Key Takeaways Asuka's 2018 Women's Rumble win introduced legends to the match, marking a historic moment.

Edge's return at the 2010 Rumble brought high drama with storytelling and surprise eliminations.

Shinsuke Nakamura's 2018 Men's Rumble win showcased thrilling final moments, captivating fans.

The Royal Rumble has been a staple of the WWE calendar ever since it was brought to PPV for the first time in 1989. Since then, the Rumble matches have become the highlight of the year for many fans, with the 30-man and 30-woman contests usually serving up surprises, shocks and encounters between Superstars that we never thought would have been possible in years past. The Rumble also serves as the start of ‘WrestleMania season,’ with the winners of the Men’s and Women’s iterations in modern-day WWE going on to challenge for a title of their choosing at ‘Mania just a couple of months later. Pat Patterson is regarded as the man who created the now iconic match, which usually involves 30 participants heading to the ring in intervals of around 2 minutes each until every competitor has been thrown over the top rope and eliminated by both feet touching the floor.

Here, we break down the seven greatest Rumble matches in the history of the iconic match, featuring massive names such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, with the criteria for our ranking being the quality of the match, the star power of the Superstars involved and the historical importance of the match.

7 Royal Rumble 2018

Winner: Asuka

2018 would bring the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble to fans from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE had started to introduce more gimmick matches to the women’s division in line with what the Men’s roster had been doing for years prior, but the Rumble match would prove to be the best thus far.

This match was a proper Rumble match, it had star power in the form of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley, but it also featured some iconic one-off returns from legends like Molly Holly, Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix and Mickie James, so it had the right ingredients to create the spectacle that a 30-person Rumble match should produce.

Asuka would end up winning the match and going on to WrestleMania to face Charlotte Flair. The Japanese star was the right person to win the match after a dominant run in NXT and her elimination of Nikki Bella from the ring apron, although slightly botched, was a great way to cap off the historic first.

Here is the full list of entrants from the match:

Entrance Number Superstar 1 Sasha Banks 2 Becky Lynch 3 Sarah Logan 4 Mandy Rose 5 Lita 6 Kairi Sane 7 Tamina 8 Dana Brooke 9 Torrie Wilson 10 Sonya Deville 11 Liv Morgan 12 Molly Holly 13 Lana 14 Michelle McCool 15 Ruby Riott 16 Vickie Guerrero 17 Carmella 18 Natalya 19 Kelly Kelly 20 Naomi 21 Jacqueline 22 Nia Jax 23 Ember Moon 24 Beth Phoenix 25 Asuka 26 Mickie James 27 Nikki Bella 28 Brie Bella 29 Bayley 30 Trish Stratus

6 Royal Rumble 2010

Winner: Edge

The Royal Rumble in 2010 was a showcase of how you can tell multiple stories across the span of the 30-man match. Edge would end up making his return to the company in the number 29 spot after months out with injury, but there was even more intrigue scattered throughout the match.

CM Punk’s early run in the match (littered with microphone work between eliminating opponents) was a highlight, as the then-leader of the Straight Edge Society would rip into the crowd in attendance.

Shawn Michaels’ run was arguably the most incredible story throughout the match, as HBK would desperately attempt to win the match so he could get another shot at The Undertaker and his WrestleMania streak. ‘Taker was the World Heavyweight Champion and he had refused to give Michaels a rematch after beating him at ‘Mania 25, so this was the only way that Michaels could get the match he so craved. Michaels then getting eliminated by Batista after nearly 24 minutes was a heart-wrenching moment for fans watching on PPV.

Here is the full list of entrants from the match:

Entrance Number Superstar 1 Dolph Ziggler 2 Evan Bourne 3 CM Punk 4 JTG 5 The Great Khali 6 Beth Phoenix 7 Zack Ryder 8 Triple H 9 Drew McIntyre 10 Ted DiBiase Jr. 11 John Morrison 12 Kane 13 Cody Rhodes 14 Montel Vontavious Porter 15 Carlito 16 The Miz 17 Matt Hardy 18 Shawn Michaels 19 John Cena 20 Shelton Benjamin 21 Yoshi Tatsu 22 Big Show 23 Mark Henry 24 Chris Masters 25 R-Truth 26 Jack Swagger 27 Kofi Kingston 28 Chris Jericho 29 Edge 30 Batista

5 Royal Rumble 2018 (Men’s)

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

The 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble match tends to be forgotten, but it's the best Rumble match of the 2010s. Although the match was littered with great moments and returns, it was when the match reached the final three Superstars that the magic truly began to happen.

Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns and John Cena were the final three Superstars in the contest, and the company were aware that the fans did not want to see Reigns or Cena get the win. The final few moments were all built around Nakamura having to fight through two of the biggest names in the company, with his elimination of Cena getting a huge reaction from the audience and his elimination of Reigns to win the match being the biggest moment in his WWE career to that point.

The finish of the match was goosebumps-inducing, and while Nakamura’s WrestleMania match against AJ Styles did not live up to the hype, at all, this Rumble and finish will be remembered as being a highlight in the late 2010s for the company.

