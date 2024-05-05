Highlights Ronnie Lott was the total package at the safety position and remains one of the hardest hitters in NFL history.

Ed Reed was a ferocious and violent defender but had a fantastic football IQ as well.

Paul Krause was responsible for 100 total takeaways during his career, the most in league history.

In the dynamic realm of the NFL, safeties play a crucial role as the last line of defense, blending athleticism, intellect, and instincts to elevate their teams.

From devastating hits to clutch interceptions, these players are among the most versatile and adaptive in the game. While there have been countless talented safeties to grace the gridiron, these 10 left an especially indelible mark on the game.

1 Ronnie Lott

Lott is arguably the greatest defensive back of all time

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The 1980s San Francisco 49ers are best remembered for Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, both of whom are considered among the greatest of all time at their respective positions. On the other side of the ball, there was someone else chasing GOAT status: Ronnie Lott.

Lott, who was taken out of USC with the eighth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, started his pro career at cornerback but switched to safety after a few years, making him qualified for this particular list.

Above all else, Lott was a football player. He made the Pro Bowl as a cornerback, free safety, and strong safety. Few players even attempt playing multiple positions, let alone excel at all of them.

Once he fully converted to safety, the two-time interceptions leader made six consecutive Pro Bowls and was also named a First-Team All-Pro six times. As far as defensive backs go, Lott was the total package. He had the ability to high-point the ball and latch onto receivers in coverage and had no problem laying a receiver out.

Truth be told, many of Lott's hits back in the day would likely cause a suspension and heavy fines in today's NFL.

2 Ed Reed

Reed was a staple of the 2000s Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Few players instilled fear into opposing offenses the way Ed Reed did in his heyday with the Baltimore Ravens. Reed played the game with no regard for his health and well-being, throwing himself into receivers at full force.

His violence and tenacity made him a ferocious defender, but his football IQ was terrific as well. Even when he was playing the game at full speed, Reed still had the ability to slow things down in his head and know where the ball was going and where he needed to be.

Reed made nine Pro Bowls, eight All-Pro teams, and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. There aren’t many players as revered by their contemporaries as Reed was, and his reputation, coupled with his accomplishments, which also include winning a Super Bowl, justifies his placement.

3 Paul Krause

Krause holds the all-time interception record

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There may not have been a bigger beneficiary of the subpar quarterback play that took place during the 1960s and '70s than Paul Krause. At a time when quarterbacks could be reckless and erratic with the football, Krause was a lethal force, compiling a total of 81 interceptions during his time with the team now known as the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings, the most in league history.

Including fumble recoveries, Krause was responsible for 100 takeaways in his career, another seemingly unbreakable record.

The best explanation for Krause’s impressive ball skills is his experience at wide receiver. He played both ways while attending Iowa and tied a program record in single-season touchdown receptions. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Krause had more than enough size and strength to handle bigger receivers, and when a ball was offline, there was no one better at coming down with it.

4 Ken Houston

Houston proved to be one of the biggest steals in NFL draft history

USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There were 213 players selected in the 1967 NFL Draft before Ken Houston, but nearly 60 years later, few, if any, are as celebrated today as Houston. He made 12 consecutive Pro Bowls from 1968 to 1979, also earning a dozen All-Pro selections, and intercepted 45 passes in that span. He ultimately recorded 49 picks for his career.

Houston was a force with the Houston Oilers before leaving for Washington after his sixth season. There, he continued to perform at a high level and anchored three playoff defenses.

Along with his elite instincts, Houston was an extraordinary athlete, which made him a dangerous player with the ball and earned him reps as a return man. Despite never playing an offensive snap, Houston amassed 12 touchdowns and 1,498 yards.

5 Troy Polamalu

Polamalu was one of the most intelligent safeties ever

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

It was hard to miss Troy Polamalu on the field. If his long, curly, black hair didn’t draw eyes, his play certainly did. Due to his smaller stature, Polamalu needed to play with more intensity and aggressiveness than his peers. It didn’t matter that he was on the smaller side of safeties, as his explosiveness in speed gave him more than enough power.

