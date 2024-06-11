Highlights Right-backs will have a crucial role in determining who wins UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Joshua Kimmich will play a key part for their respective national sides.

The position has become one of the most important on the pitch, with both attacking and defensive duties expected of right-backs.

What constitutes a great right-back? In truth, the role is perhaps more subjective and less standardised than most other areas on the pitch. There is a broad agreement that a striker’s primary objective is to score goals, while a goalkeeper or centre-back is ultimately judged on the number of clean sheets they keep.

The right-back, however, is slightly different. All positions in football are subject to vast tactical evolution, but perhaps none greater than the role of the full-back. From the pragmatism and stability offered by Dani Carvajal to the technical exuberance of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the role of the right-back at UEFA Euro 2024 will vary dramatically depending on the tactical systems each national team's manager wishes to deploy.

So, who are the best right-backs going to this summer's UEFA Euro 2024? Well, below is an attempt at answering that question with the top 10 in the position ranked based on the following factors.

Ranking factors

Familiarity with the position

Reputation

Success with the national team

Assists

10 Best Right-Backs Going to Euro 2024 Rank Player Nation 1 Kyle Walker England 2 Joao Cancelo Portugal 3 Trent Alexander-Arnold England 4 Joshua Kimmich Germany 5 Jules Kounde France 6 Dani Carvajal Spain 7 Giovanni Di Lorenzo Italy 8 Diogo Dalot Portugal 9 Kieran Trippier England 10 Denzel Dumfries Netherlands

10 Denzel Dumfries

The flying Inter full-back fits the Dutch system perfectly

Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman, plays an expansive 5-3-2 formation, with the attacking abilities of Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries pivotal to their style. Centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake, and Lutsharel Geertruida make up a strong backline for the Netherlands.

Dumfries is enabled a level of attacking freedom as he bombs up the pitch with his athleticism and energy in the opposition's half. The Rotterdam-born wing-back has enjoyed a solid international career so far, picking up 52 caps and providing 23 goal contributions heading into the Euros in Germany.

Denzel Dumfries' International Stats Caps 52 Assists 15 Major trophies 0

9 Kieran Trippier

England's Kieran Trippier is the complete modern full-back

Kieran Trippier has been part of some of the toughest defensive systems in European club football in recent seasons, including successful spells at Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United. The right-back is equally competent at defending in one-on-one situations, as he is delivering wicked shots and crosses into the box from pieces.

Due to the plethora of talent England possesses at right-back, Trippier has had to fight for his place in Gareth Southgate's team and occasionally gets switched to left-back. Nonetheless, the Newcastle full-back has picked up a respectable 47 caps for his national team so far, with his 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final free-kick against Croatia one of the most memorable moments in modern English footballing history.

Kieran Trippier's International Stats Caps 47 Assists 5 Major trophies 0

8 Diogo Dalot

Dalot will have to fight for his place in a strong Portugal side

Diogo Dalot was one of the standout performers during an underwhelming 2023/24 league campaign for Manchester United. The full-back is aggressive, strong in the tackle and competent going forward, making him a solid option for Portugal boss, Roberto Martinez.

However, while Dalot has been capped 18 times at international level, he faces tough competition to hold the right-back position on a consistent basis. Joao Cancelo is often the preferred option during major tournaments after becoming one of the top players in his position in recent years.

Diogo Dalot's International Stats Caps 18 Assists 3 Major trophies 0

7 Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Di Lorenzo helped Italy to their UEFA EURO 2020 triumph

Giovanni Di Lorenzo broke English hearts during the Euro 2020 final as he contributed to an experienced, well-drilled Italy defence that nullified England's attacking threat and eventually won the tournament on penalties. Di Lorenzo's defensive stability, athleticism, and footballing intelligence were integral to Napoli's historic 2022/23 Serie A title.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: No player made more ball recoveries than Giovanni Di Lorenzo (40) during the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

The Italian will be looking to add to his impressive portfolio of trophies this summer. At 29 years old and with a major international trophy already in his locker, there won't be many right-backs at UEFA Euro 2024 as dependable and as solid as Italy's Di Lorenzo.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo's International Stats Caps 35 Assists 2 Major trophies 1

6 Dani Carvajal

The six-time Champions League winner is yet to taste international glory

Real Madrid's longstanding right-back, Dani Carvajal, may have dominated Spanish and European football at club level across the past 10 years, but an international trophy still evades the 32-year-old. Carvajal will be frustrated at the timing in which he broke into the Spain national team.

