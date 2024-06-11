Highlights
- Right-backs will have a crucial role in determining who wins UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.
- Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Joshua Kimmich will play a key part for their respective national sides.
- The position has become one of the most important on the pitch, with both attacking and defensive duties expected of right-backs.
What constitutes a great right-back? In truth, the role is perhaps more subjective and less standardised than most other areas on the pitch. There is a broad agreement that a striker’s primary objective is to score goals, while a goalkeeper or centre-back is ultimately judged on the number of clean sheets they keep.
The right-back, however, is slightly different. All positions in football are subject to vast tactical evolution, but perhaps none greater than the role of the full-back. From the pragmatism and stability offered by Dani Carvajal to the technical exuberance of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the role of the right-back at UEFA Euro 2024 will vary dramatically depending on the tactical systems each national team's manager wishes to deploy.
So, who are the best right-backs going to this summer's UEFA Euro 2024? Well, below is an attempt at answering that question with the top 10 in the position ranked based on the following factors.
Ranking factors
- Familiarity with the position
- Reputation
- Success with the national team
- Assists
|
10 Best Right-Backs Going to Euro 2024
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Nation
|
1
|
Kyle Walker
|
England
|
2
|
Joao Cancelo
|
Portugal
|
3
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
England
|
4
|
Joshua Kimmich
|
Germany
|
5
|
Jules Kounde
|
France
|
6
|
Dani Carvajal
|
Spain
|
7
|
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|
Italy
|
8
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Portugal
|
9
|
Kieran Trippier
|
England
|
10
|
Denzel Dumfries
|
Netherlands
10 Denzel Dumfries
The flying Inter full-back fits the Dutch system perfectly
Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman, plays an expansive 5-3-2 formation, with the attacking abilities of Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries pivotal to their style. Centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake, and Lutsharel Geertruida make up a strong backline for the Netherlands.
Dumfries is enabled a level of attacking freedom as he bombs up the pitch with his athleticism and energy in the opposition's half. The Rotterdam-born wing-back has enjoyed a solid international career so far, picking up 52 caps and providing 23 goal contributions heading into the Euros in Germany.
|
Denzel Dumfries' International Stats
|
Caps
|
52
|
Assists
|
15
|
Major trophies
|
0
9 Kieran Trippier
England's Kieran Trippier is the complete modern full-back
Kieran Trippier has been part of some of the toughest defensive systems in European club football in recent seasons, including successful spells at Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United. The right-back is equally competent at defending in one-on-one situations, as he is delivering wicked shots and crosses into the box from pieces.
10 Best Wingers at Euro 2024 [Ranked]Some of the best wingers in the world will be on show at this summer's European Championship in Germany.
Due to the plethora of talent England possesses at right-back, Trippier has had to fight for his place in Gareth Southgate's team and occasionally gets switched to left-back. Nonetheless, the Newcastle full-back has picked up a respectable 47 caps for his national team so far, with his 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final free-kick against Croatia one of the most memorable moments in modern English footballing history.
|
Kieran Trippier's International Stats
|
Caps
|
47
|
Assists
|
5
|
Major trophies
|
0
8 Diogo Dalot
Dalot will have to fight for his place in a strong Portugal side
Diogo Dalot was one of the standout performers during an underwhelming 2023/24 league campaign for Manchester United. The full-back is aggressive, strong in the tackle and competent going forward, making him a solid option for Portugal boss, Roberto Martinez.
10 Best Premier League Right-Backs RankedThe Premier League is stacked with quality at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker & Kieran Trippier all quality players.
However, while Dalot has been capped 18 times at international level, he faces tough competition to hold the right-back position on a consistent basis. Joao Cancelo is often the preferred option during major tournaments after becoming one of the top players in his position in recent years.
|
Diogo Dalot's International Stats
|
Caps
|
18
|
Assists
|
3
|
Major trophies
|
0
7 Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Di Lorenzo helped Italy to their UEFA EURO 2020 triumph
Giovanni Di Lorenzo broke English hearts during the Euro 2020 final as he contributed to an experienced, well-drilled Italy defence that nullified England's attacking threat and eventually won the tournament on penalties. Di Lorenzo's defensive stability, athleticism, and footballing intelligence were integral to Napoli's historic 2022/23 Serie A title.
GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: No player made more ball recoveries than Giovanni Di Lorenzo (40) during the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.
