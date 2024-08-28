Key Takeaways Markelle Fultz needs to play well this year after a rough 2023-24 season.

Isaac Okoro could be a great 3-and-D option for any team in the league.

Dennis Smith Jr.'s defense should find him a spot somewhere.

NBA free agency isn't as high stakes as it used to be, but it's still one of the most exciting events of the league's calendar year.

Paul George's free agency was the highlight this season , as he returned to the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia 76ers .

Another big talking point was the end of Klay Thompson 's 13-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors , as he signed with the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks .

Most players found new homes in the first few days of free agency, while some took a week or two. However, some players have yet to find a team, and training camps are approaching next month.

These are the top five players who are surprisingly still available on the free agency market.

5 Markelle Fultz

This could potentially be his final season in the NBA

Markelle Fultz has dealt with the "bust" label since he was drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2017, ahead of Jayson Tatum .

After one healthy season in five years, he was on his way to proving that he could still be a serviceable starter, even if he'll never end up being an All-NBA talent like Tatum. He averaged career highs in almost every department during the 2022-23 season for the Orlando Magic .

Markelle Fultz – 2023-24 Stats (Orlando Magic) Category Stat PPG 7.8 RPG 3.2 APG 2.8 SPG 1.0 FG% 47.2

Unfortunately, the 2023-24 season was another injury-riddled campaign for Fultz.

He suffered an injury in early November and was in and out of the lineup upon his return. He never looked as comfortable as he had the previous season and found himself falling down the rotation after his struggles.

Fultz looked healthy at the end of the season, but it appears the Magic have already moved on.

It's not entirely surprising that he's still a free agent since he was presumably waiting for a contract above the veteran's minimum. But he will have to accept that a minimum will be the only way an NBA team will sign him now, especially since most teams are out of roster spots.

Fultz can be a solid playmaker off the bench and provide solid perimeter defense when fully healthy. His best chance to get a contract may be with the Charlotte Hornets or Detroit Pistons , who have injury-prone guards leading the team.

And if he does not perform well, it could be the last NBA contract he gets.

4 Cedi Osman

Still only 29 and can be a solid contributor as a rotation guy

After spending his first six seasons in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers , Cedi Osman was traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the start of the 2023-24 season.

He initially had a bigger role but saw his minutes dwindle in Cleveland as the Cavs became a real contender. So, a trade to the Spurs with low expectations made sense.

However, Osman saw even less of the court in San Antonio, averaging just 17.6 minutes, his lowest total since his rookie season. Still, he played his role, averaging 6.8 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three on 3.1 attempts per game.

Cedi Osman – 2023-24 Stats (San Antonio Spurs) Category Stat PPG 6.8 FG% 47.9 3PT% 38.9

Despite the lack of playing time, the Turkish forward was eager to return this offseason, but the Spurs decided to upgrade by signing Harrison Barnes to a two-year deal while adding rookies who could fill Osman's role.

In his first unrestricted free agency, Osman hasn't been able to find a suitor so far. Still, it would be surprising if he didn't have a team by the time the season starts in October, considering he can provide much-needed shooting and hustle as a selfless player off the bench.

A team like the 76ers could take a flyer on him and bolster their wing depth by bringing Osman in at a minimum.

3 Dennis Smith Jr.

One of the most underrated defensive guards in the league

Dennis Smith Jr. arrived in the NBA as an athletic guard who could attack the rim ferociously while holding promise as a playmaker. He won All-Rookie honors in his first year with the Dallas Mavericks but ended up being traded the following season after the franchise drafted Luka Dončić .

Along with a scenery change, Smith Jr. also had to deal with repeated injuries and played less than 40 games in three consecutive seasons after his sophomore year.

He bounced around teams before signing a one-year deal with the Hornets, where he looked like a different player with an improved game. His jump shot was still nonexistent, but he looked like he had finally accepted his role as a backup and played well on defense.

Dennis Smith Jr. – 2023-24 Stats (Brooklyn Nets) Category Stat PPG 6.6 APG 3.6 SPG 1.2 FG% 43.5

With the hope of getting a better opportunity, Smith Jr. rejected more money from the Hornets to join the Brooklyn Nets . While his minutes decreased, he excelled once again and was one of the best defensive guards in the league.

He played more than 50 games for the second consecutive season, but it seems like his injury issues are not fully behind him. That could be a reason why teams are hesitating to sign him.

However, for a minimum salary, few guards in the league can bring the tenacity Smith Jr. displays, especially defensively, while also being a capable distributor.

He remains underrated, but he might not be a free agent for too long, with the Mavs interested in a potential return.

2 Lonnie Walker IV

A lot has changed for Walker in the last year

During the 2022 offseason, the L.A. Lakers made a surprising free agent signing in Lonnie Walker IV after the Spurs decided to let him go. His development had plateaued, and San Antonio didn't want to give him a payday, so Walker opted for a one-year, prove-it contract in LA.

He went from a starter to a bench scorer midway through the season but continued to impact games. His most significant moment came in Game 4 of the Lakers' Western Conference Semifinals series against the Warriors when he scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead his team to victory.

Lonnie Walker IV – 2023-24 Stats (Brooklyn Nets) Category Stat PPG 9.7 FG% 42.3 3PT% 38.4

Walker left LA the following offseason for a more prominent role with the Nets. He had a strong start in Brooklyn, averaging a career-high 14.6 points in his first 17 games.

But then he suffered an injury, and once he was back, his role in the offense had diminished. He ended the season averaging 9.7 points while playing a mere 17.4 minutes per game.

In an interview after the final game of the season, Walker said he just wanted to find a "home" after playing for three teams over the last three years.

Walker, an athletic scorer who shot 37.5 percent from three over the past two seasons, could be an asset to many NBA rosters.

The Minnesota Timberwolves , who still have an open spot, could make a move for Walker. With their elite defensive system in place, his defensive shortcomings could be hidden, and he can focus on being the bench scorer they need.

1 Isaac Okoro

The most surprising name on the list

Unlike the other players on this list just fighting for a roster spot due to their limited output, restricted free agent Isaac Okoro offers so much more and needs to be on an NBA roster.

A 6-foot-5 wing with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he is a prototypical 3-and-D player who shot 39.1 percent from three last season on 3.1 attempts.

Okoro decided to bet on himself, hoping for a big payday on his rookie deal, but now he faces the harsh reality that he will likely just have to take his one-year, $11.83 million qualifying offer.

That will make him an unrestricted free agent next summer and give him a better chance at a long-term deal.

Isaac Okoro – 2023-24 Stats (Cleveland Cavaliers) Category Stat PPG 9.4 RPG 3.0 SPG 0.8 FG% 49.0 3PT% 39.1

The Cavaliers have been reluctant to pay Okoro more than $10 million per year on a long-term deal because of the NBA's new tax apron rules and because he hasn't been a guaranteed starter for them since the arrival of Max Strus .

While he did make 42 starts last year, those numbers would have been lower had it not been for repeated injuries to their starters.

There has also been talk of the Cavs possibly trading him to the Nets, but nothing has materialized. It should stay that way because the Cavs need Okoro as much as he needs them.

He is a key part of their defense, and with his improving three-ball, he can be a vital piece for their championship aspirations. His struggles in the playoffs were obvious, but it will be hard for the team to replace his skill set.

This saga has gone on too long, and both sides will be looking forward to a resolution soon, with training camps starting in less than a month.