The full-back's first major international tournament appearance came during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, which was the first tournament Spain hadn't won since the 2006 FIFA World Cup, eight years before. Dependable, assured, and comfortable doing the dirty work for both club and country, Carvajal is a real asset for Spain as they strive to return to European supremacy.

Dani Carvajal's International Stats Caps 43 Assists 7 Major trophies 0

5 Jules Kounde

The Barcelona man is forced to fill in at full-back

If this was a list of Europe's most talented centre-backs, Jules Kounde would be among the very best. However, many of his competitors for the best centre-backs in the world - William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, and Dayot Upamecano - are also part of the French national team.

So, Kounde is accommodated at right-back, where the Parisian is still comfortable, but lacks the attacking threat of many of Europe's more natural full-backs. Nonetheless, the Barcelona ace played at full-back during France's run to the FIFA 2022 World Cup final and was instrumental in keeping the defence strong.

Jules Kounde's International Stats Caps 26 Assists 0 Major trophies 0

4 Joshua Kimmich

The versatility of Kimmich is a huge bonus for Germany

While predominantly a defensive midfielder, Kimmich has been used as a right-back for both Bayern Munich and Germany on countless occasions. The German has played centre-back, right-back, left-back, and across midfield in the eight years since his international debut. Kimmich has defensive resilience, strong technical skill, and an abundance of experience.

Germany, while largely strong in other areas of the pitch, lacks world-class talent in the full-back positions, and it is likely that Kimmich will fill the vacant position there at this summer's European Championships.

Joshua Kimmich's International Stats Caps 85 Assists 19 Major trophies 0

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold has generational talent

Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't just one of the best right-backs in world football, he's one of the most all-round talented footballers on the planet. With a passing range and technique that are unique to anything else seen in the game, the Scouse defender has the potential to make a difference during the biggest games this summer.

But Gareth Southgate has never really trusted Alexander-Arnold to play in the backline during major tournaments, instead opting for the ever-reliable Manchester City man, Kyle Walker. It remains to be seen whether his England boss will ambitiously move the natural right-back into midfield, to partner the talented Declan Rice.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's International Stats Caps 24 Assists 5 Major trophies 0

2 Joao Cancelo

Cancelo will be key to his nation's Euro 2024 success

Portugal's right-back, Joao Cancelo, is one of the most technically gifted players to ever play in the position. His ability to intricately move possession up the pitch, whether through a skillful dribble or perfectly placed pass into midfield, combined with his defensive stability makes Cancelo one of the best right-backs in world football.

Although sometimes deployed at left-back during international matches, to cover Portugal's surplus of talent in that area of the pitch, Cancelo has started recent friendly matches in his natural role. With London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal interested in a summer move for the full-back, a strong Euro 2024 will be the perfect way to reintroduce himself to English supporters.

Joao Cancelo's International Stats Caps 52 Assists 6 Major trophies 0

1 Kyle Walker

Walker is Europe's best right-back

Kyle Walker is the most experienced player on this list. With his vast experience at both club level and on the international scene and his world-class performances, it seems reasonable to suggest the Sheffield-born England superstar is the best right-back heading into the competition.

While England has an equally talented right-back in Alexander-Arnold, Walker offers England defensive stability, defensive solidity, and electric pace to keep the tournament's best attackers quiet. Walker has won everything possible at club level, but the full-back is yet to lift an international trophy despite three consecutive strong tournament campaigns with England.

Kyle Walker's International Stats Caps 82 Assists 10 Major trophies 0

