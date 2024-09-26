Key Takeaways Mark Delaney tops the list - a loyal servant to Aston Villa who made 193 appearances and became a fan favourite.

Current players Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa both feature on the list.

Alan Hutton spent eight turbulent years at Villa Park but proved his worth to the club after being sent out on loan multiple times.

Aston Villa have a rich history of achievements - the Premier League side are one of the most successful teams in English football. Throughout this time, they've had some key players who have helped them to succeed in winning league titles, as well as the European Cup and the domestic cups too.

The full-back position is a demanding role. Nowadays, defenders on either side of the pitch are expected to not only defend exceptionally well but help support the wing play and attack too.

In this article, we look at the right-back position throughout Aston Villa's history. Although Villa have had many talents at right-back, GIVEMESPORT has narrowed it down to the best eight in the club's past.

Ranking Factors

Importance - If they were seen as a key player for the team, they have been ranked higher.

- If they were seen as a key player for the team, they have been ranked higher. Longevity - Aston Villa had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period.

- Aston Villa had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period. Consistency - How consistently they performed in the Villa shirt.

8 Best Right-Backs in Aston Villa History Rank Player Aston Villa Career 1 Mark Delaney 1999-2007 2 John Gidman 1972-1979 3 Matty Cash 2020 - Present 4 Stan Lynn 1950-1961 5 Kenny Swain 1978-1982 6 Earl Barrett 1992-1995 7 Alan Hutton 2011-2019 8 Ezri Konsa 2019 - Present

8 Ezri Konsa

2019 - Present

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Although a centre-back by trade, Konsa has played at right-back when needed during his time at Villa Park. The England international has established himself as a vital player at the club since joining in 2019.

In the 2020-21 season, Villa's defence kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League, with the likes of Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Emi Martinez all contributing to the improvement. The club narrowly avoided relegation the season before but jumped up six places to 11th in 2021.

Since then, Villa have improved even further, with Konsa and his team now playing Champions League football. Konsa would rank higher in these standings if he was a natural right-back, but versatility earns him a place on the list.

Konsa at Villa Appearances 194 Goals 8 Honours Won None Clean Sheets (Premier League) 41 Tackle Success (Premier League) 55%

7 Alan Hutton

2011-2019

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Hutton's eight-year stay at Villa Park was full of ups and downs. Arriving from Tottenham in 2011, he was reunited with manager Alex McLeish, who had worked with him at Rangers. He was a regular in his first season for the club, as McLeish's side finished 16th in the league, just two points clear of the drop.

When McLeish lost his job, Hutton fell out of favour at Villa Park under Paul Lambert. In 2012-13, the Scotsman was sent on loan to both Nottingham Forest and Real Mallorca. Another loan followed to Bolton in 2014, as Hutton looked certain to be leaving Villa. However, an impressive pre-season in 2014 meant he won his place back in the squad. His good form was rewarded with a three-year deal in September 2014, as Hutton finally proved his worth at the club.

He started the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal in 2015, before featuring regularly in Villa's dismal 2015-16 campaign, which saw them relegated. Hutton stayed at the club throughout their years in the Championship and chalked up 202 appearances for the club overall. His goal against rivals Birmingham City in 2018 is one of the highlights of his memorable spell at Villa.

Hutton at Villa Appearances 202 Goals 3 Honours Won None Interceptions (Premier League) 231 Tackle Success (Premier League) 72%

6 Earl Barrett

1992-1995

Barrett joined Villa from Oldham Athletic in 1992 and was an important part of Ron Atkinson's side for a few seasons. The £1.7m fee paid for his services remains a club-record sale at Oldham to this day.

Known for his athleticism, his consistency and reliability at Villa often gets overlooked. The right-back was an unsung hero of the Villa side in the early 1990s, and he was part of the team that beat Manchester United in the League Cup final in 1994.

Atkinson lost his job in November 1994 and Barrett followed him out the exit door not long afterwards. He joined Everton in 1995, but was cup-tied for their FA Cup final win, again against Manchester United.

