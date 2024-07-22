Highlights Jerry Rice is far and away the best wide receiver in NFL history and did most of his damage with the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco has been the home of two of the greatest QBs of all time in Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Ronnie Lott remains the best defensive player in 49ers history.

Today, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the crown jewels of the NFL. The organization has won five Super Bowls, tied for the third-most in league history, and played in eight. Along the way, they’ve had some of the greatest players to ever take to a football field, but that wasn't always the case.

The 49ers franchise goes all the way back to the old AAFC in 1946 and didn’t have all that much success in the first four decades of existence, only making the playoffs five times between 1946 and 1980.

After those years of mediocrity, things started to change dramatically in 1979 when two of the most important people in NFL history showed up in the Bay Area: Bill Walsh and Joe Montana.

Together, these two popularized (and perfected?) the West Coast offense and elevated the 49ers from a forgettable franchise to a team on par with the most important teams in NFL history.

1 Jerry Rice

The GOAT WR has to be No. 1 on this list of 49ers greats

We’ll get to his quarterbacks and first head coach in a minute, but Jerry Rice is easily the greatest wide receiver in NFL history and, as such, has to be at the top of this best 49ers player of all time list.

Rice played 20 NFL seasons, 16 of those coming for the 49ers, which is pretty incredible for a “slow” skinny kid out of Mississippi Valley State. Despite his average 40 time and slight frame, he set an NCAA touchdown record in college, which led to the 49ers taking him 16th in the 1985 NFL Draft.

He was coming into a 49ers team that had already won two Super Bowls in the previous four seasons, including the 1984 championship, but Rice still stood out as a rookie with 49 catches for 927 yards and three touchdowns. He amazingly wouldn’t have another season with that few yards, catches, or touchdowns again until he was 35.

Over the next 11 seasons, Rice led the league in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards per game six times, total yards per touch three times, and receptions and total touchdowns twice.

During his time with the Niners, Rice racked up 12 Pro Bowls, 10 First-Team All-Pro nods, two Offensive Player of the Year Awards, three Super Bowls, and one Super Bowl MVP. He also finished in the top three of NFL MVP voting four times.

Rice is not only the 49ers franchise leader in every major receiving category, but he is also the NFL career leader in receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), and receiving touchdowns (197), all of which will likely stand for a long time.

2 Joe Montana

Accurate and cool under pressure, there is only one QB in league history better than Joe Montana

If it weren’t for a man named Tom Brady, San Francisco would have two GOATs on their list of the five best 49ers players of all time. Still, having the second-best QB ever (sorry, Peyton Manning) is pretty darn good.

Like it was with Rice, there were several questions surrounding Montana, who was selected in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft. Mostly, there were doubts about his arm strength (or lack thereof) working in the league.

What the Notre Dame product lacked in arm strength, he made up for in pinpoint accuracy and a preternatural poise that earned him the nickname “Joe Cool.”

And as luck would have it, that’s exactly what first-time NFL head coach and former Stanford coach Bill Walsh wanted in a QB to execute his short-passing-based West Coast offense.

After being picked No. 82 overall in '79, Montana went on to start 139 regular-season games for the 49ers over 14 years and 13 seasons (he missed the entire 1991 campaign with an elbow injury). Prior to that injury, he racked up a 100-39 record as a starter in the regular season, a 14-5 record in the postseason, and won four Super Bowls in four appearances while earning three Super Bowl MVP trophies.

On his way to seven Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pro squads, one Offensive Player of the Year Award, and two NFL MVPs with San Francisco, Montana was deadly accurate, leading the league in completion percentage five times.

As for the cool under-pressure part, look no further than the John Candy story.

With 3:04 left on the clock, down 16-13 to the Cincinnati Bengals, and 92 yards away from their end zone in Super Bowl 23, the 49ers' offense was freaking out, especially right tackle Harris Barton.

So, what was Montana’s pep talk during that tense moment? Well, he looked down to the opposite end zone during the TV time out and said to Barton, who loved celebrity sightings, “Hey, H, man, that’s [actor] John Candy down there!”

