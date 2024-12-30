Summary Right-footed players deserve recognition for their precision, power, and consistency on the field.

Their skills quietly dominate games, proving the right foot's power is as strong and beautiful as any other.

The list of top right-footed footballers includes Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Harry Kane, and more.

In a world brimming with right-footed footballers, it's easy to overlook their brilliance. Sure, there's an undeniable allure to left-footed players - their ability to cut inside and curl a ball into the top corner has a certain magic, a flair that captivates the eye. There’s something irrefutably special about watching a lefty bend it with style, making it feel more aesthetically pleasing, almost as if the laws of physics are on their side.

But while lefties often steal the spotlight, it’s time to give the right-footed maestros their due recognition again. These players may not always bask in the same romanticised glow, but their precision, power, and consistency often make them the backbone of a team’s success. Right-footed or not, they are the ones who quietly dominate, orchestrating the game with their skillset and proving that the right foot is just as powerful - and beautiful - as its glorified alternative.

10 Best Right-Footed Footballers Right Now [Ranked] Rank Player Club 1 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2 Rodri Manchester City 3 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 4 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 5 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 6 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 7 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool 8 Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City 9 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 10 Alisson Liverpool

10 Alisson

Liverpool & Brazil

Alisson is widely recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been a crucial figure in Liverpool's pursuit of silverware in recent years. He consistently displays world-class abilities, showcasing his skill not just as an exceptional shot-stopper but also as a dominant presence in his box, brave when coming off his line, and calm under pressure when distributing the ball.

His composure at the back allows Liverpool to build attacks with confidence, knowing his teammates and coaching staff can rely on him when things go awry. Although injury issues affected the latter part of the 2023/24 season, with concerns continuing into the current campaign, it’s important to remember that Alisson remains undeniably one of the top players in the world.

9 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich & Germany

When it comes to weaving through defenders with effortless magic, Jamal Musiala is arguably the best in the business at the moment. With the sole exception of Lionel Messi - who, even at 37, still possesses the ability to glide past players - no one comes close to the German maestro's mastery of dribbling.

Musiala's ability to twist, turn, and glide through tight spaces is truly mesmerising, effortlessly leaving defenders behind as if they’re just obstacles in his path. Even more impressive, however, has been his ability to carry forward his standout Euro 2024 form - where he scored three times in five appearances - into the 2024/25 season. After 21 games, he has already netted 14 goals and provided five assists, helping Bayern Munich look poised to reclaim their dominance in Germany.

8 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City & Belgium

Purely in terms of passing, long or short, there may not be a better player on the planet than the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne, who is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history. And despite missing a large part of the current season and last, the Belgian magician is just as effective when gracing the turf in Guardiola's well-oiled machine.

This was especially clear last season when, despite featuring in just 50% of Manchester City's Premier League matches, the Belgian international still led the league in assists, setting up 10 goals as the Citizens secured a historic fourth consecutive top-flight title. He may be slowing down, but his right foot still holds an endless supply of sorcery.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 114 assists in 240 Premier League appearances, Kevin de Bruyne has the second-most assists in Premier League history, behind only Ryan Giggs (162).

7 Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands and Liverpool

Right now, there’s no better defender in the world than Virgil van Dijk. The composed and colossal Liverpool leader can rightfully claim the title of one of the best players in the business, too. When the Dutchman broke free from the shackles of Scottish Premiership football in 2018, few could have predicted his meteoric rise from promising talent to one of the world’s top performers – yet that's exactly what has transpired.

The 33-year-old was pivotal in Liverpool's haul of silverware, earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year four times thanks to his commanding performances. With blistering pace and the strength to overpower nearly any opponent, Van Dijk has yet to meet a forward who’s been able to outsmart him – even after Erling Haaland’s multiple attempts have come up short.