The Italian will be looking to add to his impressive portfolio of trophies this summer. At 29 years old and with a major international trophy already in his locker, there won't be many right-backs at UEFA Euro 2024 as dependable and as solid as Italy's Di Lorenzo.
|
Giovanni Di Lorenzo's International Stats
|
Caps
|
35
|
Assists
|
2
|
Major trophies
|
1
6 Dani Carvajal
The six-time Champions League winner is yet to taste international glory
Real Madrid's longstanding right-back, Dani Carvajal, may have dominated Spanish and European football at club level across the past 10 years, but an international trophy still evades the 32-year-old. Carvajal will be frustrated at the timing in which he broke into the Spain national team.
The full-back's first major international tournament appearance came during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, which was the first tournament Spain hadn't won since the 2006 FIFA World Cup, eight years before. Dependable, assured, and comfortable doing the dirty work for both club and country, Carvajal is a real asset for Spain as they strive to return to European supremacy.
|
Dani Carvajal's International Stats
|
Caps
|
43
|
Assists
|
7
|
Major trophies
|
0
5 Jules Kounde
The Barcelona man is forced to fill in at full-back
If this was a list of Europe's most talented centre-backs, Jules Kounde would be among the very best. However, many of his competitors for the best centre-backs in the world - William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, and Dayot Upamecano - are also part of the French national team.
10 Most Valuable France Players Right Now [Ranked]France are one of the most dominant national sides in world football at the moment - here are the 10 most valuable French players right now.
So, Kounde is accommodated at right-back, where the Parisian is still comfortable, but lacks the attacking threat of many of Europe's more natural full-backs. Nonetheless, the Barcelona ace played at full-back during France's run to the FIFA 2022 World Cup final and was instrumental in keeping the defence strong.
|
Jules Kounde's International Stats
|
Caps
|
26
|
Assists
|
0
|
Major trophies
|
0
4 Joshua Kimmich
The versatility of Kimmich is a huge bonus for Germany
While predominantly a defensive midfielder, Kimmich has been used as a right-back for both Bayern Munich and Germany on countless occasions. The German has played centre-back, right-back, left-back, and across midfield in the eight years since his international debut. Kimmich has defensive resilience, strong technical skill, and an abundance of experience.
15 Best Germany Players Right Now [Ranked]Germany's Euro squad is full of talent, but who are the best 15 players?
Germany, while largely strong in other areas of the pitch, lacks world-class talent in the full-back positions, and it is likely that Kimmich will fill the vacant position there at this summer's European Championships.
|
Joshua Kimmich's International Stats
|
Caps
|
85
|
Assists
|
19
|
Major trophies
|
0
3 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold has generational talent
Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't just one of the best right-backs in world football, he's one of the most all-round talented footballers on the planet. With a passing range and technique that are unique to anything else seen in the game, the Scouse defender has the potential to make a difference during the biggest games this summer.
But Gareth Southgate has never really trusted Alexander-Arnold to play in the backline during major tournaments, instead opting for the ever-reliable Manchester City man, Kyle Walker. It remains to be seen whether his England boss will ambitiously move the natural right-back into midfield, to partner the talented Declan Rice.
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold's International Stats
|
Caps
|
24
|
Assists
|
5
|
Major trophies
|
0
2 Joao Cancelo
Cancelo will be key to his nation's Euro 2024 success
Portugal's right-back, Joao Cancelo, is one of the most technically gifted players to ever play in the position. His ability to intricately move possession up the pitch, whether through a skillful dribble or perfectly placed pass into midfield, combined with his defensive stability makes Cancelo one of the best right-backs in world football.
The Greatest Portugal Players in Football History [Ranked]Including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eusebio and Luis Figo, the best Portuguese players of all time have been ranked.
Although sometimes deployed at left-back during international matches, to cover Portugal's surplus of talent in that area of the pitch, Cancelo has started recent friendly matches in his natural role. With London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal interested in a summer move for the full-back, a strong Euro 2024 will be the perfect way to reintroduce himself to English supporters.
|
Joao Cancelo's International Stats
|
Caps
|
52
|
Assists
|
6
|
Major trophies
|
0
1 Kyle Walker
Walker is Europe's best right-back
Kyle Walker is the most experienced player on this list. With his vast experience at both club level and on the international scene and his world-class performances, it seems reasonable to suggest the Sheffield-born England superstar is the best right-back heading into the competition.
While England has an equally talented right-back in Alexander-Arnold, Walker offers England defensive stability, defensive solidity, and electric pace to keep the tournament's best attackers quiet. Walker has won everything possible at club level, but the full-back is yet to lift an international trophy despite three consecutive strong tournament campaigns with England.
|
Kyle Walker's International Stats
|
Caps
|
82
|
Assists
|
10
|
Major trophies
|
0
All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 11/06/2024)