English football. Ex-Spurs boss Tim Sherwood has even claimed that he was on the verge of being sold for a measly £600,000 because of the doubts about his ability. But Kane proved them all wrong. A decade on and that price tag was upped tenfold as he left north London for a new challenge at Bayern Munich. Though, none of that may have happened if Levy had his way in 2013.

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur Statistics Games 430 Goals 278 Assists 64 Yellow Cards 45 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

6 David de Gea

Whatever your thoughts are on David de Gea after his final few years of decline in Greater Manchester, there’s nobody that can dispute the influence he had on Manchester United during his 12-year stint. His start to life at the club – following his move from Atlético Madrid – wasn’t exactly fruitful, however. Calls for him to be sold came very early in his spell in England, and the shot-stopper even admitted in 2014 that he considered leaving after early issues between the Old Trafford posts. But he soldiered on through and went on to become one of the world’s best goalkeepers at the peak of his powers. The 45-cap Spain international chalked up 545 appearances for the Manchester-based outfit and was often the club’s shining light in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era as their porous defence was heavily in the spotlight.

7 John Stones

Now an ever-reliable figure in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded Manchester City side, the Spaniard was inches away from selling him after a catalogue of injuries kept the defender away from the pitch in 2019/20. His form that season wasn't exactly great either, but no one enjoyed a remontada quite like Stones did in the following campaign. A second chance for beckoned, and he took the opportunity and ran with it, going on to become an imperative cog in Guardiola’s well-oiled machine, one that broke its Champions League curse last season. Now considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, the Barnsley-born lad has proven his versatility to the club and its fans alike. Guardiola will be thanking his lucky stars that the 29-year-old still calls the Etihad Stadium his home.

8 Kevin De Bruyne

Bombed by Chelsea in 2012, Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen took a punt on a ginger-haired youngster named Kevin de Bruyne and, well, they say the rest is history. Returning to the Premier League with vengeance, he, without a doubt, has been one of the driving forces in City’s rise to domestic and now European prominence. The magic Belgian has a right foot to die for and his ability to attack space and play a pass through the eye of a needle is exemplary. The west Londoners will be kicking themselves for letting go of such a talented player, especially as he is now one of the league's greatest midfielders ever. Hindsight is such a wonderful thing, isn’t it?

9 Mohamed Salah

It happened once at Chelsea; it couldn’t happen again. Could it? It was like rinse and repeat at Stamford Bridge. Having impressed at Basel, Salah failed to adjust to life in the English capital, with Chelsea cutting their losses and letting the Egyptian leave for peanuts. Of course, the forward came back to haunt them in England, bouncing back after an impressive stint with Roma. Joining Liverpool in 2017, the wide man, monikered ‘The Egyptian King’, has been a brute force in their front line, scoring 194 goals and providing a further 83 assists in his 316-game Reds career. Not only has his goal return been a massive boost for Jürgen Klopp in the Premier League, but he fronted a fearsome Liverpool side to Champions League glory in 2019/20 after a 14-year wait. Redemption and revenge all at once.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Stats Appearances 316 Goals 194 Assists 83 Yellow cards 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

10 Tony Adams

At the summit of his career, former Arsenal captain Adams was imprisoned for diving under the influence in 1990. Seeking treatment six years following, the Englishman became an indispensable figure in the heart of the Gunners’ back line in some of their most illustrious years as he won the double in 1998 and 2002 before calling time on his playing days. Upon retirement, he continued his good work and founded the Sporting Chance Clinic – an initiative to provide support to those in similar situations he found himself in all those years ago. Now, the veteran - commonly known around north London as ‘Mr. Arsenal’ - has a statue of himself outside their fabled stomping ground, the Emirates. One of the best redemption stories the sport has ever seen.

11 Ronaldo Nazario

A beautiful tale of renaissance, Ronaldo, also known as R9, overcame all the odds to provide football with one its most iconic junctures. On the day of the 1998 World Cup final against France – one in which Brazil lost after Les Bleus executed a brilliant plan to stop R9 – the mercurial forward suffered a convulsive fit before the game but chose to still feature. Amid the heartbreak of not being able to defend their title, the Brazilian hit back with such power and might four years later in the World Cup’s 2002 edition. The overclouding memory of his fit married with a series of serious knee injuries failed to irk Ronaldo as he bagged a brace to secure the Selecao’s fifth trophy of its kind. A story you just couldn’t write.

12 Wayne Rooney

Later becoming the club’s all-time goalscorer by surpassing the late Sir Bobby Charlton, there’s an alternative world where the Liverpool-born forward led his best days elsewhere. A dispute between the Englishman and Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson erupted as the latter accused his player of showing a lack of respect as the player admitted his intentions were to part ways with the club in 2010. His relationship with United was at an all-time low, but thankfully for those of a Red Devils persuasion, it was all resolved and the now Birmingham City chief became one of the greatest players to don the fabled strip of the 13-time Premier League champions, five in which he had a crucial part to play in.