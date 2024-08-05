Highlights Three managers have been relegated before winning the Premier League later in their illustrious careers.

One of Italy's most successful coaches dropped into the third tier during his early days in the dugout.

Arsene Wenger was demoted during his first spell in management long before taking over Arsenal.

The making of a great football manager is their success on the pitch. Whether it be helping a club to domestic dominance, or international invincibility, the best of the best are those who are victorious in their quest for triumphs.

Rarely is there a straight route to success. Sometimes these trophy-laden winners go through trials and tribulations in their search for glory. Sackings, desperate runs of form and even relegation campaigns have befallen some of the best managers the game has ever seen.

Whether that be through off-field factors, joining the club too late to keep above water, or just simply a poor season, the drop is something any coach or player alike always has the potential to face. Here are the best managers to have suffered the cruel fate of relegation.

Ranking Factors

Trophies won - how successful the manager has been across their entire career.

- how successful the manager has been across their entire career. Legacy - how much their impact made a difference to the team, and how much their influence remains in today's game.

how much their impact made a difference to the team, and how much their influence remains in today's game. Success - in the absence of any trophies, how far the manager took a club/nation in the right direction or came close to major silverware

The Best Managers to Have Been Relegated Rank Manager Club(s) Season(s) League(s) 1 Arsene Wenger Nancy 1986-87 French Division One 2 Jurgen Klopp Mainz 05 2006-07 Bundesliga 3 Rafael Benitez Extremadura & Newcastle United 1998-99 & 2015-16 La Liga & Premier League 4 Antonio Conte Arezzo 2006-07 Serie B 5 Harry Redknapp Southampton 2004-05 Premier League 6 David Moyes Sunderland 2016-17 Premier League 7 Roberto Martinez Wigan Athletic 2012-13 Premier League

7 Roberto Martinez

Wigan Athletic

Heading into the 2012/13 Premier League season, Spaniard Roberto Martinez had managed to keep Wigan Athletic in the top flight for three straight seasons, a solid achievement given the club's relative lack of resources. Martinez had taken the job in 2009 following a stint with Swansea City in which he won the League One title, and he was building up a reputation as a strong manager.

In one of the greatest upsets of all time, the Latics went on to beat Manchester City in the 20113 FA Cup final, their first-ever major trophy. Wigan were relegated from the Premier League just four days later, eventually succumbing to a fate that may well have arrived earlier under another coach. Wigan have not been back to the top flight since, but Martinez has had success in his career, overseeing Everton's fifth-place finish in 2013-14, and helping Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup.

Wigan Athletic's 2012-13 Season League Premier League Finish 18th Matches 38 Wins 9 Points 36

6 David Moyes

Sunderland

Sunderland had been known as the masters of the 'Great Escape' prior to David Moyes' arrival on Wearside, keeping themselves in the division against all odds on multiple occasions. Unfortunately for Moyes, it was one bridge too far for the Black Cats in 2016-17, as they could not manage the same feat, in a miserable season that saw Sunderland attain just 24 points, with only six league wins all season, including a dismal run of just two victories in the last 20 games.

The relegation was another blow during a difficult period in the Scottish manager's career. After ill-fated stints with Manchester United and Real Sociedad, it appeared that the ex-Everton man's life at the top tier was over, but he has reinvigorated his career since with a highly successful period at West Ham, where he won the Europa Conference League in 2023.

Sunderland's 2016-17 Season League Premier League Finish 20th Matches 38 Wins 6 Points 24

5 Harry Redknapp

Southampton

Having jumped ship from bitter rivals Portsmouth in November, Harry Redknapp joined the Saints in December 2004 with the club struggling in their relegation battle. Redknapp was the club's third manager of the season following the departures of Paul Sturrock and Steve Wigley. Greeted with cautious optimism due to his affiliation with Pompey, the wiley coach was tasked with keeping the club in the top flight for a 28th successive season, but he was unsuccessful, as the south coast side were relegated following a final-day defeat to Manchester United.

