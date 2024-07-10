Highlights Frank Gore holds the record for the most rushing yards in San Francisco 49ers history, and his longevity challenged the notion of running back decline.

Roger Craig was the first running back in history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Christian McCaffrey has been sensational since joining the 49ers during the 2022 season.

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the first beneficiaries of the West Coast offense and the expansion of the passing game in general. In fact, it can be argued that Joe Montana and Jerry Rice helped expedite the paradigm shift from run-oriented offenses to pass-heavy attacks.

Because prolific passing offenses defined the franchise’s golden age, it’s easy for fans to downplay or even ignore the franchise’s history at running back.

Unbeknownst to many, the 49ers have a rich history of running backs that dates back to the franchise’s early years in the NFL. From 1950s All-Decade members to modern-day superstars, these are the five best running backs in 49ers history.

1 Frank Gore

Gore’s consistency allowed him to climb the all-time rushing yards list

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Gore’s career challenged the long-held axiom regarding running back longevity. He was an effective back early on, rushing for a career-best 1,695 yards in his second season with the Niners.

But where Gore really separated himself from the rest of the pack was his late-career production. In his ninth season with the 49ers in 2013, he made the fifth Pro Bowl of his career, and in his 10th and final season in San Francisco, he rushed for 1,106 yards, good for ninth among all backs that year.

Gore ran for 11,073 yards in a 49ers uniform, the most in franchise history, and only trails Joe Perry in rushing touchdowns, with 64. After leaving San Francisco, Gore managed to continue producing and was still getting starts in his age-37 season.

Due to the number of touches he accumulated, Gore’s 16,000 career rushing yards rank third in league history, behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. In terms of raw talent, Gore isn’t on par with the all-time great runners, but the numbers speak for themselves and are a testament to his fortitude and tenacity.

2 Joe Perry

Perry's number was retired by San Francisco following his career

Robert Riger/Getty Images

Hugh McElhenny may have been the more celebrated member of the 1950s 49ers backfield, but it was fullback Joe Perry who was the team’s leading rusher during most of those seasons.

At around 200 pounds, Perry wasn’t as bulky or thick as the fullbacks of the 21st century, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a hard-nosed runner who imposed his will on opposing defenses. Perry led the league in carries twice and in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns three times.

At a time when running backs seldom exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in a given season, Perry did so in consecutive years in 1953 and 1954, winning NFL MVP for his 1,049 rushing yards and 1,252 yards from scrimmage in the latter.

Following the 1954 season, Perry’s usage rate took a hit and took him out of Pro Bowl consideration. He played with the Baltimore Colts for the 1961 and 1962 seasons before returning to San Francisco in 1963 and retiring the following offseason.

Above all else, Perry was a workhorse in every sense of the word and an efficient one at that. He finished in the top 10 in carries in 10 of his 16 seasons and still maintained a career average of 5.0 yards per carry. Perry ranks second in franchise history in rushing yards with 8,689 and first in rushing touchdowns with 68.

3 Hugh McElhenny

McElhenny was a highly efficient runner

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Hugh McElhenny was one of the 49ers' first offensive stars, joining the team in 1952. As a rookie, McElhenny was named a First-Team All-Pro after recording 1,051 yards from scrimmage. He continued to thrive in San Francisco’s offense, making five Pro Bowls and four additional All-Pro teams in his nine seasons with the franchise.

Despite never surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in a season, McElhenny was one of the best running backs of his generation. He was named to the All-1950s team and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970.

Although his 4,288 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns with the 49ers don’t crack the top five in franchise history, his 4.9 yards per carry are higher than multiple others on this list.

4 Roger Craig

Craig worked well as a three-down back

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

During the days of Joe Montana and Steve Young, it was easy to forget about the 49ers backfield. Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense had begun to proliferate across the league and became one of the most identifiable parts of the 49ers franchise.

Those who were thorough enough to look beyond the surface, though, quickly noticed the skill of 1980s running back Roger Craig.

Craig spent much of his career taking snaps as a running back and fullback. His success, however, proved to be independent of his designated position. The Nebraska alum was an exceptionally gifted pass-catcher, making him a perfect fit for San Francisco’s offense.

In 1985, his third year in the league, Craig became the first player on record to accumulate 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. In the years since, only Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey have joined him.

Craig ultimately made four Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls with the 49ers. He ran for 7,064 yards and 50 touchdowns for the franchise, ranking third in both categories.

5 Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey has been sensational in a 49ers uniform

In his short time in the Bay, Christian McCaffrey has been everything Kyle Shanahan could’ve hoped for and then some. For years, the 49ers offense thrived without a true No. 1 back, leading to the erroneous belief that running back talent wasn’t a necessity to the scheme.

However, McCaffrey took the offense to new heights shortly after his arrival in 2022 and has reclaimed his spot as the league’s best running back. The Stanford alum became the first 49er to win Offensive Player of the Year since Joe Montana in 1989 after posting 1,459 rushing yards and 2,023 yards from scrimmage in 2023, both league bests.

Perhaps the biggest factor of all in McCaffrey’s success in San Francisco has been his ability to stay on the field. Injuries stymied him at times during his days with the Carolina Panthers, but better coaching and surrounding talent have allowed McCaffrey to go back to being a workhorse back.

With 2,205 rushing yards, 1,028 receiving yards, and 31 total touchdowns through just 27 games in a Niners uniform, it’s safe to say things are off to a promising start. McCaffrey's overall numbers obviously aren't as high as the others on this list, but his 81.7 rushing yards per game are the most in franchise history.

