Without tribalism, the beautiful game that we all know and love would be far less entertaining. While the majority of match-going fans are completely captivated by the on-pitch displays, there are many – both players and fans – who are present to add fuel to the fire.

And it is each club’s fans who are the backbone of the sport’s ever-growing culture and that intertwines into their on-pitch rivalries – which span across all corners of the globe from the fiery encounters in South America to those perhaps closer to home in Europe.

A fascinating graphic ranking the top 75 rivalries – all in club football – has emerged, and it’s not unfair to say that it is rather controversial with the north London derby, positioned in 20th, above some of the fiercest rivalries in surrounding countries.

Controversial List of 75 Best Rivalries in World Football - Top 10 Rank Teams Nation 1. Boca Juniors vs River Plate Argentina 2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spain 3. Celtic vs Rangers Scotland 4. Penarol vs Nacional Uruguay 5. AS Roma vs Lazio Italy 6. Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey 7. Manchester United vs Liverpool England 8. Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Germany 9. Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain France 10. Al Ahly vs Zamalek Greece

British Derbies that Feature in the Top 75

Manchester United vs Liverpool crack the top 10

Standing tall as Britain’s two greatest – and most illustrious – clubs are Manchester United and Liverpool; and it helps that the two share a fierce rivalry. Located 30 miles apart in the north-west of England, their hatred stems from the Industrial Revolution era when both cities were thriving economically.

Further down south and there’s the north London derby, admired as one of the best inter-city derbies in world football – one that Arsenal have typically stolen a march on. On the list, they’ve been ranked as the 20th fiercest rivalry in football history, above the likes of the famous Prague derby – and well, another 54 rivalries.

Moving further up the United Kingdom, you’ll find a sour feeling between Sunderland of the Championship and the Premier League’s Newcastle United, who have often flown the Tyneside flag the highest. Albeit happening once in a blue moon thanks to plying their respective trade in different leagues, West Ham United’s rivalry with Millwall is a different beast in the bustling heart of England’s capital, London.

Also in the capital but perhaps less intense is Chelsea’s west London-based rivalry with Fulham, especially thanks to both clubs plying their trade in the Premier League. The former are, obviously, the more famous outfit, but the latter can consider themselves to be no pushovers.

Known as the Second City derby, there are always fireworks when Aston Villa and Birmingham City fight for the Midlands-based bragging rights, which holds on to its vintage feel. In recent times, the former have overshadowed their local rivals – but that wasn’t always the case. They were often on level pegging in terms of their respective statuses in English football – but Villa’s addition of Champions League action in 2024/25 has seen them go heads and shoulders above their counterparts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa have won 57 of their 129 meetings with Birmingham City. In turn, they've lost 38 times and drawn on 33 occasions.

Notable Omissions and Inclusions

Milan derby misses out, Boca Juniors vs River Plate takes the crown

Boca Juniors and River Plate, the two juggernauts of Argentinian football, take the cake as club football’s fiercest rivalry – and it’s hard to disagree. On-the-pitch madness and raucous crowds - especially at the former's La Bombonera, which possesses one of the best atmospheres in world football - is the perfect concoction for melodrama and this fixture produces that in abundance.

Nicknamed the ‘Superclasico’ by those in football circles, the hatred runs deeper than on the pitch with many fans having it on their bucket list – and its ferocity puts together a compelling case for being ranked in first place, which it is.

While the division-wide level of the Scottish Premiership has been lambasted in the past, one thing that cannot be put into disrepute is the hostility between the respective fans of Celtic and Rangers – two teams that rule Scottish football. Widely considered to be the fiercest rivalry in British football, the Old Firm derby is always a sight to behold. As is Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos with the contest between two of the Greek top flight’s biggest – and most affluent – clubs.

Nacional and Penarol have shared 99 of the 119 league titles in Uruguay since its inception, which, in turn, hots up the anticipation before the two lock horns in South America – with their fixtures typically held at a neutral ground to prevent things getting out of hand.

Turkish football, in general, has been revered for its vehemence, with its fans being some of the best in the world – both home and away. Central to that is the ever-growing resentment between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, currently managed by Jose Mourinho. Matches between the duo often result in chaotic scenes with them vying for a domestic trophy or the league title.

Imagine being so similar but having a burning hatred for one another. In truth, that’s the life of the respective fans of AC Milan and Inter who, despite sharing a whole lot: a similar name, the same stadium and the capital of Italy, are the fiercest of rivals. They’ve, oddly, been ranked at 12th and no higher.