Polamalu made eight Pro Bowls, six All-Pro teams, and won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Throughout his career, Polamalu was lauded by coaches and teammates for his instincts. He had a knack for seeing plays before they developed, which made him opposing offenses’ worst nightmare. Polamalu retired in 2015 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

6 Brian Dawkins

Dawkins' feel for the game was unrivaled

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Although Brian Dawkins finally got his Super Bowl ring as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles front office in 2018, it’s a bit disappointing, as the Eagles never won the big one while he was in the locker room.

On the surface, Dawkins' game didn’t make sense. He wasn’t very big or explosive, yet he was among the league's heaviest hitters. The best explanation for this was his sense of timing and body control.

A second-round draft pick in 1996, Dawkins made nine Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro on four occasions. He was named to the All-2000s team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Dawkins' success is a testament to the value of the fundamentals. Even though he wasn't as physically gifted as others, he was a force on Sundays.

7 Steve Atwater

Atwater was a vicious tackler



RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

You don’t get nicknamed “The Smiling Assassin” for nothing. Steve Atwater wasn’t the ballhawk that others on this list were, but he’s arguably the greatest tackling safety in league history. Whereas most defensive backs line up several yards behind the defensive line and linebackers, Atwater often lined up at the line of scrimmage, allowing him to make plays in the run game.

Atwater was a high-volume hitter, reaching a career-best 173 total tackles in 1990. The longtime Denver Bronco didn’t just finish plays, though; he looked to bury the ball carrier. This play style resulted in a large number of bone-crushing hits over the course of his 11-year career.

8 Larry Wilson

Wilson was one of the first safeties to weaponize the blitz

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Wilson may have the best five-year stretch of safety by any player not named Ronnie Lott. From 1965 to 1970, Wilson made five Pro Bowls, five All-Pro First Teams, and intercepted 25 passes. Wilson even earned consideration for the 1966 MVP, finishing runner-up.

Although he wasn’t the first to do it, Wilson is credited with popularizing the safety blitz. He had three separate seasons with four or more sacks, an unheralded feat for a safety at that time. Wilson joins Lott as the only member on this list to be named to two separate all-decade teams.

In total, Wilson made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams during his 13-year career, all of which was spent with the St. Louis Cardinals. His impact on the game, however, goes much deeper.

9 Emlen Tunnell

Tunnell served in WWII before enrolling at Iowa

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Emlen Tunnell might be one of the most underappreciated players in NFL history. Despite being a nine-time Pro Bowler, a Hall of Famer, and in second place on the all-time interceptions list, Tunnell’s name seldom comes up when discussing the greatest safeties to play the game. The lack of acclaim has little to do with his on-field performance and is mostly due to his era.

After playing offense at Iowa, Tunnell became a full-time defensive player for the New York Giants upon the start of his pro career in 1948. He intercepted 17 passes in his first two seasons and was quickly recognized as one of the best ballhawks in the game.

In total, Tunnell played 14 seasons in the NFL and was inducted into the Hall of Fame shortly after his retirement. Playing in the pre-merger NFL has made Tunnell more of a footnote in NFL history, but for his time, he was truly the gold standard.

10 Willie Wood

Wood was the ultimate winner during his career

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Had Charles Woodson begun his professional career at safety instead of converting to one in his final years, he would be the Green Bay Packers’ representative in this slot. Instead, Willie Wood claims that title. Wood is one of the few players to win both pre and post-merger championships, finishing his career with five NFL titles, two of which came in the Super Bowl.

Wood wasn’t just along for the ride, though. He was essential to Green Bay’s dynasty. He was named to the Pro Bowl in all but one of the Packers’ championship-winning seasons and finished his career as an eight-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro. It took Wood several years on the Hall of Fame ballot to get in, but he was finally inducted in 1980 and remains one of the most important players in franchise history.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.