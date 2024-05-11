Highlights Joe Montana and Steve Young are easily the top two quarterbacks in 49ers history, with seven Super Bowls and four NFL MVPs between them.

John Brodie ranks second to Montana on the franchise's all-time passing yards list.

Jeff Garcia shone after taking over for Young, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections in the early 2000s.

For nearly 20 consecutive years, the San Francisco 49ers were blessed at the quarterback position.

In 1979, the Niners drafted Notre Dame's Joe Montana, who went on to win four Super Bowls and set the standard for elite NFL QBs. Then Steve Young came along and carved his own niche into San Francisco's storied history.

Montana and Young are easily the two finest quarterbacks in franchise history. Together, they have seven Super Bowl rings and four MVPs. But the Niners have also had others shine at the position over the years.

Brock Purdy may very well end up on this list one day. But for now, we took a look back in time and scrolled through some of the best San Francisco has had under center. Here's a look at the top five quarterbacks in 49ers history.

1 Joe Montana

Joe Montana's four Super Bowl titles vault him to the top of the list

Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

While Young is a Hall of Famer and one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks in league history, Montana is the easy choice here.

Like most young quarterbacks, Montana struggled during his early life in the NFL, compiling a 2-6 record over his first two seasons. As a rookie, he made just one start, which he lost. He went just 2-5 in his second year but topped all quarterbacks with a 64.5% completion rate.

In 1981, Montana had his breakout season. Finally the team's full-time starter, he earned the first of his seven Pro Bowl selections in San Francisco (he had eight for his career) after going 13-3 and leading the NFL in completion percentage (63.7%) for the second straight season. He finished second in the MVP voting and guided the 49ers to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 16.

The 1982 season was cut to nine games because of a players' strike, but Montana strung together five straight games with 300 or more passing yards, an NFL record at the time. Over the next eight seasons, Montana went 82-24 during the regular season and led San Francisco to three more titles.

Joe Montana 49ers Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 167/139 Record 100-39 Comp% 63.7 Pass Yards 35,124 Pass TD 244 Interceptions 123 Rating 93.5

In the '84 season, Montana went 14-1 and tossed 28 touchdown passes, leading the Niners to a berth in Super Bowl 19, where they soundly defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16. In 1988, he went just 8-5 during the regular season but turned it on in the playoffs, throwing eight touchdowns against just one pick over three games to notch his third championship.

Montana earned consecutive NFL MVP honors in the 1989 and 1990 seasons and also earned his third Super Bowl MVP trophy following the '89 campaign after leading the Niners to the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history.

In 13 years with the 49ers, Montana compiled a regular-season record of 100-39 and a postseason mark of 14-5. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

2 Steve Young

Steve Young bounced back nicely with two MVPs after a slow start to his career

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers didn't skip a beat after Montana left the 49ers for the Kansas City Chiefs via trade in April 1993. After two ugly seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he went 3-16 as a starter, Young was traded to San Francisco after Tampa selected Vinny Testaverde with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft.

Young spent much of the time backing up Montana but filled in admirably when pressed into action. In his first four seasons in San Francisco, Young made just 10 starts but went 7-3.

Montana missed the entire 1991 season with an elbow injury suffered in the 1990 NFC title game. Young went 4-4 before suffering a knee injury and watched Steve Bono win five straight games. But when Bono got injured himself, Young stepped back in and finished the season. The Niners ultimately finished 10-6 but missed the playoffs for the first time since 1982.

Steve Young 49ers Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 150/124 Record 91-33 Comp% 65.8 Pass Yards 29,907 Pass TD 221 Interceptions 86 Rating 101.4

In 1992, Young was named the starter after Montana wasn't cleared to play. Stepping out of Montana's shadow for good, he went 14-2 and led the NFL in completion percentage (66.7%) and touchdown passes (25). He also gave the Niners a dimension Montana didn't give them — running ability. While Montana was mobile, Young was a runner. He ran for a career-high 537 yards in '92 and added four more touchdowns on the ground en route to winning NFL MVP.