The off-handed comment in one of the most stressful moments in NFL history completely broke the ice in the huddle, and Montana went on to drive down the field, hitting WR John Taylor for a game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds left on the clock.

Now, that’s “Joe Cool.”

3 Steve Young

This duel-threat QB was ahead of his time, but Steve Young still got it done for the 49ers in the '90s

Most NFL franchises don’t have a single Hall of Fame quarterback on the roster for years on end. However, the 49ers had two on the roster at the same time. From 1987 to 1990, Steve Young toiled away as Joe Montana’s talented but mostly unneeded backup.

Coming out of BYU, Young first played in the ill-fated USFL for the Los Angeles Express. There, he had some memorable moments, becoming the first pro football player to pass for 300 yards and run for 100 yards in a single game and dueling the Houston Gamblers’ Jim Kelly in a 34-33, 829 total passing-yards loss in what is now known as “The Greatest Game No One Saw.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Young with the first pick of the NFL Supplemental Draft after the USFL folded. The QB went 3-16 as a starter there, though, and in their infinite wisdom, the Bucs gave up on the “bust” and traded him to the 49ers.

Young patiently waited, and when Montana missed the ’91 season with an elbow injury, he stepped in. However, that season was tough for Young, as he went 5-5 as a starter and lost his job to Steve Bono.

In ’92, Young barely won the starting job over Montana and Bono but then went on to lead the league in completion percentage, passing touchdowns, interception percentage, and quarterback rating while making the Pro Bowl and the First-Team All-Pro squad and winning the Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP awards.

After that, Young never looked back. He racked up 29,907 passing yards, 4,239 rushing yards, 221 passing TDs, and 37 rushing TDs in his 13 seasons in the Bay Area. He won three Super Bowls — one as a starter where he also earned Super Bowl MVP — and earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl, three First-Team All-Pro selections, two NFL MVPs, and an Offensive Player of the Year Award.

4 Ronnie Lott

The 49ers didn’t win all those Super Bowls with just their offense. San Francisco sported some pretty dominant defenses over the years, too, with players like Charles Haley, Deion Sanders, Bryant Young, and Dana Stubblefield in the '80s and '90s.

In those first four Super Bowls, at least, the biggest defensive star was safety Ronnie Lott.

Lott was the toughest tough guy in a generation of tough guys. While a good chunk of his biggest hits and most memorable plays would be illegal in 2024, he played football the way it was played in his era.

And that was violent.

Lott came into the league as a cornerback out of USC as the eighth overall pick in 1985, and always carried those ball skills throughout his career. In his 10 seasons in San Francisco, he racked up 51 interceptions, leading the league in picks twice. However, when he switched to safety in 1985, Lott became one of the most feared secondary players of all time.

It was this combination of skill and ferocity that made Lott one of the best all-around safeties in league history. When he left the 49ers in 1991, he had compiled 721 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles, and five touchdowns to go with his 51 INTs. This earned the DB nine Pro Bowls, five First-Team All-Pro appearances, and four Super Bowl rings.

5 Patrick Willis

The 49ers have had some great players since their last Super Bowl run, and Patrick Willis is one of those players

Stepping away from the 49ers Super Bowl teams of the ‘80s and ‘90s, let’s recognize a more recent player who was one of the best in the business when he played in San Francisco. Middle linebacker Patrick Willis was one of the best defenders in the league from 2007 to 2014.

Willis played his entire eight-year career with the 49ers after the team picked him 11th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft from Ole Miss. Sadly, he had to retire at 29 due to foot injuries, but he made a lot of noise in his short but impressive career.

The middle linebacker only made the playoffs three times, but he was part of the Jim Harbaugh squads that made three straight NFC Championship Game appearances from 2011 to 2013 and lost a Super Bowl to Jim’s brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

On an individual note, Willis was a monster, recording 950 total tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 53 passes defended, and eight interceptions.

Willis made seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams while also winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.