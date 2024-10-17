Key Takeaways There is a wealth of talent in the right-back role in world football with the majority of top choices residing in Europe.

Modern right-backs are tasked with contributing both offensively and defensively, evolving the role from just marking wingers.

Based on factors like longevity, trophies, goals, assists, defensive skills, and awards, here's the top 10 right-backs in the world.

As defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher famously once said: “No one wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville!” – but he’d be wrong. In fact, there is an overwhelming wealth of talent and experience in that position in world football – from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to Ben White of Arsenal.

Albeit both from the Premier League, there are plenty of shining right-backs on offer across the continent as the deployed full back continues to be an increasingly crucial role in how teams set-up, play and break down the opposition.

Perhaps thanks to a slither of influence from none other than Pep Guardiola, defending wide is no longer all about locking up wingers, but the latest alteration in the ever-changing rulebook sees right backs wander into midfield in order to a) add a layer of security or b) spray passes over defences.

Taking the following ranking factors into consideration when compiling a list, we’ve taken a deep dive into the current crop of right-backs available and made a list of the top 10 – ranked from best to worst.

Ranking factors

Longevity

Trophies

Goals

Assists

Defensive ability

Clean Sheets

Individual Awards

Top 10 Right Backs in World Football - Ranked Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England 2. Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Spain 3. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Germany 4. Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco 5. Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Netherlands 6. Ben White Arsenal England 7. Jules Kounde Barcelona France 8. Kyle Walker Manchester City England 9. Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan Netherlands 10. Pedro Porro Tottenham Hotspur Spain

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool and England

One of Arne Slot’s crown jewels, Alexander-Arnold’s passing ability is simply unrivalled. Able to place it on a six pence from upwards of 50 yards, he has revolutionised the concept of a full-back in modern football and deserves his plaudits for doing so. It depends on how you perceive his attacking intent, but one thing he has been lambasted for over the years is his lack of defensive know-how.

The former, however, utterly outweighs the latter. With La Liga giants Real Madrid sniffing around the talent’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window, who knows how much longer the Liverpool-born ace will be earning his corn on the red side of Merseyside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 24/25 Statistics Appearances 9 Minutes 749 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow/Red Cards 2/0

2 Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid and Spain

A serial winner is Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal. Unphased by a) playing for a club of such great magnitude and b) the weight of the armband, the Spaniard is woven into the fabric of Los Blancos – and will hang up his boots as a true, and perhaps underrated, legend of the club.

The truest of servants over a decade-long period with six Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns to show, the decorated Spaniard has kept the trust of an array of managers over the years – most notably, Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti – which is a testament to his influence in the Spanish capital.

Dani Carvajal - 24/25 Statistics Appearances 11 Minutes 879 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow/Red Cards 2/0

3 Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich and Germany