Here is the full list of entrants from the match:

Entrance Number Superstar 1 Rusev 2 Finn Bálor 3 Rhyno 4 Baron Corbin 5 Heath Slater 6 Elias 7 Andrade Almas 8 Bray Wyatt 9 Big E 10 Sami Zayn (stole Tye Dillinger’s spot) 11 Sheamus 12 Xavier Woods 13 Apollo Crews 14 Shinsuke Nakamura 15 Cesaro 16 Kofi Kingston 17 Jinder Mahal 18 Seth Rollins 19 Matt Hardy 20 John Cena 21 The Hurricane 22 Aiden English 23 Adam Cole 24 Randy Orton 25 Titus O’Neil 26 The Miz 27 Rey Mysterio 28 Roman Reigns 29 Goldust 30 Dolph Ziggler

4 Royal Rumble 2007

Winner: The Undertaker

It was again the final moments of the match that put the 2007 Royal Rumble into the pantheon of WWE greats.

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels managed to up the excitement level of the match and go a decent amount of time before HBK would go for the Superkick and get eliminated by ‘Taker.

This finishing sequence of the match set the tone for what the two men would be able to pull off at WrestleMania 25 and 26 just a few years later, with fans being electric for everything that the two tenured legends were doing as the Rumble match drew to a close.

Here is the full list of entrants from the match:

Entrance Number Superstar 1 Ric Flair 2 Finlay 3 Kenny Dykstra 4 Matt Hardy 5 Edge 6 Tommy Dreamer 7 Sabu 8 Gregory Helms 9 Shelton Benjamin 10 Kane 11 CM Punk 12 King Booker 13 Super Crazy 14 Jeff Hardy 15 The Sandman 16 Randy Orton 17 Chris Benoit 18 Rob Van Dam 19 Viscera 20 Johnny Nitro 21 Kevin Thorn 22 Hardcore Holly 23 Shawn Michaels 24 Chris Masters 25 Chavo Guerrero 26 Montel Vontavious Porter 27 Carlito 28 The Great Khali 29 The Miz 30 The Undertaker

3 Royal Rumble 2020 (Men’s)

Winner: Drew McIntyre

When WWE fans sat down to watch the 2020 iteration of the Royal Rumble, no one had any idea that it would be the last time a PPV event would take place in front of a live crowd for quite some time.

Even besides this being the last Rumble before the pandemic, it was an epic match that had arguably the biggest return in history; with Edge returning to the ring after having to retire following WrestleMania 27 in 2011 due to neck injuries.

Brock Lesnar would start the match as the WWE Champion in #1, determined to prove that no one in the company could match him. When Drew McIntyre was able to eliminate him the crowd was elated, and when McIntyre went on to win the match they were euphoric.

Here is the full list of entrants from the match:

Entrance Number Superstar 1 Brock Lesnar 2 Elias 3 Erick Rowan 4 Robert Roode 5 John Morrison 6 Kofi Kingston 7 Rey Mysterio 8 Big E 9 Cesaro 10 Shelton Benjamin 11 Shinsuke Nakamura 12 MVP 13 Keith Lee 14 Braun Strowman 15 Ricochet 16 Drew McIntyre 17 The Miz 18 AJ Styles 19 Dolph Ziggler 20 Karl Anderson 21 Edge 22 King Corbin 23 Matt Riddle 24 Luke Gallows 25 Randy Orton 26 Roman Reigns 27 Kevin Owens 28 Aleister Black 29 Samoa Joe 30 Seth Rollins

2 Royal Rumble 1992

Winner: Ric Flair

The 1992 Royal Rumble was rife with star power, with legends like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, The Undertaker and Roddy Piper all making appearances in the match.

This was the first-ever Rumble match to be contested for the WWE/WWF Championship, with Ric Flair going all the way from #3 to win the belt epically. It would take decades for that stipulation to be re-upped, with the 2016 Rumble being the next time that the top title would be on the line in the 30-man match.

This would be the best Rumble match for quite some time before it was just, and only just, eclipsed in 2001.

Here is the full list of entrants from the match:

Entrance Number Superstar 1 British Bulldog 2 Ted DiBiase 3 Ric Flair 4 Jerry Sags 5 Haku 6 Shawn Michaels 7 Tito Santana 8 Barbarian 9 Kerry Von Erich 10 Repo Man 11 Greg Valentine 12 Nikolai Volkoff 13 Big Bossman 14 Hercules 15 Roddy Piper 16 Jake Roberts 17 Jim Duggan 18 Irwin R. Schyster 19 Jimmy Snuka 20 Undertaker 21 Randy Savage 22 Berzerker 23 Virgil 24 Col. Mustafa 25 Rick Martel 26 Hulk Hogan 27 Skinner 28 Sgt. Slaughter 29 Sid Justice 30 Warlord

1 Royal Rumble 2001

Winner: Stone Cold Steve Austin

The 2001 Royal Rumble would kickstart one of the greatest WrestleMania seasons ever, with No Way Out 2001 and WrestleMania X-7 also being incredible shows to match the brilliance of the 2001 Rumble.

Kane would get a record-breaking 11 eliminations during the match, but would last be eliminated himself by Stone Cold Steve Austin, who would be going on to WrestleMania X7 to face the WWF Champion.

All of the stars from the late Attitude Era were present during the match, and as a great Rumble match, it fits at every level of nostalgia for anyone who was watching during that era.

Here is the full list of entrants from the match: