While some of the most skilled footballers of all time, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, are actually left-footed, the majority of players are actually natural with their right foot instead. More stars are comfortable using their right foot and as such, there are plenty of incredible right-footed footballers currently operating at the top of the sport.

With a deep talent pool of right-footed players, making it into the top 10 is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the following players have done as we look at the 10 best right-footed footballers currently playing in the Premier League.

15 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

14

Just a few short years ago, there's no doubt that this man would have been much higher on this list and possibly even first. Kevin De Bruyne has been nothing short of astonishing for Manchester City following his move to the Etihad in 2015. Whether it's in a central midfield role or a little further forward in an attacking position, the Belgian has been unlocking the most tight of defences with his incredible vision and playmaking abilities for a decade now.

The last couple of seasons have seen father time start to catch up with him, though, and a combination of injuries and being on the wrong side of 30 means he's not quite as effective anymore. With rumours linking him to a move abroad to Saudi Arabia, his time in the Premier League might be coming to an end, but while he's still in England, he holds onto a place on this list.

13 Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool

12

After a poor start to life in England, Ryan Gravenberch's career at Liverpool was transformed for the better when he was pushed into a deep-lying midfield position. The tactical tweak has been huge for the Dutchman and he's become an integral figure in Arne Slot's table-topping Reds.

Whether it's helping out on the defensive end or driving forward and contributing offensively, Gravenberch has been one of the best players at Anfield this season, with elite ball control, dribbling and passing. He's always had plenty of promise, but now he's taken things to a whole new level and he's become one of the best right-footed players in the Premier League.

11 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

10

While he's been linked with a move away from Liverpool seemingly all season, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still a Premier League player as of right now and deserves a spot on this list as a result. The full-back revolutionised what it meant to play in the position over the years and his knack for picking out the perfect pass, paired with his impressive vision has made him a nightmare for opponents to deal with.

Sure, there's been questions asked about his defensive capabilities, but Alexander-Arnold has been fantastic throughout his entire career at Anfield and there are few right-footed players who offer what he does going forwards.