​​​​​​​Portsmouth stayed up, and although Redknapp remained as Saints manager in their quest to return to the top flight, he then rejoined Pompey in December 2005, keeping them in the league for a second straight season. He would then lead the club to an unlikely FA Cup triumph in 2008 after defeating Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

Southampton's 2004-05 Season League Premier League Finish 20th Matches 38 Wins 6 Points 32

4 Antonio Conte

Arezzo

Antonio Conte's first job in management was a baptism of fire, taking charge of Italian Serie B outfit Arezzo, who had started the 2006-07 season by being deducted six points for their part in the infamous match-fixing scandal involving Juventus and Napoli. Interestingly, Conte was actually sacked by the club in October 2006 after some poor results. Maurizio Sarri, another future Juve and Chelsea coach, came in briefly before Conte was reinstated in March 2007 with the club staring relegation in the face. The Champions League-winning midfielder oversaw a turnaround in fortunes, but despite hugely improved form, Conte could not save the team from relegation to Serie C.

Conte later had highly successful spells with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, in which he won league titles with all three clubs, and in total won nine major trophies, a number that could increase in his new job with Napoli.

Arezzo's 2006-07 Season League Serie B Finish 20th Matches 42 Wins 12 Points 45

3 Rafael Benitez

Extremadura & Newcastle United

The only manager on this list to have tasted relegation twice, Rafael Benitez is a Champions League-winning coach but has had varying levels of success across his lengthy managerial career. The Spaniard first faced the drop with Extremadura in his home country in 1998-99, as the club was relegated from La Liga via the relegation play-off after a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Rayo Vallecano. Benitez left the club following this failure and went on to have successful spells with Valencia, Liverpool and Napoli.

Benitez joined Newcastle in March 2016, with the club threatened by relegation. Despite ending the season with a six-game unbeaten run, including a 5-1 final-day thumping of Tottenham, the Magpies were relegated from the Premier League regardless of Benitez's best efforts. He led the club back to the top flight the season after. With 12 trophies to his name, including five continental competitions, Benitez is one of the most successful managers of his generation, despite those relegation stains on his CV.

Relegation Seasons Club Extremadura Newcastle Season 1998-99 2015-16 League La Liga Premier League Finish 17th 18th Matches 38 38 Wins 9 9 Points 39 37

2 Jurgen Klopp

Mainz 05

Despite being one of the best managers in the game, Jurgen Klopp does have a relegation to his name, coming with German outfit Mainz 05 in 2006-07. Klopp was responsible for the club being promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history in 2003-04, but could not keep them there for a fourth consecutive campaign. He briefly stayed with the club in the second division, but could not return them to the top tier, and joined Borussia Dortmund in 2008.

There, his incredible managerial career really began, as he went from strength to strength, helping BVB to consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, as well as two DFB-Pokal triumphs, and a Champions League final in 2013. He joined Liverpool in 2015, where he established himself as one of the world's best managers, winning eight trophies with the Reds, including the 2019 Champions League and the 2019-20 Premier League, the club's first league title in 30 years.

Klopp's career is proof that early setbacks do not define a manager. The German tactician will feel he could have won more in his time at Anfield if it was not for some close defeats in cups and title fights, but there's no doubt he is one of the best managers the game has seen.

Mainz's 2006-07 Season League Bundesliga Finish 16th Matches 34 Wins 8 Points 34

1 Arsene Wenger

Nancy

Arsene Wenger's Nancy side faced the drop in the 1986-87 season after finishing 19th in French Division One, as it was then known. Wenger was in his first job as a manager, and despite limited resources, managed to keep the club in the top flight in the 1985-86 season, his first in charge, but could not replicate the feat in his second campaign.

The legendary French coach soon found success though, joining Monaco and winning the Coupe de France, before winning a double with Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1995, but it was his lengthy Arsenal stint where he made his name in the sport, winning 17 trophies with the Gunners over his 22-year tenure with the club. Wenger claimed three Premier League titles, including the famous 'Invincibles' campaign. Continental success was harder to come by, as he failed to win a trophy on the European stage, but Wenger is certainly one of the best managers the Premier League, and the football world, has ever seen.

Nancy's 1986-87 Season League French Division One Finish 19th Matches 38 Wins 8 Points 29

Stats via Transfermarkt.