Barrett at Villa Appearances 136 Goals 2 Honours Won 1 - League Cup (1994) Win Percentage (Premier League) 40.57%

5 Kenny Swain

1978-1982

Swain arrived at the club from Chelsea in 1978, where he played as a striker. However, at Villa, he made the switch to right-back, where he enjoyed a lengthy spell in the side.

Calm under pressure, with experience playing further forward in his career, Swain was a key member of the Villa side that won the title in 1981. He started at right-back on the most famous night in the club's history, as Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich to win the European Cup in 1982.

His value to the team was recognised, as he made the PFA Team of the Year in both 1981 and 1982. Following the European Cup success in 1982, Swain moved to Nottingham Forest.

Swain at Villa Appearances 169 Goals 4 Assists 8 Honours Won 3 - First Division (1981), Charity Shield (1981) and European Cup (1982)

4 Stan Lynn

1950-1961

Lynn spent over a decade at Aston Villa after joining from Accrington Stanley in 1950. It took some time to establish himself at the club, but once he got going, Lynn became a crucial part of the Villa team. Known for being a tough tackler, Lynn also had a fierce shot on him.

He showcased his goalscoring ability when he became the first full-back to score a hat-trick in a top-flight game against Sunderland in 1958. At Villa, he won the FA Cup in 1957, as well as the Second Division title in 1960 and the League Cup in 1961.

Lynn is a rare player who is fondly remembered by fans of both Aston Villa and Birmingham City. He helped the Blues to their first-ever major honour when they won the League Cup in 1963.

Lynn at Villa Appearances 241 Goals 27 Honours Won FA Cup (1957) Second Division (1960) and League Cup (1961)

3 Matty Cash

2020 - Present

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Villa's current right-back, Cash joined Villa in 2020 from Nottingham Forest, where he won the club's Player of the Year award in his final season. He has been a regular under all three managers at the club during his four years at Villa, proving what a valuable asset he is to the club.

Cash also won Villa's Player of the Year award in 2021-22 and has gone on to establish himself as a Poland international since joining the club. Despite being born in Slough, Cash qualifies to play for Poland through his mother.

His driving runs forward, and tough tackling are just some of the reasons Villa fans love him. Since Cash joined the club, they have established themselves back in the Premier League and now in Europe too. Still only 27, Cash has a bright future ahead at Villa Park.

Cash at Villa Appearances 144 Goals 9 Assists 10 Honours Won None Win Percentage (Premier League) 43.9%

2 John Gidman

1972-1979

After being released by Liverpool as a youngster, Gidman signed with Aston Villa in the early 1970s. He won the FA Youth Cup in 1972 against the Reds, before making his first-team debut later that year.

An attacking full-back, Gidman won the Player of the Year award at the club in 1974. That year, he suffered a freak eye injury after being hit by a firework, leaving him blind in one eye. He missed out on Villa's League Cup win in 1975, as he was still recovering.

Once recovered, he re-established himself as a regular in the team and was part of the League Cup-winning side of 1977. After failing to get an improved contract at the club, Gidman returned to Merseyside in 1979, when he joined Everton.

Gidman at Villa Appearances 243 Goals 8 Honours Won 1 - League Cup (1977)

1 Mark Delaney

1999-2007

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Delaney joined Villa in 1999 from Cardiff City and broke into the Villa side that reached the FA Cup final in 2000. A loyal servant to the club, Delaney spent eight years as a player at the club and became a fan favourite due to his consistent performances on the pitch.

The Welshman appeared 193 times for the club, with repeated knee injuries forcing him into early retirement at the age of 31. Had he been fully fit, Delaney could easily have stayed at the club even longer.

The solidity he offered the side when fit often went understated, but his ability was never in doubt. After retiring, he spent almost 15 years coaching in multiple academy roles at the club - a true Villa great.

Delaney at Villa Appearances 193 Goals 2 Honours Won 1 - Intertoto Cup (2001) Clean Sheets (Premier League) 41 Win Percentage (Premier League) 50%

Statistics courtesy of Premier League and Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/09/2024.