6 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid & England

There were not many fans who foresaw how much of an impact Jude Bellingham would make on Real Madrid’s aspirations upon the news that he was swapping Borussia Dortmund for the Spanish top flight – but the lanky midfielder, a 40-cap England international, notched a lofty 23 goals and a further 13 assists across all competitions last term as Los Blancos helped themselves to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Though his goal tally – four goals and five assists – hasn’t quite matched the heights expected since the new season began, the Stourbridge-born star remains a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s machine. Operating from a deeper role, he has seamlessly taken on the responsibility of orchestrating Real Madrid’s midfield, anchoring the engine room alongside rising talents like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

5 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid & France

If scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in just 24 games for a new club is seen as underperforming, the player in question must be truly extraordinary. Enter Kylian Mbappe – the generational talent who finally completed his long-awaited transfer from PSG to Real Madrid last summer.

Now firmly in the hunt for Champions League glory, Mbappe resides in that rarefied air of players who seem downright unstoppable. His dazzling pace, lethal finishing, and ability to rise to the occasion make him one of football’s brightest stars. If he hasn’t secured two or three Ballons d'Or by the time his career winds down, it will be a shock – especially after lighting up the world with his unforgettable World Cup final hat-trick just over 18 months ago.

4 Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona & Poland

Robert Lewandowski has cultivated a reputation as one of his generation's most lethal strikers and with good reason. The all-time top scorer of the Polish national side spent four years with Borussia Dortmund before moving to Bayern Munich in 2014, where he established himself as one of the best in the world. His infamous performance against Wolfsburg, where he scored five goals in nine minutes, springs to mind.

In 2020, no Ballon d'Or was awarded due to COVID-19, but many felt that Lewandowski should have won it were the award being presented, such was his ability at the time. When Lionel Messi claimed the award in 2021, he even admitted that Lewandowski "deserved" the award. But that hasn't stopped the 36-year-old in his efforts to rediscover that former gold dust, as he already has 16 goals in 18 La Liga appearances in the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Lewandowski is the only player to ever score a Champions League hat-trick with three different clubs.

3 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich & England

Harry Kane may still be chasing his first major trophy in professional football – despite making five final appearances – but there’s no denying his place on this list. The reason is simple: since leaving his beloved Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, he’s been scoring goals for fun. In fact, the England international seems to have elevated his game to new heights at the Allianz Arena. The 31-year-old enjoyed his most prolific campaign to date last season, while also providing a healthy share of assists.

One of his standout moments was a jaw-dropping wonder strike against Darmstadt, fired from inside his own half. Unfortunately for Kane, Bayern’s pursuit of Bundesliga glory fell short as Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen claimed the title, and the Bavarians were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid – just after Kane had been substituted. Individually, however, Kane could hardly have done more in his debut season in Germany. And as expected, 2024/25 has been more of the same: goals, goals, and more goals.

2 Rodri

Manchester City & Spain

Before Manchester City’s commanding 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Premier League matchday 14, Pep Guardiola's side endured a seven-game winless streak, before then going on another run of five matches without a victory. While many have speculated on the reasons behind the four-peat champions’ slump, the primary factor was undeniably Rodri’s ACL injury.

The defensive midfielder is pivotal to success for both club and country and without him, both teams struggle to perform at their best. When Rodri starts, City boast an impressive 74% win rate, including an incredible 73-game unbeaten run. However, without him, their win rate drops to just 61%, despite the far smaller sample size of 36 games compared to 193 with him on the pitch. His influence on success is second-to-none, and now every top club across the globe is after a defensive midfielder like him.

1 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid & Brazil

Although he was passed over for Ballon d'Or recognition in October, and met with a disgruntled chorus of teammates and peers quick to claim injustice, there’s no denying that Vinicius Junior has kept proving his worth with his performances on the pitch. His actions have spoken volumes, as his brilliance continues to shine through in every game.

In his last 55 appearances for Real Madrid, which have seen him lift both La Liga and the Champions League titles, the elusive Brazilian winger has netted 34 goals and provided 15 assists. This is an extraordinary return for a player determined to reach the legendary heights of his predecessor, Cristiano Ronaldo. And even as Los Blancos navigate a period of relative drought, there remains no club in world football better suited to turning those numbers into silverware.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.