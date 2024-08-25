Key Takeaways A strong NBA team needs a well-rounded roster, avoiding performance dips when their stars rest or underperform.

The 76ers, Mavericks, Thunder, and Celtics have top-heavy rosters balanced with solid overall talent.

The Knicks feature the best roster in the game, with impressive offense and defense stats, led by Brunson, Randle, and Bridges.

The importance of a well-rounded roster cannot be understated. It can be argued that in the NBA , it is the least important, as the league has seen top-heavy teams bash their way to titles before. But there is no doubt that without a strong roster, the team will fail.

For a team to succeed in the NBA, they must possess top-heavy star power, but it must be balanced with a well-rounded roster. Teams that are too top-heavy will struggle mightily when the stars rest, or are rendered ineffective, as they will lack the firepower to fight back.

Additionally, a team that lacks star power but features a collection of gritty, mid-level players may find short-term success. But when push comes to shove on the big stage, they are often exposed. That, in essence, is the importance of having a well-rounded roster, and these five teams feature the best rosters heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

5 Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have stepped up their roster with the addition of Paul George

It is not easy to assemble an all-around roster full of talent, but the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams that have managed to do so. Specifically, their lineup revolves around Joel Embiid , Tyrese Maxey , and new addition Paul George , who brings them up significantly.

Last season, the 76ers starting lineup outscored opponents by 34 points per 100 possessions, and were 33-8 when leading after the first quarter. They strike early and quickly, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Philadelphia 76ers Projected Starting Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey SG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Paul George PF Caleb Martin C Joel Embiid

Rounding out their rotation should be Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. , both solid wing contributors. While the 76ers are more top-heavy than some other contenders, there is no doubt that they also possess a strong overall roster, with Kyle Lowry being the biggest piece off the bench.

The Sixers also feature Eric Gordon , Reggie Jackson, and Andre Drummond, who should be effective reserves this year. With a steady cast of veterans surrounding their big three, the Sixers have a good chance to contend in the East.

4 Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks made improvements to an already capable roster

Close

It takes a strong roster to reach the NBA Finals, and that is exactly what the Dallas Mavericks did last season. While they fell short of their goal of winning the championship, losing to a more stacked team in the Boston Celtics , the Mavericks did not stay complacent.

Despite losing a key piece in Derrick Jones Jr. , who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers , the Mavericks were able to replace the 3-and-D wing with a flurry of offseason additions.

Dallas Mavericks Projected Starting Lineup PG Kyrie Irving SG Luka Doncic SF Klay Thompson PF P.J. Washington C Daniel Gafford

Klay Thompson was perhaps their biggest get. Thompson ended his 13-year run with the Golden State Warriors and will now bring his elite shooting and off-ball movement to a Mavericks offense run by the best offensive backcourt in the league in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving .

In addition, they also brought in Naji Marshall , whose defense, length, and three-point shooting should fill in for Jones' departure.

Moreover, they also acquired Quentin Grimes , who has been inconsistent to begin his career but has shown flashes of 3-and-D potential. Dallas also brought back guard Spencer Dinwiddie , who played for the team from 2022 to 2023.

Of course, the Mavs will continue to feature their three additions from last year, P.J. Washington , Daniel Gafford , and Dereck Lively II , in significant roles as Dallas looks to make a return trip to the NBA Finals.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder made some tremendous additions this offseason

The Oklahoma City Thunder surprised the NBA world last year when they finished the regular season as the first seed in a stacked Western Conference. That was certainly a notable accomplishment, especially given the youth of their team. This offseason has only seen the Thunder improve, building an even stronger roster for next year.

Their record of 57-25 last season was the best of any team who had the majority of their minutes come from rookies in the last 20 years. They also had nine players who shot above average from deep last year, the most in the NBA.

Oklahoma City Thunder Projected Starting Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Luguentz Dort SF Jalen Williams PF Chet Holmgren C Isaiah Hartenstein

The majority of that success was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , who finished second in MVP voting last year. With a promising young core that includes Chet Holmgren , Jalen Williams , and Luguentz Dort , the Thunder should be a force to be reckoned with for many seasons to come.

Oklahoma City also made terrific additions this offseason by acquiring defensive stalwart Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls and prying away Isaiah Hartenstein from the New York Knicks . They will bring even more deadly defense to the Thunder. Hartenstein, likewise, will address one of their main flaws from last year: rebounding.

The Thunder also possess one of the deepest benches in the NBA. Jaylin Williams, Cason Wallace, and Isaiah Joe are all serviceable players who star in their roles. They also scored one of the best prospects in this year’s past draft in Nikola Topic.

2 Boston Celtics

The defending champions need not change much to their roster