In 1993, after Montana was dealt to the Chiefs, Young finished second in the MVP voting after going 10-6 and leading the NFL with 29 touchdown passes. He followed that season with a second MVP season and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl 29, throwing a record six touchdown passes to take MVP honors.

Young was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

3 Y.A. Tittle

Y.A. Tittle racked up four Pro Bowl seasons with the 49ers

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Y.A. Tittle spent the first three seasons of his pro football career with the original Baltimore Colts, but when they folded after the 1950 season, the 49ers selected him in the 1951 NFL Draft.

Tittle played with the 49ers from 1951 to 1960 and earned four Pro Bowl selections. He had his best season in San Francisco in 1957 when he was named UPI NFL MVP after going 7-4 and leading the NFL in completion percentage at 63.1%. That was Tittle's lone All-Pro year with the 49ers.

Y.A. Tittle 49ers Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 113/78 Record 45-31-2 Comp% 55.9 Pass Yards 16,016 Pass TD 108 Interceptions 134 Rating 70.0

With San Francisco, Tittle compiled a record of 45-31-2. In 1955, he led the league with 17 touchdown passes, but his 28 interceptions were the most in the NFL.

In August 1961, the 49ers traded Tittle to the New York Giants., where he spent the final four years of his career. He thrived in New York, where he put together three consecutive All-Pro seasons. He was named UPI MVP in 1962 and AP MVP in 1963.

Tittle was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.

4 John Brodie

John Brodie remains second on San Francisco's all-time passing list

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers selected Brodie, a product of Stanford, with the third overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft. Early in his career, he split time at quarterback with Tittle before the latter was traded to the Giants in 1961.

In 1965, Brodie put together one of his best seasons in the NFL, leading the league in multiple categories, including passing yards (3,112), touchdown passes (30), and completion percentage (61.9%). He went 7-5-1 as a starter and finished third in the UPI MVP voting.

John Brodie 49ers Stats Seasons 17 Games/Starts 201/158 Record 74-76-8 Comp% 55.0 Pass Yards 31,548 Pass TD 214 Interceptions 224 Rating 72.3

That '65 season was the first of his two Pro Bowl seasons. The other came in 1970, when he was named a First-Team All-Pro for the lone time in his career. He led the 49ers to a 10-3-1 mark and was tops in the NFL with 2,941 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes, taking league MVP honors.

During his 17 seasons with the 49ers, Brodie compiled a record of 74-76-8 and ranks second to Montana on the team's all-time passing list with 31,548 yards.

5 Jeff Garcia

Jeff Garcia earned three straight Pro Bowl honors from 2000 to 2002

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

After going undrafted in 1994, Jeff Garcia headed for the Canadian Football League, where he was a four-time All-Star with the Calgary Stampeders.

He joined the 49ers in 1999 and was a backup to Young. When Young went down with a concussion during the '99 season, Garcia was thrown into action. He struggled in his first NFL season, going 2-8 as a starter with 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

With Young retired, Garcia blossomed in 2000 and earned the first of his three straight Pro Bowl selections. Although the team went just 6-10 in his 16 starts, Garcia threw for a career-best 4,278 yards. He also tossed 31 touchdown passes and was intercepted just 10 times.

Jeff Garcia 49ers Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 74/71 Record 35-36 Comp% 61.4 Pass Yards 16,408 Pass TD 113 Interceptions 56 Rating 88.3

In 2001, he led the 49ers to a 12-4 record and threw a career-high 32 touchdown passes. The following season, San Francisco went 10-6. Garcia didn't miss a start in those three seasons but was released following the 2003 season after going 5-8.

In his five years with the Niners, Garcia went 35-36. While not as prolific on the ground as his predecessor, he was also a mobile quarterback, rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns in his 49ers career.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.