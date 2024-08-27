Key Takeaways John Cena was quickly solidified as the face of the Ruthless Aggression Era at Judgment Day 2005 in a brutal I Quit match.

A No Holds Barred Match between Cactus Jack and Randy Orton at Backlash 2004 established Orton as a main event talent.

Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle Iron Man Match on SmackDown in 2003 showcased their excellence beyond PPV matches.

The WWE Ruthless Aggression Era would ‘officially’ start around a year after the end of the Attitude Era at WrestleMania 17, when Vince McMahon would cut the infamous Ruthless Aggression promo at the 24th June 2002 episode of WWE RAW. McMahon, stood in the centre of the ring with several Superstars standing on the apron, would demand to see “ruthless aggression” from the stars of the Monday night show, with the flagging ratings of the programme being far from the heights of the Attitude Era just a year or so earlier.

Here, we’ll be going over the seven best matches of the WWE Ruthless Aggression era, taking into account matches that took place between 24th June 2002 and 22nd July 2008, which is when all WWE programming transitioned to a PG television rating and starting what is known as the ‘PG Era’ of the company.

Ranking Factors

7 I Quit Match: John Cena vs. John Bradshaw Layfield

Judgment Day 2005

WWE

John Cena’s first run as the WWE Champion began at WrestleMania 21 in April, but it was at Judgment Day 2005 that he would cement his place as the ‘face’ of the Ruthless Aggression Era and arguably stay at the top of the company for the next decade or so.

Cena faced JBL in an I Quit match, with the now 16-time World Champion sporting a blood-covered face as part of an attempt to legitimise him at the top of the card. This violent brawl between two of the top names in the company at the time helped to push Cena as THE guy in the company, and he held onto the belt until New Year’s Revolution 2006 when Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to get an impromptu title match after Cena went 28 minutes in an Elimination Chamber bout.

6 No Holds Barred Match: Cactus Jack vs. Randy Orton

Backlash 2004

WWE

Another match was designed to legitimise a younger star, and this No Holds Barred contest would elevate Randy Orton to the main event and then some. Foley had retired from full-time wrestling for the company in the year 2000 after losing to Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match, but his return in 2004 would be remembered for this brutal match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Having a bloody brawl and proving your toughness has been a rite of passage in the pro wrestling industry for decades, and Orton was able to gut through barbed wite, thumbtacks and more to show that there was more depth to his abilities than people thought at the time.

This match was incredibly instrumental in establishing Orton as a main event-level talent in the company, much in the same way that the streetfight at Royal Rumble 2000 between Foley and Triple H did for ‘The Game.’

5 Iron Man Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle

SmackDown, 18th September 2003

WWE

Having the first Iron Man match on television was a risk, but with talent, the level of Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle during the ‘SmackDown Six’ era of the show seemed like a no-brainer when it was all said and done. Both former amateur wrestlers and athletic freaks in the ring, two produced one of the best matches in SmackDown history over the course of an hour with Brock winning the contest 5 falls to 4.

This is by far the best match that the two ever had against each other, with the irony of it being on free television as opposed to their PPV matches at WrestleMania 19 and SummerSlam 2003.

4 Hell in a Cell: Batista vs. Triple H

Vengeance 2005

WWE

The third match in a trilogy between the two former Evolution members, this Hell in a Cell match helped establish Batista as the next top star on RAW. With Batista having to prove himself at the top level, he and ‘The Game’ went out and delivered a barnburner of a Cell match, living up to some of the greats that had taken place before them in the previous seven years since the gimmick match was created.

Barbed wire-wrapped steel chairs and a sledgehammer were just some of the ‘toys’ that the two stars used to batter each other inside the structure, and the ending with The Animal hitting a Batista Bomb to Triple H on top of the steel steps put an exclamation point on a career-making performance.

3 Hardcore Match: Mick Foley vs. Edge

WrestleMania 22

WWE

Considering that his ‘best days’ were behind him around half a decade prior, it is incredible to think that three of the best Ruthless Aggression Era matches were from Mick Foley, especially as he already and some of the best Attitude Era matches in the late-nineties/early 2000s. This was again built as a way of establishing Edge as a top-tier heel in the company, with this hardcore bout featuring a flaming table, barbed wire and thumbtacks.

Foley would prove once again why he should be referred to as the kingmaker of WWE, with yet another sensational performance and story to put over one of the talents that would go on to define the company’s PG Era just a few years later.

2 Unsanctioned Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H

SummerSlam 2002

WWE

Shawn Michaels had not wrestled for WWE since 1998, where he lost to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14 whilst his back was damaged to the point that he needed to retire. Despite that, HBK would return in 2002 for a match against his former DX stablemate Triple H that would prove that not only did he still have ‘it,’ but the best was yet to come.

There were zero signs of ring rust from the Heartbreak Kid, and this blow away performance on one of the best SummerSlam cards of all time was a testament to just how good he really was and how he could still create moments of magical storytelling without needing to have been on the road for years prior.

1 Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels

WrestleMania 21

WWE

The story of this match was putting two of the greatest pro wrestlers walking the planet in a match at WrestleMania, nothing more, nothing less. What resulted was one of the greatest ‘Mania matches of all time, with HBK showing the audience that he could hang with one of the best mat technicians ever to step foot in the company.

If there was ever a match that defined what ‘pro wrestling’ is in its purest form, it is this. Two greats colliding to see who the better man was in a near 30-minute classic at the biggest PPV event of the calendar year. Incredible, and arguably it isn’t even either man’s best performance in the squared circle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels was the only match during the Ruthless Aggression era to achieve a Cagematch rating of up to 9.50.

